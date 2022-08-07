HS 50 years ago 8/8/1972 | Kone Oy’s building will soon be finished

Kone Ltd the disputed office building is rising at a good pace in Helsinki’s Munkkiniemi. The three floors are already ready and the housewarming party will be held in a couple of months.

At the same time as the building gains more height, Kone Oy plans to beautify the office building’s surroundings.

The building of Kone Oy and Paraisten Kalki stands on the site, which was once reserved as an outdoor recreation area for the people of Helsinki.

The office building standing on pillars will have five floors and an attic.

The engineer leading the construction works promises that everything that might spoil the landscape will be camouflaged with trees and bushes. The large parking area in front of the house is the first to be camouflaged.

England doesn’t want more Asians

General’s order: Idi Amin reads the deportation order of 80,000 Asians on the radio.

Only few of those Ugandan Asians who face deportation have a chance of getting to England, even if they hold English passports.

A representative of the Ministry of the Interior said that immigration is still strictly regulated.

England tried on Monday to persuade Ugandan military ruler Idi Amin to abandon his decision to deport 80,000 Asians in the country within three months.

English Foreign Secretary Sir Alec Douglas-Home told the House of Commons that this would be “highly irresponsible”.

England warned Amin that it might suspend all financial aid to Uganda if the decision was implemented.

However, Amin said on Monday night that he doesn’t care.

Finland produces 20–30 percent of the pollution in the Baltic Sea

Free and water pollution are Finland’s worst environmental protection problems.

This is the opinion of Amasa S. Bishop, Head of Department at the UN Economic Commission for Europe, ECE. According to him, Finland produces about 20-30 percent of the pollution in the Baltic Sea.

The universal problem at the moment is to find sources of energy that pollute as little as possible, Bishop said on Monday in Helsinki.

Head of department Bishop works as head of department for housing and environmental protection at ECE. He mainly gets to know housing construction in Finland.

The sign dictionary will be published in the fall

Newan even more extensive sign language dictionary will be published during the fall.

The committee of the Finnish Association of the Deaf has gathered more than 1,000 characters in the book, more than in the old dictionaries.

The new dictionary has more than 3,500 words in total. It is also new that the signs are presented in the book with photographs and not with words.

At the same time, a smaller edition of the book is being prepared, which is intended for use by teachers. It contains about 1,000 word symbols, mainly special vocabulary needed in teaching.

Two sign language dictionaries appeared about ten years ago.

“The book called Sign Language Dictionary contains about 2,000 signs, but it has been difficult to use the book because the signs are explained in words. The Say it by hand book is again too narrow. It only contains about 300 word symbols”, says school counselor Elias Niskanen from the school board.

According to Niskanen, the new dictionary reflects the language spoken and written in the school world. The book also contains a lot of special vocabulary.

Zatopek was allowed to travel to Munich

The Czechoslovak authorities were kind to Emil Zatopek. The permission to travel to Munich is clear.

Prague (Reuter)

Emil ZatopekCzechoslovakia’s great runner of the past years, who fell out of favor after supporting Alexander Dubcek’s reforms, has received permission to travel to the Olympic Games in Munich.

Zatopek, who won three gold medals at the Helsinki Games in 1952, lost his job at the Czechoslovak Ministry of Defense in 1969.

Zatopek, who is 49, later lost his coaching job at the Army Sports Club as well and was expelled from the Communist Party. Now he works for a geological institute.

A year ago in July, Zatopek issued a public apology for his actions during Dubcek’s reign and lamented his statements during that time.

Runeberg snuff box still missing

Porvoo (HS)

of Runeberg the wooden snuff box has not been recovered so far.

The box was stolen last week from Runeberg’s home in Porvoo.

The lost box was kept under a glass case in the home museum.

There were other small items under the same display case, e.g. Fredrika Runeberg’s last kiss, the brooch she made from children’s hair and the silver spoon used by Sandels in Partala.

The Huhtamäki group is threatened with a currant strike on Tuesday

Mikkeli (HS)

Huhtamäki Group the red currant delivery strike will start on Tuesday morning. It was estimated that it would become quite dense in Suur-Savo, one of the largest currant regions in our country.

“Due to the long transport distance, the farmers have delivered their berries to the factory in Turku by joint transport and now they stop without anything else,” said executive director Olli Kervinen, who is also in constant contact with the Swedish market.

However, in his opinion, the sale of berries to the other side of the Gulf of Pohjan can’t be thought of right now due to the warm weather.

Suur-Savo produces 200,000-300,000 kilos of currants per year. This year, the white currant has already been completely delivered to the factories.

The farmers are demanding a four percent increase in the price of red and black currants.

Suur-Savo’s currant growers have emphasized that the price of the berry has remained the same for four years, and the final price is set only when the berries are already in the factory.

Cultivation contracts are bilateral. They oblige both the farmer and the factory.

The church also discriminates against blacks in E-Africa

Johannesburg (Reuters)

in South Africa a study has been done on the relationship between the church and the apartheid favored by the country’s official politics.

The research, which has been characterized as neutral in relation to both the church and the government, has come to the conclusion that churches practice discrimination against people of color.

At the same time, however, it is recognized that the church’s activities are very difficult due to the officially accepted apartheid.

The aim of the researchers was to find out the possibilities of Christianity and Christianity in an apartheid society. It took three years to complete the results, and their announcement next Thursday is expected to cause a lot of conflicts.

The Presbyterian Church of South Africa receives particular criticism in the study, because this denomination has never yet allowed a person of color to be chosen as pastor of any of its congregations, even if there were colored candidates, even very qualified ones.

Compiled by Jarkko Rahkonen

