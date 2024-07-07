HS 50 years ago 8.7.1974 | Geordie became Kuusrock’s favorite

Oulu (HS)

British band Geordie broke a large part of the jytä folk’s popularity in Oulu at the end of the week music event, Kuusrock 74.

Geordie music didn’t put domestic bands to shame, especially Pressa and Hullujuss, but the English mastered one thing: they knew how to engage their audience and then the music, even if it’s loud, tastes better.

Organized for the second time, Kuusrock started on Saturday quite sluggishly, even flatly, mainly due to the new-age technology and its failure. – –

Battaglia and Defiers brought life to the already somewhat dull atmosphere, but when Hullujussi got on stage, the hustle and bustle started to pick up speed and that was enough until midnight. Remu and Hurriganes, Isokynä Lindholm, Orpheus, Swedish female band NQB, Alvari Tuohitorvi and Geordie took care of it on Saturday.

On Sunday, those who came to Kuusrock were the first to get hit by a heavy thunderstorm, and the performers also had to hunker down in drier rooms to wait for better weather. And it became the highlight of the second day, i.e. during the music playing of the last placed President of the Republic.

Express, Tabula Rasa, Kosmos, Juice Leskinen and Coitus Int, Matthews and Tears were able to keep the thinned out crowd warm in worse conditions.

The lead goal put Holland in the plaster

Munich (Voitto Sulander)

Football The World Cup decision turned into a big jubilant celebration for host West Germany.

The dramatic match, which started with two penalty kicks that led to a result – one for Holland, the other for West Germany – ultimately ended in a narrow 1-2 defeat for the heavily favored Holland.

Germany had renewed their title 20 years ago.

More than a minute has been played, and Johann Neeskens fires a penalty kick straight past Sepp Maier, who is throwing himself in the middle.

Women were suitable as timekeepers

Jyväskylä (HS)

Athletics competitions a study has been conducted on timekeepers. It was requested by the organizing committee of the Kaleva Games and the study was conducted at the Department of Sports Science at the University of Jyväskylä.

It showed that not everyone is a race timekeeper. Women would be perfectly suited for the job, but they have not been qualified for sports field jobs so far.

Tvh limits roadside advertising

Temporary the number of roadside advertisements will be limited.

Tvh has paid attention to the rapid increase in announcements of meetings, educational and entertainment events along public roads. In the future, permits for erecting such advertisements and signboards that cause harm to traffic safety and road maintenance will only be granted in very rare exceptional cases.

Some signboard-like advertisements resemble traffic signs too much. Ads are often placed in the wrong places and are not removed according to the license conditions. Advertisements placed without the permission of the road maintenance authorities have also increased, says Tvh.

Municipal machines for small farmers

Municipal agricultural machine stations is proposed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ahti Karjalainen (k) as a way to improve the position of small farmers.

The necessary amount of different agricultural machines would be purchased for the station with the municipality’s funds and, if necessary, men would be hired to operate them. In this way, small farmers would be freed from the purchase of expensive machines.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Ahti Karjalainen spoke on Sunday in Joroin about the difficult position of small farmers, which he suggested to be improved with municipality-specific development plans and the acquisition of parcel fields as additional land for small farms.

Regarding increasing the size of the farm, Karjalainen said that a commercially profitable farm has at least 20 hectares of arable land. Moving to such a farm size would mean rearranging the lives of at least 120,000 farming families.

Was already married – with his fiancée

English Graham Bridgford had already bought the ring, prepared the wedding reception and booked the tickets for the honeymoon when he heard that he was already married – to his bride.

Bridgford and his fiancee had been married before but separated two years ago. However, according to church records, the separation had never legally entered into force.

“There will be no wedding, but I’m going to give the ring and go on a honeymoon with my wife,” said Bridgford.

A Colorado beetle was found on the roof of a car in Helsinki

Living The Colorado beetle was found on Sunday in the yard of an apartment building located at Mannerheimintie 79 in Helsinki. The cheerful and dangerous plant pest was found by senior constable Juhani Määttänen on the roof of his car.

“I’ve seen color pictures of that beetle before, so I immediately thought of it when I saw an ATV on the roof of a car,” said Määttänen.

The Colorado potato beetle is the most dangerous potato pest. It is about 10 millimeters long, yellow or yellow-red in color. The coverts have 10 black longitudinal stripes, which make it easy to identify the species.

Professor Martti Markkula from the Pest Research Institute of the Agricultural Research Center does not believe that the beetle came to the country on its own accord. Most likely, it has entered the country with a shipment of vegetables or fruit.

There is no crying in the day care center

Hämeenlinna (HS)

For a day With the “maalle” experiment, Hämeenlinna has avoided crying and gnashing of teeth, which are often part of the dark side of summer camps for small children.

In Hämeenlinna, the day camp is being tried for the first time this summer. The traditional three-week round-the-clock transfer holiday was found to be too burdensome for small children. Homesickness could make many cry during the first two weeks. There is only one weeper from this summer.

Päiväsiirtola is like a Hämeenlinna kindergarten moved 20 kilometers away to a rural landscape. Parents bring their children to the bus at seven in the morning and pick them up from the same place at four to five in the afternoon.

In the meantime, the children drive to the Lusi farm, eat morning porridge or vell, swim, play, draw and do crafts, have a warm meal, take a day off, continue their activities, which are interrupted by the afternoon snack.

After that, we slowly start preparing for the return trip.

When the sun shines, we play in the day care center in the yard and on the swing. In rainy weather, children easily become cranky in cramped indoor spaces.

The Tukki race is a tough test of manhood

Fog running is hard work: Sergeant Kari Tuhkanen from Mikkeli getting his slippers wet.

Oulu, Pentti Räisänen (HS)

Real For its participants, the manhood test is a modern-day Tukkian competition. As the rapids that require downhill fitness are decreasing, the Tukki marathon has been developed alongside the downhill in recent years.

In this sport of real strongmen, you row, run both on a boom, in the mud and off-road, and finally stand on logs. Everything happens in about 1.5 kilometers in ten minutes.

This year’s logging championships were decided on Saturday and Sunday in Kurenkoski, Pudasjärvi, in the floodwater lijoki.

Aune Päiväniemi, a resident of Koskenranta, followed her mental sport, Erkki Torvinen skiing in the background.

Traffic on the Saimaa canal decreased

Lappeenranta (HS)

Saimaa there have been fewer ships in the channel in the first half of the year than in the same period last year. The amount of transported goods has also decreased. Instead, passenger traffic is on the rise.

Only oil imports through the canal have significantly increased. This is influenced by the fact that there has been one more oil ship in use than last year.

The time of lock masters has become even longer on the Saimaa canal. During the first half of the year, only oil transports have significantly increased.

A bitter tax medicine for Italian consumers

Rome (Reuter)

The Italians prepared themselves on Sunday for a new season of scarcity and frugality after the government announced the previous evening that taxation would be toughened.

The government is trying to save Italy from corruption with new measures. Now there is a fear that the increase in the price of gasoline and the increase in value added tax on many goods may further accelerate the rapidly worsening inflation. Inflation is advancing at an annual rate of 20 percent today.

Foreign wrestlers are the stars of Kaisaniemi

Foreigners the wrestlers showed their strength and skills in the Helsingin Jyry summer training in Kaisaniemi park. They picked up seven wins out of eleven. The Finnish winners were Hannu Järvinen (52 kg), Pekka Hjelt (62 kg), Jorma Juoperi (68 kg) and Markku Virtanen (100 kg).

The wrestlers seemed to be in a good mood on Sunday. It wasn’t until the 13th fight that the day’s first point victory came. There were a total of 33 matches on Sunday, 28 of which ended in a draw.

The audience was very involved throughout the four hours of wrestling — the favorites were encouraged and action was required for good matches.

The sunny weather favored the competitions, it might have been too hot for the wrestlers.

Swedish 15-year-old Patric Kjällberg (on the bridge) fought to the last for victory against Poland’s Jan Pietrzak. However, a good effort ended with a back drop a couple of seconds before the wrestler’s time expired.

Compiled by Jarkko Rahkonen

