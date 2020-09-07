HS 50 years in the past 7.9.1970 Does the designer not know that the home windows must be washed

I’m washed the home windows within the wake of the mud of summer season and misplaced my share of heaven within the admiration of Architects who perceive completely nothing about window washing. In the event that they understood, they might design home windows that may be easy and secure to scrub.

For some cause, a big display screen with a glass width of 150 cm is caught. I labored 1 / 4 of an hour to get it opened, however all of the makes an attempt proved futile. – –

I’m nonetheless of the opinion that the planners, designers and designers are initially chargeable for their fellow paljosti the soul’s well being. It’s they who create the circles by which we run into difficulties day-after-day and lose peace of thoughts. – –

They need to as soon as grasp themselves on the eaves with a cleansing brush and infiltrate their shapes out and in of the 30-centimeter-wide vent, and concern that all the window will come down the road with the mass hanging in it earlier than the pudding is washed and seen via the window.

The whereabouts of the 4 hijacked planes are unknown

London / Amsterdam / Frankfurt (Reuter)

5 a big passenger airplane was hijacked throughout Sunday in Europe. The Palestinian Nationwide Liberation Entrance (PFLP), representing Arab guerrillas, stated it was behind 4 hijackings.

One hijacking failed and the Israeli airline El Ali’s airplane was in a position to land safely at London Heathrow Airport. One of many hijackers was killed in a firefight on the airplane.

The airplane of the American airline TWA, which was on its method from Frankfurt to New York, was pressured over Belgium to alter its route in the direction of the Center East.

A Swissair airplane en route from Zurich to New York was hijacked over France. Later within the night, the airplane landed in Jordan on the Liberation Entrance airport.

The PFLP has introduced that it intends to carry the passengers of the airplane hostage till the guerrillas convicted of the kidnapping try in Switzerland are launched.

The Boeing 747, a large passenger airplane from Pan American that left the Netherlands, was hijacked someplace off the coast of England.

Allende: Chile is an instance to others

Santiago de Chile (Reuter)

Marxist candidate Salvador Allende, who narrowly received Chile’s presidential election on Friday, stated on Sunday that his instance would present the way in which for different Latin American international locations as properly.

Allende, a 64-year-old United Left candidate who failed in his earlier three makes an attempt to grow to be president, was empowered by the individuals to type the primary democratically elected communist-based authorities within the Western Hemisphere.

At a press convention the night time earlier than Sunday, Allende stated, “Our victory reveals a path that different Latin American international locations can observe, every in keeping with their native circumstances.”

A nature conservation hearth message handed

Hearth the message, in an historic method of warning, drew the eye of the inhabitants of the North to the hazard of nature being destroyed on Sunday night time.

In Finland, the primary occasion of Pohjola Nature Conservation Day was in Helsinki, the place scouts lit torches on the cliffs of Kaivopuisto at 7.49 pm.

A joint Nordic hearth message broke out within the night in Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark. The chains progressed from distant borders via the lands, ultimately assembly at Akershus Fort outdoors Oslo.

The message to Helsinki got here from the japanese neighborhood of Sipoo, the place the hearth was lit at 7.48 pm. Espoo continued the message after Helsinki by lighting its hearth on Kasembuori in Bemböle on 19.50.

On Sunday, the Nordic nature conservation organizations issued a joint assertion emphasizing e.g. the significance of cooperation in technical and financial actions and nature conservation.

The fishing college needs to maneuver to wider waters

Finland the one fishing college is in Virolahti, on the border.

The leaders of the college hope for a faculty within the wider sea areas of Western Finland. It could even be fascinating to boost the extent of the college. A fishing college could be wanted as a substitute of a fishing college.

The varsity is one-year, the superior course has been talked about for a few years. Those that go to highschool aspire primarily to the fishing professions: as advisers, salesmen, water scientists.

John Kenneth Galbraith: The times of GDP are over

“Gross home product the times at the moment are over, ”declares John Kenneth Galbraith, a professor of economics at Harvard College and a former U.S. ambassador to India, in a current particular article for Asahi Shimbun, Japan’s largest each day newspaper.

As a substitute of the present drive to boost grossly worshiped GDP, Professor Galbraith suggests in his article, by which, in his attribute method, with out tearing down all of the previous pictures of the Saints, “adapt to a low or zero financial progress price”.

In his view, it’s the solely potential solution to create a extra rational and civilized world.

A transparent victory, brilliance solely in a spear

Swedish the athletics workforce had already been crushed on the opening day. Finland steadily elevated their winnings on Sunday and ended up with a 45-point margin.

The host nation match of the stadium was so overwhelming that the struggle lacked the texture of a giant match. I did so although the acquainted crowded auditorium tried to dwell with it.

There was a boiling hiss within the stands for only some moments, most frequently throughout a good-looking spear race.

Pauli Nevala, who was in prime situation all summer season, is like simply lengthening his arch and is now critically pursuing the world document.

The stadium saved on shouting the second longest throw on the earth, 92.64. The result’s simply six cents in need of the world document in Jorma Kinnunen’s identify.

