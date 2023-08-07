HS 50 years ago 7/8/1973 | The bridge sailed over Lake Pyhäjärvi

Tampere (HS)

Pretty much a lot of luck was involved with the 70-meter bridge section that sailed six kilometers across Pyhäjärvi in ​​Tampere on Monday.

The storm wind detached the part of the steel bridge anchored on top of the barges near the Rajasalmi bridge under construction and carried it to Tahmela side to the shore of the children’s home.

The two-hundred-eighty-ton bridge section is the middle fifth part of the Rajasalmi bridge being built over the northern part of Lake Pyhäjärvi. Both ends of the bridge are already in place.

A stormy wind tore the bridge off its moorings around ten thirty. It took a couple of hours to cross the lake ridge.

The workers from the construction site were on summer vacation. The construction site guard was there, but could not prevent the escape.

The escape of the bridge was also watched by engineer Rolf Öhman from the construction company Parkano Oy.

“The feeling was quite helpless. There was a tugboat on the scene, but it immediately fell behind. With a fast boat, we reached the bridge enough to get all the anchors down. It slowed down the speed of the bridge a bit.”

The Rajasalmi bridge will cross Pyhäjärvi from the Pirkkala side to Pitkäniemi. The deck sailed from the strait directly to the shore of Tahmela and on the way hit the tip of the island in the middle of the back.

Finland is lagging behind in welfare

Swiss Vision magazine claims in its research that Finns are not doing well at all considering the European conditions.

A study conducted half-jokingly says that Finland is only in 11th place, i.e. fifth last, in terms of well-being among Western European countries.

Finns are flogged with the highest amount of food in Europe, the weakest letter writing skills and childishly small child benefits.

And things are not so good otherwise.

Vision magazine organizes its financial Olympics every year; maybe not as seriously as the “real” Olympics, but just as interesting.

The fiery passion of youth pulsates in the National Opera

Finnish the centenary celebrations of opera and getting a new opera house — there are two touchstones for the new director of the National Opera, Leif Segerstam.

Segerstam hopes that his entire “opera instrument” will pulsate so fervently that it will also be echoed by the bodies that decide on financial solutions.

The festive season is carried through with eight premieres, and the actual festive weeks are held at the end of November.

After the welcoming words of the chairman of the board, trade advisor Roger Lindberg, the staff gathered on the stage of the National Opera got to hear their young leader give a more free-form and personal speech than usual, culminating in Segerstam’s proposal to throw away the titles among everyone working in the opera.

The proposal was received with thunderous applause.

An official change of generations is taking place at the National Opera. In the front row, from the left, director Leif Segerstam, co-director Juhani Raiskinen, chief conductor Ulf Söderblom and financial director Eino S Rahikainen listen with serious expressions to the fatherly advice of the chairman of the board, trade advisor Roger Lindberg.

Ten fish were found dead in the Keravanjoki

From Keravanjoki Dozens of dead fish have been found near the Keeper’s Church in Helsinki. The fish have apparently died already last Friday. The cause of the fish’s death is currently unknown.

Researchers visited the site on Monday to take water samples. The fish sample could no longer be taken because rotting had started. A sample can only be taken from a fish that has just died.

Dozens of pike, bream and perch had washed up on the shores and rocks. There were also a few made.

Petri Hälvä wondered about the dead fish that appeared in Keravanjoki during the weekend. He himself has fished both pike and perch from the river. Petri thinks that Pikkukoski is good as a place for crabbing. At the end of the week, he had caught 35 crabs from the place.

Isojako in Valkeala

VE Nevalainen, Valkeala (HS)

Today In the summer, there has been a lot of talk about the natural beauty of North Valkeala. It must have confused both the practical Veikots and the authors of the big division: 15-20 hectares of land near the now-planned national park were forgotten from their books.

A meeting will be held at the Valkeala municipal office on Tuesday to find out which municipality and village the area should be read to. Nowadays, it is outside the boundaries of the villages, and does not belong to any district.

“Isojao’s extensive snobbery came to light when making a register map of the land at the land surveying office in Kouvola,” says managing engineer Matti Lehtinen, who handles the matter.

See also WHO team determines 15 million corona deaths worldwide – India wants to prevent the report The forest of Kymin Oy and Enso-Gutzeit Oy visible in the background is in the supplementary area of ​​the big division, as well as part of Jouni Kuoka’s field in the foreground, on the edge of which Kuoka’s 7-year-old Tarja is making pastels.

Farmer Jouni Kuokka wonders about delivery.

“I haven’t heard anything about the whole big division. Kymin Oy has drained its own part of the area a few years ago”, Kuokka marvels.

He has a small patch of field in that subdivision.

“There is also a piece of my field in that large dividing area,” says farmer Jouni Kuokka.

Lipponen Pekka attracts tourists to Rantasalmi

The Outsider from radio shows and adventure series, Prince Colonel Pekka Lipponen still draws people to Rantasalmi today. Pekka has been allowed to hand over his title to the museum cafe in the name of Prince-Everst.

The old mill that stood idle next to the Kotiseutumuseum has been converted into accommodation and a cafe has been added to the museum.

In the area of ​​the museum, which represents the old rural culture of Savoie, there are old barns where you can also stay overnight.

When a campsite was set up in the area, tourists started to come.

Previously standing as an empty pawn and known to few, the museum began to live. This summer, by the end of July, 2,300 museum guests have stayed overnight.

The museum’s gallant windmill has been renovated into accommodation.

The tradition of the crown wedding revived in Kalajoki

Kalajoki (HS)

Kaustislainen Marja-Sisko Nikula and Vetelian Pasi Sillanpää celebrated their wedding for four days at the weekend in Kalajoki. Marja-Sisko and Pasi were married according to the formula of a traditional crown wedding.

Throughout the wedding ceremony, a wedding sky made of French passed over the bride and groom.

The hundred-year-old traditional weddings had been brought back to life by almost the entire population of Kalajoki.

In addition to the bride and groom’s family, nearly a thousand paying spectators participated in the festivities on different days.

The turnout was taxed by the rains that occurred at the end of the week, which from time to time threatened to dissolve the festive atmosphere into nothingness.

Crown burials were organized in Kalajoki for the third time this year.

After the wedding ceremony, the wedding party rode on horse-drawn carriages from the churchyard to the venue, the sports field.

Räpylämen navigated underwater for the championships

From Jyväskylä Antti Ahven was in his element at the weekend in Pitkäjärvi in ​​Nuuksi.

Equipped with flippers, a diver’s mask and a snorkel, he swims five kilometers in less than an hour.

On a shorter distance, they competed for the Finnish championship. Ahven, representing Jyväskylä’s Sammakkoi, won that too.

The longer trip was part of the Nordic Nordisk Cup competition.

Sports divers can also orient themselves in diving. An ordinary marching compass is enough to show the direction.

Chris Godt’s club is Helsingin Merikissat. In pair orienteering, he made it to the SM bronze. Here he heads in the accuracy competition.

However, there is a separate competition in the “harveli class”, where you need a boat compass, speed and depth gauge and a watch.

The divers’ progress can be seen from the surface, too, from the marker buoy that they have to tow with them.

Pair orientation requires, above all, speed.

The championships in precision orienteering are decided separately.

In Finland, the sports divers’ association has two thousand members. Fifteen of them participated in the championship. The same number of competitors came from across the bay, from Sweden.

Diving orienteering champion pair Rainer Ansalahti–Reijo Viiala are preparing to sink below the surface of Pitkäjärvi. One last look at the compass and the dive to the first tick can begin.

The Spanish snail won the mollusk competition

Spanish the snail emerged as the winner in the World Snail Championship held in Murillo de Rio Leza, Spain.

This unnamed mollusk roared a distance of 125 centimeters in five minutes, beating 150 competitors from seven different countries.

The victory was narrow, as the second-placed Chilean snail lost by only three centimeters.

In this race, it was all about finishing in the top four, as the runners-up met a merciless fate: they were immediately eaten “for poor performance”, as one organizer put it.

Compiled by Kari Lankinen

