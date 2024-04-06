HS 50 years ago 7/4/1974 | Kharlamov beats the pace

Valery Kharlamov, 25, does not willingly explain his thoughts and actions. He prefers to let his playing skills speak for him.

The quiet Muscovite is considered the fastest and most technical striker of the moment, whose brilliance cannot be described in words. It has to be seen and experienced.

The Finnish lions will see and experience that today, in their first match against the world champions in these games.

When Harlamov left his hotel to train at the Vantaa hall, he was first surrounded by passionate little boys. For a while he wrote his name in the papers. Then Tyynen resolutely pushed the boys aside. – –

Skate laces tight and on ice. Valeri Kharlamov is accompanied by Aleksander Bodunov (left) and Vyatseslav Anisin.

For the Harlamovs, hockey is their whole life. Nothing else means as much to him. His close friends are chain mates Vladimir Petrov and Boris Mihailov. – –

Harlamov has appointed professionals as “gangster hockey players”. In his opinion, North American hockey is ninety percent money and ten percent game.

Although Kharlamov does not even consider professional hockey a sport, professional colorists estimate him to be worth millions of marks.

Ahokainen opened the scoring

Seppo Ahokainen, who scored the opening goals, being congratulated by Heikki Riihiranna (left) and Lasse Oksanen (right).

Professional dyes Seppo Ahokainen in the binoculars started the Finns' goal-scoring ice hockey at the World Cup in Helsinki.

In Finland's tournament opener against the GDR, he used the opportunities he got in the first set without hesitation. – –

For the second night in a row, the Finns were in a tight spot for a long time, having already fought well with the GDR. Only in the third set did the atmosphere loosen up. Final numbers for Finland 7-3 (2-1, 1-0, 4-2).

Ahokainen, who scored two goals in the opening set, continued to fire in the third set. Then two more goals were scored. The evening was Ahokainen's.

Finnish girl Sirpa Vadim's latest creation

Paris (Raoul af Hällström)

A big one The front page of the afternoon newspaper France-Soir is dominated by a large picture of a girl and the article is prominently titled: Et Vadim créa Sirpa, la finlandaise. And Vadim created Sirpa, a Finnish girl.

The adjacent four small pictures present Vadim's previous creations, current big stars: Brigitte Bardot, Annette Stroyberg, Catherine Deneuve, Jane Fonda.

This is how the magazine introduced 20-year-old Sirpa to Paris.

A Finnish girl named Sirpa Lane has become a front page story in France thanks to Roger Vadim's latest film. France-Soir anticipates the next creation of Vadim's eponymous star guard from Sirpa.

So the girl is Finnish, named Sirpa Lane – could it possibly be Laine from the beginning? He has not appeared in a film before.

Roger Vadim happened to see a photo of 20-year-old Sirpa in a magazine and immediately exclaimed: “I love that face”.

The director found out Sirpa's address, invited him to Paris and waited until he could see Sirpa's audition photos. The 200 young actresses who aspired to the part were allowed to remain in the waiting position.

As a result of Sirpa's audition, a decision was made immediately. Sirpa was attached to play the lead role in Vadim's new film La jeune fille assassinée (The Murdered Young Girl).

Katja aims for the world

Anna-Liisa Wiikeri

Influence it's as if you can read on the fingers of both hands the manufacturers who are not up to their ears in the frills of the thirties. One of the most internationally known names, the Swedish Katja of Sweden is one of these.

Katja is already remembered for her excellent cotton jersey clothes. Now wool and synthetic fiber have joined. Katja's scale has expanded, but her grip has remained the same.

Katja of Sweden is probably one of the most prolific clothing designers in the world, because she herself also makes most of everything that is sold under her name. Most of the others are only responsible for the product to which they have sold their name to the manufacturer.

As far as they are even responsible for that.

Cooperation between Finland and Mexico to be investigated

Mexico City (DPA)

President Urho Kekkonen and Mexican President Luis Echeverria have agreed on the establishment of a cooperation body to study the possibilities of increasing cooperation between the countries in the fields of trade, culture and tourism.

The cooperation body meets every other year in Finland and Mexico.

President Kekkonen held talks with Echeverria on Friday on the Mexican island of Cozumel, in whose nearby waters President Kekkonen has been fishing for almost a week.

In the Caribbean sea towards safe fishing waters: President Urho Kekkonen, Finland's ambassador to Washington Leo Tuominen and mountain advisor Uolevi Raade.

Laila's limbo cake

Mattiesko Hytönen

Laila HietamiesTouch of the hand, Novel, suspense novel 142 pp. — Otava 1974.

Laila Hietamie's limbo cake for early spring.

The basic dough is made as follows: “Iris had a beautiful day, she is radiant and happy in her whites. Marketa is wearing pink chiffon, it makes her look like a big doll that has jumped down from my aunt's closet. Tanja knows how to use her darkness to her advantage, she wore a fiery red suit and laughed at Jyrki's jokes with her teeth flashing.” – –

When making a limbo cake, you have to be very careful at all times, and at no point should you be personal, let alone cheerful.

Therefore, it is absolutely necessary to avoid nice humor, stimulating sex and surprising twists, not to mention suspense.

Because that's the only way to create a truly boring, neutral and idle transnational Laila's limbo cake.

Finnair's DC-10

Irene Huurre

To Finland the jet giants ordered, which will be delivered next year, two DC-10 planes, are still in their early stages in the USA at the McDonnell-Douglas factories, but the flight attendants' new suits are already ready for five in Helsinki.

Finnair's chief engineer has only been able to touch some parts of the new aircraft across the Atlantic, but at the airport the guest can already jump on the fabric of the plane's seat covers.

The serial number of Finland's first DC-10 is 181. The nose and cockpit of the plane are currently being made.

The floor area of ​​the machine is about 200 square meters. The shuttle is fifteen meters wide and forty meters long. – –

Finland's DC kymppi is in the peak phase at the factory.

The DC-10's passenger compartment is much larger than the familiar Super Caravelle. The number of seats is reduced if the middle seat is converted into a serving table.

With the new machines, as many as a thousand Finnish people will go to school. The courses have already started in the USA as well as in Finland.

There are västeraks jumping in almost every yard

K. Eriksson

Migratory birds the rush in record time continues. Inspired by the beautiful strands, bird watchers have moved along the entire length of the southern coast and carefully screened the terrain.

Relative to the time, early migrants have been noted daily and a few rarities have also been recorded in the observation notebooks.

The first rakes arrived about a week ahead of their average arrival time.

The most awaited migratory bird of spring is probably the grebe. It was seen for the first time in Hankoniemi already on 31.3.

The next sighting of the plover, also in Hankoniemi, was made on April 2.

Only on Thursday 4.4. there were more sightings of the ruffed grouse, so in the next few days the bird will show up a little in every yard.

The fate of the shopping center is a blow to eagleness

Eagle (HS)

Kotka-Seura criticized the actions that led to the demolition of the Kotka shopping hall at its annual meeting.

According to the chairman of the society, the city deliberately made the shopping center unprofitable. The destruction attempt was characterized as vandalism.

The Kotka Society's annual meeting also clearly showed the strained relations of some of the society's members with the Kotka museum authorities. The museum was said to be behaving in an un-eagle-like manner.

Mazzola a living legend

Rome (UPI–Wilborn Hampton)

Alessandro Mazzola is a typical growth of Italian football.

However, not typical in the sense that the child prodigy Mazzola has already become a living legend during his active years.

Inter Milan's mustachioed star Alessandro Mazzola.

At the age of 32, with 14 tough seasons in the first division, Mazzola realizes after some introspection that he is still like a rookie on his first day of training.

You can't be so famous or skilled in football that you can't learn new things.

