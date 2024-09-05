HS 50 years ago 6.9.1974 | Pilot ladies crossed the Atlantic in a miniature plane

Equally it took three weeks for the Finnish female pilots to cross the Atlantic in a single-engine plane.

Orvokki Kuortti and Kaarina Hellemaa, who arrived at Helsinki Airport on Thursday, were in the air on a Wassmer Guepard plane for about 100 hours during the trip.

The lady pilots attended the annual meeting of the American Federation of Women Pilots, called 99, in Puerto Rico. There were 590 female pilots present and the Finns were downright attractions among the meeting audience.

“People were asking for autographs. In their opinion, crossing the Atlantic with a single-engine plane seemed like a downright shock,” said the female pilots.

The route of the five-seater plane went through Iceland to Canada and from there through Florida to the Caribbean Sea. The furthest point of the journey was in Mexico.

Lawyers against homosexuality: Kivistö’s dismissal is a precedent

Church Council the decision to fire a youth counselor from his post on the basis of homosexuality is, according to legal circles, a precedent that is thought to have considerable public importance.

Seppo Kivistö, a boy employee of the Helsinki Old Church congregation, was dismissed without notice on Wednesday by a vote of 11-2.

The decision was justified by the fact that, as a homosexual, Kivistö is not suitable to be the leader of the boys’ work. The dismissal was also justified by Kivistö’s statements, e.g. of marriage. Kivistö was promised a new job.

In legal circles, Kivistö’s case has been followed with concern. The decision is believed to be of general importance, as the employee’s private life and personality can from now on be used as a reason for dismissal.

Lawyer Tarja Halonen from SAK says that the much-talked-about employee termination protection does not guarantee a job, but the employer can terminate the employment even against the law.

Archbishop Martti Simojoki takes a stand on homosexuality in an interview with Kotimaa magazine.

“There are different concepts of the behavior known as homosexuality, but the phenomenon as such, judging from the relevant literature and research reports, has so far only been partially studied.”

As a patient on the field: Ståhlberg, Rajamäki and Kalliomäki

Rome (HS)

Kuulaman Reijo Ståhlberg has a fever.

Finland The sports federation’s coffers are emptying as the Finns’ success in the European Championships increases. Placing in the top eight in Rome automatically guarantees the athlete access to the highest scholarship category, which so far has been 10,000 marks.

The request has been met by Nina Holmen, Riitta Salin, Pentti Kahma, Pirkko Helenius, Markku Taskinen, Markku Kukkoaho, Ossi Karttunen, Mona-Lisa Pursiainen and Lasse Viren. – –

Reijo Ståhlberg spent Thursday as a bed patient with a fever of 38.6 degrees, while the others were on a sightseeing tour.

It is uncertain whether Antti Rajamäki, who hurt his back in the preliminary round on Wednesday, will be able to continue in the 200 meter semi-finals.

Antti Kalliomäki, who is fighting against Ischia, is a big question mark among Finland’s representatives today. The thigh held up well to Tuesday’s hard training.

Even bomb shelters as classrooms for children in Oulu

Oulu (HS)

The old one Oulu, which lives up to its reputation as a school city, educates its children in vocational schools, the quality and quantity of which is described by the city’s director of schools as hopeless.

The county school authority thinks the situation is outrageous.

Risuniity’s school has a “tight atmosphere”: there are twenty children in a twenty-square-meter room, sometimes more. You can’t open the door if you don’t pile up the desks on the other wall. A sudden departure, for example, to run away from a fire, is not possible.

With a few exceptions, teaching takes place in classrooms restored to their present condition at the turn of the century or before, in apartments taken over by teachers, kitchens, warehouses and bomb shelters with no windows.

The Oulu school institution’s overcrowding record is 30 students and a teacher in a “class” converted from a nursery, where only seven desks can fit.

Kiviniemi school on the southern edge of the city is not the worst example. Pupils attend school as before during the building’s more than 70-year history. The floors have tilted badly, but according to the school principal, the students are still in their desks without seat belts. You can only put food on the plate a little to the bottom, because food that is even a little runny won’t stay on it, says teacher Marja-Liisa Sutela.

The ovens keep warm in the winter in the nearest row of tilting booths, but others are already freezing.

Kiviniemi school’s combined hallway and social space: a stack of cracks and Sankoruisku for burns, plastic buckets for washing hands and a bucket for those who are thirsty. Arvo Silven predicts that the misery will continue for years to come.

The population of Helsinki is still decreasing

People Last year, the number of people in Helsinki decreased by 5,315, which is roughly the same rate as the previous year. At the beginning of this year, the capital had 510,205 inhabitants.

Population growth continued in Helsinki’s neighbors. Vantaa’s population increased by about 9,200, Espoo’s by about 5,000. Espoo had 114,313 inhabitants at the beginning of the year, Vantaa 108,311.

In all three cities there are more women than men. According to the life books, about 3,500 foreigners live in Helsinki, 700 in Espoo and 300 in Vantaa.

Other tax threshold

Housing income one of the peculiarities of taxation is the limit of one hundred thousand marks of taxable value, beyond which even a permanent apartment falls within the scope of that tax.

Inflation and the effort to raise tax values ​​closer to the so-called fair values ​​are threatening to quickly take a large number of apartments to be taxed on housing income.

It is unreasonable to tax the housing income of, for example, a two-person family with a six-room apartment with a kitchen, while an otherwise identical three-room apartment with a kitchen occupied by one person remains untaxed.

At the end of the day, politicians may even come up with the fact that it is not even necessary to deduct the debts of apartment owners who exceed the tax limit from their assets.

Villa Lante is being renovated

in Rome The contract bids for the renovation works of Villa Lante, owned by the Finnish state, have been approved by the Ministry of Education.

The main building of the property managed by the foundation called Institutum Romanum Finlandiae is to be restored. The same applies to renovations outside the property. The cost estimate for the work is approximately FIM 293,000.

Kaskisaari bridge in 1975

Lauttasaari The bridge to be built between Kaskisaari is planned to be built during the next year.

The bridge becomes the so-called a bridge for light traffic, i.e. pedestrians and cyclists.

Teach overhead projectors

SOKMainos-TV and Lohjan Kalki’s recently founded audiovisual company Opete starts manufacturing West German overhead projectors in Finland. The license agreement with the West German company was signed on Tuesday in Helsinki.

The production of overhead projectors will start in Lohja at Lohja Kalki’s Finlux television factory.

Opete is also currently researching what other audiovisual equipment should be manufactured in Finland. About 5,000 overhead projectors are sold in Finland each year.

The fast guy doesn’t need punts

Rome (HS)

Markku Taskinen22, the bronze in the 800 meters is without a doubt the biggest Finnish achievement in the European athletics championships so far.

The gold medalists (Holmen, Salin, Kahma) could already predict some kind of success, but Taskinen was sent on a special trip to train for the 4×400 meter relay.

Coach Pertti Helin (left) immediately noticed Markku Taskinen’s slim type and built the training programs so that the boy did not immediately fall into pieces.

What else could have been expected from a man who had the fourth lowest statistical time among the 23 competitors in the 800 meters.

The surprising EC bronze and the fourth best statistical time in Europe this season are a successful stopover for a long-running training event – the main goal, of course, is Montreal 1976.

Chris Evert got the wrath of the viewers

New York (AP)

American the heartthrob of the tennis public Chris Evert, 19, experienced the shock of his life on the grass court of Forest Hills: the spectators booed him.

Chris Evert, the big favorite of the US Open Championships, got to experience how the reactions of the spectators can be surprising. Now he was booed on the field where he became a pet three years ago.

When this year’s Wimbledon winner was playing in the quarterfinals of the US Open against Australia’s Leslie Hunt, he was shouted at from the stands, “Chris, you’re an unfair sportsman.”

Evert thought the linesman called the right pass wrong and he started staring at the man. Then the chief referee called both players to talk and the crowd got mad at Evert.

Evert clearly won the match 7–6, 6–3.

When Evert left the field, someone said in a loud voice: “You stink”.

“Nothing like this has ever happened to me and it shocked me,” said Evert.

A flood of books about Watergate

About Watergate a veritable flood of books is expected, possibly including Nixon’s own $2 million memoirs.

Many other Watergate people, both prosecuted and convicted, intend to enrich the memoirs with their own personal stories.

Some publishers are afraid that they will not receive the book for which they have paid a large advance fee if the author is possibly sentenced to prison.

How can you sue a guy who is already in prison, says Meredith.

John Dean, a Nixon aide who later turned against him, reportedly withdrew his intention to write a book because anything he writes could be the subject of a subpoena in the expected Watergate trials.

An attempt was made to steal the coronation stone in London

London (Reuters)

Police succeeded on Thursday in thwarting an attempted theft of the historic crown stone kept in Westminster Abbey. The stone is placed under the royal seat used in coronation ceremonies.

Brought to London from Scotland in the 13th century, the coronation stone (under the seat) has been tried to return to Scotland several times. This entrepreneur was described in English newspapers as a fanatical Scottish nationalist.

One man was caught inside the church and two others outside shortly after midnight, when the burglar alarm went off and a group of police rushed to the scene.

The stone – which has been part of the coronation equipment of English kings since the 13th century – has been a symbol of Scottish nationalists for generations.

There have been calls for its return to Scotland since it was brought from Scotland to London by King Edward I of England in 1296.

The man caught in the church is English by birth, but lives in Scotland, said a police representative.

The Scottish Nationalist Party denied involvement in the attempted theft and stressed that the party strongly condemns any kind of illegal activity.

It turned out that the weight of the crown stone – 200 kilograms – foiled the attempted theft.

