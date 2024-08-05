HS 50 years ago 6.8.1974 | The N-liito air force arrived in Kuopio

Kuopio (HS)

Soviet Union The Air Force’s first visit to Finland began on Monday, when a flight group of twenty people arrived from Kubinka Air Base in Kuopio, Rissala.

The guests flew to Finland with five Mig 21 BIS fighters and an Antonov 12 transport plane.

The visit is a return visit to Karjalan Iennosto’s trip to the Soviet Union last summer. – –

In his welcoming speech, the commander of the Karelian air force, Colonel Veikko Hietamies, said he was happy that the air force is able to make such mutual visits, which the navy is used to.

Australia: Baltic is part of NL

Canberra (The Guardian)

from Australia has become the first western ally to officially recognize the annexation of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to the Soviet Union.

The Baltic population of approximately 60,000 living in the country has raised fierce objections to the decision made by the Australian government a month ago, which only became known at the end of last week after the official visit of the Australian ambassador to Moscow, James Plimsoll, to the Soviet Republic of Estonia.

A representative of Australia’s foreign ministry said on Sunday evening that the government recognized in its decision that the three Baltic countries “came under the control of the Soviet Union”.

He added “We have never accepted the way they were annexed, but at the same time we recognize the reality of Soviet surveillance”.

Sweden’s biggest robbery – Armed men took a million

Malmo (TT)

Over one million kroner (more than 840,000 marks) was looted by robbers on Monday in the Burlöv shopping center outside Malmö.

Three men threatened the bank clerks and the guard with guns to hand over the contents of the shopping center’s night safe.

The three bank robbers, disguised as nylonsuk, fled the scene of the robbery in a stolen car. The police found the car three kilometers away from the crime scene.

Two bank clerks had come to pick up the money placed in custody. When the clerks, accompanied by the security guard, were moving the bag of money to the transport truck, they were confronted by two men covering their faces with nylon stockings. Threatening them with rifles, they grabbed a bag of money and threw themselves into a car driving towards them.

The car was later found and turned out to be stolen. The car had already been stolen on July 13 and the robbers had apparently hidden it for future use.

The loot from Monday’s robbery is by all accounts the largest in the history of Swedish banks. The exact amount will not be known until all stores that used the container have presented their demands. However, one store alone is known to have left 800,000 kroner in overnight storage.

Daycare centers for Helsinki hospitals

Impaired the labor situation forces the hospitals of the city of Helsinki to take care of the children of their staff. On Monday, the city government decided that daycare centers for the children of the staff can be established in the premises of the city’s hospitals.

The staff associations will act as the administrators of the orphanages. Daycare projects are included in the city’s daycare plan, and the city compensates the net loss caused by daycare operations up to a certain amount. Meal services will be arranged at cost price.

A part of the former finance manager’s and doctor’s apartment can be released from the townhouse located in the area of ​​Kivelä and Hesperia hospital for the children’s daycare activities. For the Laakso hospital, the former so-called chapel building, and one cell from the staff’s townhouse apartment would be used for daycare activities in the Aurora hospital area.

50 years today – “Exporting engineering skills requires a big company”

Finnish the export of engineering skills abroad was dipl. ins. In Jaakko Pöyry’s mind, when he founded his own office at the end of the 1950 permit.

Dipl. ins. Jaakko Pöyry manages a company of more than 400 people that plans the wood processing industry. The company is the only exporter of expertise in its field in the Nordic countries.

The office started by designing Metsäliito’s Äänekoski pulp mill. Now it has had time to take its expertise in the wood processing industry to all continents.

For CEO Pöyry, work has meant constantly being on the move.

Pöyry visits South America at least four times a year, there are several factory projects designed by Pöyry’s office. – –

Pöyry’s office has also participated as a detail designer in the construction of Kostamus and Svetogorsk. – –

According to Pöyry, a company in the design industry must be large in order for exports to succeed. That is why he hopes that the Finnish regulations will provide better conditions for the growth of Company size than at present.

Parking for a day with the price of a bus ticket

Capital region from Wednesday, motorists can try a new way of getting around in Helsinki: leave their car for the day in a parking lot in Ruoholahti, Ruskeasuo or Vallila and continue their journey to the city center by bus or tram.

You can get a guarded parking space at the public transport experiment parking lot in the capital region for the whole day for the price of a bus ticket. – –

The renovation of the parking areas of the public transport trial has been taken care of by HKL, which also organizes the supervision of the areas.

Helsinki canceled the termination of Ulappasaarenti’s loan

Helsinki has revoked its decision to terminate the employment loan of Kiinteistö Oy Ulappasaarentie 6.

The company, whose name is currently Asunto Oy Vuosaaren Ulappa 8, thus has the original loan terms when repaying its loan of almost 900,000 marks to the city.

A fierce dispute arose over the property in Ulappasaarenti, when Nordator Oy, the owner of the Arava rental house, changed the government housing loan to an expensive bank loan and demanded rent increases ranging from 35 to 70 percent from the residents.

The Helsinki City Council said the real estate company’s employment loan would be canceled in mid-April.

Helsingin Osakepankki bought the company’s stock in June. At the same time, it announced that the tenancy of the then residents would continue and rent increases would be waived.

It also happens on vacation

Riitta-Eliisa Laine

In Hanko there is more going on than the regatta and tennis weeks. Now there was e.g. Diving fishing tripartite match between Finland, Norway and Denmark.

Among the teams, Norway grabbed an overwhelming victory, Finland came second and Denmark narrowly followed.

Jorma Meriläinen is the Finnish champion of diving fishermen. The flounder and pike dived in Hanko’s Hamnskär took him third in the Nordic triathlon.

The weather was beautiful and sunny (as it usually is in Hanko, even though it’s raining elsewhere), but there was a five-bofor wind on the sea and the water was only 12-14 degrees.

Dive fishermen are not at all angry, even though some circles criticize them for exploiting fishing waters. “Snares are taxed much more”.

A sales party from the Hilla market in Ranua

Oulu (HS)

Ranuan the first bridge market at the end of the week gathered bucketloads of buyers and the berries and other products collected by the locals were directly taken from the hands of the sellers.

The purpose is to make the gate market an event every summer from now on. – –

The purpose of the organizers of Hillarieha is to get the berries collected by the people of Ranua from different parts of the municipality to be marketed fresh and without intermediaries. – –

During the days, there were also various entertainment events, volleyball matches, cross-country running, etc.

In Ranua, the first bridge girl was also chosen, which was high school student Hannele Pulju, 17.

Egg production declined

Our egg production is now declining after several years of growth. In January–May, hatchlings were 12 percent smaller than the previous year. This is due to increased feed costs, which are not matched by the increase in the target price. This is what CEO Matti Kallela says about Vientikunta Muna. – –

Decisive for our current egg export is the share of the Soviet Union. 11.5 million kilos have been agreed to be delivered there this year, which corresponds to half of our exports.

Shahi ordered two Concordes

Jim Kalima

Iran’s the Shah recently ended his visit to France by flying home to Tehran on the Concorde.

The distance from the Istres base in France to the Mehrabed International Airport in Tehran is about 4,600 kilometers, and the journey was completed in two hours and thirty-six minutes. The entire journey was a supersonic flight, for which a permit had been obtained from the Turkish authorities, as the flight route went over the Mediterranean Sea and Turkey.

Normally, such a trip takes about seven hours

During his visit, the shah also secured an order for two Concorde planes, so Iran remains a loyal customer of the supersonic passenger plane.

According to the official announcement about the visit, the Shah had also been interested in acquiring Alpha Jets for his country’s air force.

Alpha Jet is a French-West German cooperation project and the plane is mainly intended for pilot training and light raiding.

Pekka Toppari became a favorite in Japan

Pekka Toppari19, played himself as the favorite of the Japanese national volleyball team at the Helsinki Sports Hall.

The visitors chose the long, reaching bucket for their exhibition match in place of the ill Kenji Kimura.

Before the Japanese display, the visitors had traditionally covered the Finnish national team 3–0. The winning sets of the Munich Games gold team were 15–8, 15–4, 15–2.

Pekka Toppari, 19, apprentice of the Japanese exhibition match, observes Jasunori Jasuda’s style. The Japanese chose Toppar to replace their sick player.

Compiled by Jarkko Rahkonen

Read the magazine: hs.fi/aikakone