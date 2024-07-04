HS 50 years ago 5.7.1974 | “Only live sound creates genuine music”

“To synthetic you get bored of pop music within a couple of years. It’s a bit like a fad like angel choirs at one time. The records were full of them too, and then they almost stopped being used,” says conductor George de Godzinsky.

In his opinion, the current electronic instruments, moogs and synthesizers, defend their place well in today’s world.

“In the end, however, live sound wins,” says Godzinsky. “The synthesizer takes the authenticity out of the music. For example, a humpa must have a humpa sound. You can’t use a synthesizer in it.”

– –

Godzinsky’s own taste is mostly romantic and melodic music. He also prefers to work on it by arranging and composing. He has not dealt with pop and rock music in his entire career.

“The Finnish taste in music is romantic. Above all, the songs must have a very good melody that touches the deepest chords. In Anglo-Saxon countries, the rhythm of the music is much more important”.

UKK takes about ten days to recover

Republic President Urho Kekkonen, 73, underwent prostate surgery at Helsinki University Central Hospital on Thursday.

The “usual surgery” performed in the morning went well, and the president will be able to continue his summer vacation in Naantali’s Kultaranta after the usual ten days of hospital rest.

UKK, who was at the president’s summer residence in Kultaranta, had to be hospitalized in Helsinki a week ago on Friday due to a sudden prostatitis. The president managed to spend five days in the hospital in total silence.

On Wednesday, however, he gave a presentation that is part of the normal weekly program of the president at Meilahti Hospital. Through this, information about his illness spread to the public.

Sakharov eats again

Moscow (UPI)

Soviet Union nuclear physicist Andrei Sakharov, one of the opposition men, announced on Thursday that he had ended his hunger strike. Sakharov had not eaten for six days.

The 53-year-old Sakharov, who lost nine kilograms, said that his blood pressure was too low and dizziness at the moment.

Salad ingredients at their best

Market sellers assure that the strawberry is always worth the price, even if those who want to get a small box of strawberries still have to pay 5-6 marks. Even turnip lovers should stop by the market, you can get a big turnip for less than a mark.

Now is the time to make succulent summer salads. The market tables are overflowing with flavor and color nuances in heaps.

– –

New potatoes are already sold in the open, a liter of potatoes costs FIM 4–5, you can get very tiny new potatoes for even two FIM a liter.

– –

In addition to the vegetable and fruit tables, the market has many sales points. Summer after summer, those who like market life return to trade the work of their hands.

There are already plenty of new potatoes at Helsinki’s Kauppatori. Open-field potatoes have also appeared on the sales tables. The price of potatoes still varies quite a bit. A liter of potatoes costs from three to six marks, depending on the size and quality.

Every third herring eaten is domestic

Turku (HS)

Only the domestic herring fisherman, Rymättylän Säilyke Oy, can still compete with foreign fishermen in our country’s herring market.

According to CEO Toivo Saarni, domestic herring fishing accounts for about a third of the country’s herring consumption. According to Saarni, the share of Finns in herring fishing should be increased, as this saves currency.

In Finland, about 50,000 containers or barrels of herring are eaten a year, and one container contains an average of 94-96 kilos of herring.

On average, one in three herrings eaten in Finland is caught by Finns themselves. Fishermen consider the number far too small, hoping for more activity to increase the share of domestic herring.

Matkija Salminen’s July Peacock’s best offering

Linnanmäki The best entertainer and laugher in the Peacock theater’s July program is impersonator Reijo Salminen. His ability to imitate well-known people is so good that applause and bursts of laughter come out of the audience all by themselves.

The rest of the program is quieter. An English couple throw darts by blowing them into the board with their mouths. Mr. Bartschelly stacks glasses on top of each other using a metric store and somehow manages to keep them upright. Jolanta from Poland balances on a narrow bar supported by two men. The girl’s double vault on the pole is, along with Salminen’s performance, the best part of the evening.

The rest of the program is the usual Peacock variety. There are poodles that children like, riding bicycles, spinning plates on the nose of sticks and a beautiful girl jumping on the edge of the roof.

A large crane is being planned for the dredger

Vaasa (HS)

About the lifter we are going to make a large crane that can be used to lift shipwrecks and get scrap iron from them.

The hoist is therefore in good condition, so repairing it is worthwhile, says the contractor who led the lifting of the dredger.

There is no such large crane in the Nordic countries, but expensive equipment had to be procured from Germany to raise ships that ran aground.

The crane is now being planned for a large crane, the kind that is needed when ships run aground a few times a year. Until now, such equipment has had to be purchased separately for each occasion from abroad.

Mustavaara’s work suffers from a lack of men

Oulu (HS)

Black goods the construction works of the mine have completely emptied the unemployment cards of Taivalkoski and Posio.

Of the approximately 170-person construction team, 20 percent have had to be sourced from elsewhere, mainly from the Oulu and Rovaniemi labor districts. When finished, the mine will employ 250 people.

In order to secure its labor needs, Rautaruukki has started training activities in cooperation with the labor districts of Oulu and Rovaniemi.

The surface work of Rautaruukki’s Mustavaara mine has started on the borderlands of Posio and Taivalkoski. Some of the trees have been shaved away from the road to the open pit, and ditches have been dug in the wettest places to remove the topsoil from the ore.

YT and Haanpää’s Stones at the Puotila manor

Cherry Siikala

On the topic and in its anecdotes, the folk and down-to-earth summer play has been found by the Helsinki Student Theater in dramatizing Pentti Haanpää’s Stones, a story originally intended as a film script.

The story of the forbidden happiness of Reng and the housekeeper’s daughter and the ore-rich stones that are blessed to save it has been adapted by student theater students into a smooth folk comedy with typical folk comedy characters.

In this summer play, the heartiness with which things and people are described is particularly striking; let it be that the maids, rengs, masters and villagers are classic characters in the same way as in folk comedies in general.

Host and hostess Pilto (Lars Lindberg and Kaija Kiiski) in the Haanpää dramatization of Ylioppilasteatteri in the yard of Puotila manor.

Art events

scrap metal, nuts, a little imagination and the result is art dressed in the form of various animal figures.

Allan Heino, 34, from Viiala, has started welding birds, domestic animals, comic book heroes from scrap iron, strips of different sizes.

Allan Heino has been making this type of art in his spare time for three years. For the first time, his artworks are now on display at Uittamo in Valkeakoski, in the yard of restaurant Silla, in the immediate vicinity of Valtatie 3.

Allan Heino’s Peacock is one of the author’s metal works, which are on display at Uittamo in Valkeakoski during July.

Running away doesn’t help, only the repellent scares away the mosquitoes

Irja Hyvärinen, Tampere (HS)

If is silent laskiisna, don’t eat mosquitoes in summer, folk magic promises.

But there is no trust in it. Odor repellents are more helpful and the itching of bite marks can be alleviated with creams.

People with very sensitive skin are known to have a trip to the doctor once in the summer, when the bite closes the eye and the fever rises.

Mosquito bites are annoying, but according to the doctor, they usually cause relatively little harm. For example, a fairly small percentage of the dermatology patients at the Tampere Central Hospital are caused by such a bite. “The skin of a milk toad is particularly sensitive. It may leave traces for six months,” warns dermatologist Juhani Launis from Tampere.

Dr. Launis does not advise to avoid mosquitoes, he has felt the impossibility of escaping even in his own skin.

“I recommend using repellents on children’s skin as well, because they contain so much oil. They do not dry the skin. They must not be applied to mucous membranes,” says Launis.

From breeze to atmosphere

Domestic entertainment professional, Tuulikki Eloranta, performs melodies in tonight’s musical portrait of TV2’s entertainment editorial.

Designers Harri Halme, Jussi Tuominen, Jouko Konttinen. Choreography Oiva Ollikkala, Accompaniment orchestra Asteriks. Director Jouko Konttinen.

Tuulikki Eloranta entertains at 21:25 on the second network.

Compiled by Kari Lankinen

Read the magazine: hs.fi/aikakone