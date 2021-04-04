HS 50 years ago 5.4.1971 The gang demands space – residents peace

Four The family – fourteen children and their parents – has received an eviction order from Asunto Oy Hiiritorni in Tikkurila. The case has once been before a court and will come up again.

The court should decide whether to improve the community by driving bomber throwers, noise times and window breakers to the street. The court should know why the Mouse Tower gang is doing a lot of work and why adults are beating its members in the stairwell. The court should ask why the six-story house is going through a civil war.

In two and a half years, the cozy rental house has become a nest of ferocious gossip, quarrels, noise and fights. The gang has gnawed at the new house to look like an old rag. Residents ’nerves are tighter than violin strings.

The mouse gang does not deny its frequent work. The operation is simple and the reasons for the gang are clear enough: “When we came here, we were promised paradise. There had to be leisure facilities, a lawn and space for all kinds of trees. Now the craft room is a warehouse and the house is inhabited by insane people who carefully cover every step of the gang, ”Heka explains.

Bitterness and anger are common to the inhabitants of the Mouse Tower. It is no longer a question of croaking. The eviction order, which was first heard by the Helsinki Rural District Court on March 19, blew up the charged contribution. – –

In the throttle of asphalt, parking spaces, people with sensitive ears, a small courtyard, and far from all services and entertainment, perhaps even one recognition can be given to a mouse gang: The Civil War in the Mouse Tower has forced us to investigate the causes of events. The board of the housing association has decided to renovate the leisure space. If the court 28. 4. decides to evict the gang, the young people who will replace it will be able to thank the bombers for having their own hole in the Mouse Tower.

The old method of folding is still followed

Easter the preceding saint is a palm Sunday in western Finnish and a twilight Sunday in eastern Finland. Before, the children were on the move early in the morning wandering from house to house. They lightly beat the hostess of the house with decorated willow sticks, expressing various wishes for the coming year. Virpa was left in the house to bring good luck and the children received their rewards on admission.

This custom has survived in the family of artist Ritva Puotila. The boys, 15-year-old Jukka, 13-year-old Antti and two-year-old Mikko are still going awake. Flowers and cut strips of paper made of crepe paper can be wrapped in willow twigs and these are tied into bouquets.

“With vigilance, vigilance, tuerieks, healthy, future year, weekly debt, vuueks free you give that egg or chicken” is the boys’ wish.

According to the artist Puotila, each party has its own color. Usually the basic colors of a home are blue and brown. At Christmas the colors change to red and green and in summer to lavender blue and lemon yellow. At Easter, the family expects the coloring of the home to turn bright green, yellow, and cyclamen red.

Easter is most often spent with grandmother in Lappeenranta, where a day trip to a summer cottage in Taipalsaari is made. On Easter morning, eggs are painted for fun and chocolate eggs are donated to others. When sitting at the dining table, a certain mood is set in while listening to church music. The best Pasha is made by his grandmother, but the artist Puotila, who is part of the Easter menu, bakes it himself.

“We don’t eat mommy, because I got enough of it as a child,” said artist Ritva Puotila.

INGA AALTONEN

Artist Ritva Puotila in her Romanian dress distributes tea from the samovar. The money pie, in his opinion, definitely belongs to Easter.­

An English Eurovision representative was threatened with abduction in Dublin

Parisian girl Severine ended Saturday night with a cry of happiness and started the next morning with a champagne breakfast in bed at her hotel in Dublin. The song Bench, Tree and Street, performed by him, won this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in the name of Monaco.

Finland’s Markku Aro and Tie to the new day reached eighth.

The winner scored 128 points out of a possible 180.

Singer Severine is in a hurry after the victory. On Sunday morning, he posed for hours for photographers and later in the week he travels to Monaco to meet Prince Rainier at the large reception.

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest was held under the strictest security measures in its history. Irish police surround Dublin’s 100-year-old Gaiety Theater after unknown individuals threatened to kidnap English representative Clodagh Rogers and several organizations had staged protests.

During the competition, e.g. Sinn Fein, Political Wing of the Irish Republican Army (IRA) and Women’s Liberation Movement.

Sinn Fein took the opportunity to protest against Ireland’s accession to the Common Market Organization. Instead, the Women’s Liberation Movement campaigned for the free use of contraceptives in Roman Catholic Ireland.

Police repelled Rogers’ phone threat of kidnapping as a mockery, but still placed security guards at his disposal. Threaters opposed Clodahg Rogers, a Roman Catholic from riot-ravaged Northern Ireland, representing England in the race.

Yugoslavia offers a holiday village for Finns

Dubrovnik (Erkki Pennanen)

Yugoslavia is known to be ready to offer Finnish tourism companies the construction of a holiday village on the shores of the Adriatic Sea about 200 kilometers north of Dubrovnik, which is the most common destination for my Finnish tourists on the Yugoslav coast.

According to the plan, the Yugoslavs would offer Finns an area on the island of Bracin, which is only twenty kilometers from the city of Split.

Split has a fully landing airport for jets and Yugoslavs are known to be ready to arrange a hydrofoil transport to Bracin Island in the city. The journey would only take a few minutes. There is also a gaming casino in Split. The offer would require the Finns to be ready to build a holiday village of about two hundred people on the island for Finnish tourists. The Yugoslavs could possibly take care of the construction of the stone parts, but the Finns could even bring their own staff.

The Swedes already have their own holiday village on Hvar Island near Bracin Island.

About 50,000 Swedes visit Yugoslavia every year. The number of Finnish tourists has been considerably lower, last year, for example, just under 9,000, of whom more than 5,000 visited the resort on the Adriatic coast, mainly in Dubrovnik.

A few years ago, the Yugoslavs offered to build a Finnish holiday village in the Gulf of Kotor south of Dubrovnik. At that time, however, the project lapsed due to the fact that not enough interest was reportedly known in Finland.

Since then, interest in Yugoslavia has grown strongly, although it is still far from being at the level of other Scandinavian countries.

As Europe’s diverse holiday beaches fill up, international interest in the Adriatic coast has grown greatly in recent years and numerous European tourism companies have set up their own centers in the region. The disadvantage of the area is that the holiday season does not last all year.

More than 40 percent voted in the e-election

Free coffee packs and shop cars that rake voters were effective weapons in the E-election. Voting rates rose almost everywhere in the country, although sleet and rain did their best to keep E-movement members at home.

In the previous election, 35.5 per cent of the voting members of the E-movements went to the polls. Now the liveliness seemed to rise by more than 40 per cent after a third of the votes had been counted. The highest percentages were made in Ypäjä (67.7) and Jokela (69.4).

Anja Roivainen poured coffee for tellers at OTK’s headquarters.­

Compiled by Jarkko Rahkonen

Read more: hs.fi/aikakone