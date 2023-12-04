HS 50 years ago 5.12.1973 | From Agostin, Länsivuori’s stablemate

Motorcycle riding The 13-time TT world champion, Italian Giacomo Agostini and Finnish Teuvo Länsivuori have signed a factory contract with Japanese Yamaha.

Länsivuori’s factory contract was expected, as he has ridden Yamaha throughout his career.

Giacomo’s team change is considered a sensation, because Agostini won his world championship with the legendary MV-Agusta in ten years.

Länsivuori and Agostini will race in next season’s world championships in the 350 and 500 KSM classes and in the 750cc Finn Price series.

The 750 KSM is Yamaha’s new territory conquest.

– –

Agostini is the most successful TT rider of all time.

He won his first world championship in 1966.

Nominee for athlete of the year: Mona-Lisa Pursiainen

Last Mona-Lisa Pursiainen, who improved three sprint Finnish records this summer, is a strong candidate for the best Finnish athlete of the year.

A woman has never been chosen as the best of the year.

Sports journalists’ list of the ten best Finnish athletes and the best in different sports will be announced today.

Mona-Lisa Pursiainen is also the favorite in the season finale.

NL’s foreign policy always has the same goals

“The Soviet Union foreign policy has always had the same noble goals,” said Nikolai Lebedev, dean of the Moscow-based Institute of International Relations, who, after his visits to Norway and Sweden, has come to Finland for a one-week visit.

In Finland, Professor Lebedev, whose institute is in close contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Soviet Union, has met and is meeting officials and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He said that the Soviet Union’s proposals for European and Asian security systems are not tactical measures or dependent on the cycles of international politics.

“They are due to the essence of our foreign policy”, he emphasized and said that there are examples in history of the Soviet Union’s efforts to secure peace and cooperation.

Speaker Arska turns 60 years old

Jaakko Okker

Aarne Saarinen started the actual bread work by becoming a stonecutter at the age of 16.

Kivikov has had later jobs as well: first as the construction workers’ trustee and chairman and then, from 1966, as chairman of the Finnish Communist Party.

Age does not weigh Aarne Saari. Arsa’s years have passed as if unnoticed. See also Baseball | Roope Korhonen is Jymy's savior again, the people from Vimpiel endured the Tampere battle

Communists are suddenly called extremists, but the chairman of Skp has learned the difficult lessons of practicality and moderation perhaps better than any other leading Finnish politician.

He always appears in public as calm and moderate.

“I guess it’s because of nature. And of conviction; for believing in the justification of his attitude. And maybe he has learned to hide it a little.”

This is how Aarne Saarinen himself explains his calmness, but he points out in the same breath that sometimes the fires are close to burning.

The decisions of the representative assemblies on achieving unity on the basis of Marxism-Leninism are compromises open to interpretation, says Aarne Saarinen, but in his opinion the Informant has broken clear agreements.

There’s still time for a package trip

“For Christmas home” used to be the catchphrase of countless nostalgic world travelers.

It seems to be reversing the somersault at a good pace, because already at this moment thousands of families are getting away from home for Christmas, in hotels, motels, holiday villages, and recently even beach cabins for rent.

This Christmas, you can already get package trips to at least half a hundred hotels and resorts.

In addition, there are Christmases at the market in a farmhouse, a farmhouse and cottage villages.

Reindeer rides have been organized for Christmas morning and New Year’s Eve in some resorts in Lapland. There is still some space in the Christmas places in Lapland.

The Lord Mayor received an invitation

Central Finns want to make their province known abroad.

Seija Mäkinen, who represented Finland in the Miss World competitions, was involved in the project and delivered the holiday invitation of central Finns to the newly elected mayor of London, Sir Hugh Wontner.

At the reception organized by the Lord Mayor, the beautiful Seija handed her host a miniature model of a log cabin carved in Central Finland.

Inside the cabin was an invitation letter and two tickets, one of which entitles two people to a free stay for a week in a vacation hotel in Rantaloma and the other to a week’s stay in a Keuruan farmhouse.

See also Sun | A rare hybrid solar eclipse was observed in Australia The new Lord Mayor of London, Sir Hugh Wontner, happily accepted the holiday invitation to Central Finland. Seija Mäkinen took the mini log cabin and the invitation.

The Kostamus works resulted in the eviction of 15 families

Oulu (HS)

Kostamus site has now started on both sides of the kingdom’s border.

At TVL, the street lights are burning in Lentiira, Kuhmo, on the already several kilometers long hewn road line.

A bulldozer from Kuhmo would make a few meters of road rut even beyond the border.

Many people from Kainula already have bitter experiences with the Kostamus golden egg, which brings jobs, income and apartments.

The state railways have decided to take care of the housing needs of the Kostamus workers in their own way: 15 families from Kainuu have been evicted from their apartments.

Instead of permanent housing, VR has reserved 6.5 million for barracks.

Lumberjack Antti Pöllänen clears the road towards Kostamusta in Kuhmo’s Kiimavaara. It is two kilometers to the border.

Wallenberg predicts dark business cycles

International the economic picture is a mountain adviser, according to Dr. Marcus Wallenberg of Technology, it is getting dark at a good pace.

Wallenberg, who came from Sweden to give a presentation at the autumn meeting of the industrial association in Helsinki, sees the most interesting question regarding the near future as whether we will move from rapid growth to a more steady economic phase or to a clear recession.

According to him, the third option would be an outright recession.

Mountain advisor Marcus Wallenberg from Sweden (right) sees the international economic development as quite gloomy. According to him, in the current situation, it is not only necessary to be prepared for serious production disruptions, but also for restraint in purchasing consumer goods. Wallenberg spoke at the industrial association’s fall meeting in Helsinki, where the opening words were delivered by Minister Tankmar Horn (left).

Launching with air bags

In Hanko a special launching operation has been carried out.

The 1,000-ton steel pontoon with a capacity of 5,000 tons was moved from the construction platform to the sea with sixty air bags.

In the past, the same technology has not been used in the Nordic countries for similar heavy transfers.

A thousand-ton steel pontoon rolled smoothly into the water on 60 air bag rollers.

The time for implementing the preschool has come

Long the planned pre-school should be implemented quickly, say the head of the Uusimaa county government’s school department, school counselor Olavi Ketonen, the head of the school board’s planning office, school counselor Liekki Lehtisalo and the deputy head of the Ministry of Education’s school department, education counselor Veli Nurmi in their joint letter.

According to the authors, the much-talked-about comprehensive reform of our school system must begin specifically with pre-school education for six-year-olds.

According to the authors, play and learning in its shadow is the best expression of six-year-olds’ learning. The most important thing is to take into account the child’s own needs, creativity, special personality traits and originality.

I see plenty of productions on TV

Lauri Viidan there is an opportunity to familiarize yourself with the production in abundance these days on television: tonight Televisioteatteri will perform Kukunor, and on Independence Day Veikko Sinisalo will interpret Viida’s production in the program Betonimylläri.

In the TV show Kukunori, directed by Jukka Sipilä, an effort has been made to find the multiple levels and topics of Viita’s poetic text with the help of both modern TV technology and theatrical expression.

TV 1 at 19:50

Liisamaija Laaksonen as the childish and emotional Kukunor of Lauri Viida’s poem and Vieraileva Esko Salminen as the sensible, wise Kalahari from the Turku City Theater.

Valuable carpets

The supplicants in the great mosque of Sivas in Turkey, they kneel on a very precious platform.

American carpet experts have estimated the value of the mosque’s carpets at 12 million dollars.

Some of the rugs date back to the 11th century.

When the carpets of a Turkish mosque wear out, they are not thrown away, but a new carpet is placed on top of the old one.

In this way, carpets from even centuries can accumulate on top of each other. (AP)

Compiled by Kari Lankinen

Read the magazine: hs.fi/aikakone