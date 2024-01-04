HS 50 years ago 5.1.1974 | There are no new banknote machines in Finland

Banknote machines have disappointed the banks.

The eight automatic machines that were introduced two years ago have not achieved the popularity that the banks expected for them.

Banks have now given up on acquiring new machines.

At first, it was thought that they would be placed in a total of 50 different parts of the country.

The public has used banknote machines less than estimated.

This is partly due to the fact that technical faults occurred in automatic devices for a long time.

“The public is slowly learning to use new banking services to their advantage. The spread of user checks also took its own time. Their great popularity has probably partly prevented the spread of automatic machines”, guesses deputy head of department Erkki Ojala.

In Finland, taxi drivers do not wear safety glasses

in Helsinki is a specially made taxi car that has been in operation for half a year, where more attention than usual has been paid to the driver's safety.

The car has a fiberglass protective hood attached behind the driver. In addition, efforts have been made to enhance the safety of the driver by installing a bullet-proof armor plate on the back of his seat.

Leuto Niemi, a rental car driver, drives the special taxi. He has been quite satisfied with his new car.

According to Olavi Ruudu, executive director of the taxi association, protective glasses have not gained popularity in Finland, perhaps because of their relative cost. The equipment increases the price of the car by FIM 1,200

Ruutu also thinks that drivers think that glass makes customer service difficult. In his own opinion, the new dome model is not harmful to say the least.

Food costs more again

Nope it's a wonder that the money will never be enough.

Shopping, which cost a generous FIM 36.92 two years ago, now costs FIM 45.27. The increase is more than 8 marks

Is it possible that there are housewives who, under these conditions, are able to support their families with the budget, which has not been increased for years.

If so, they must be from the TV series My Wife is a Witch.

The price comparison on the family page includes a couple of dozen common goods. Changes in their prices have been monitored since 1972.

And the ones that have changed have, in other words, increased in a couple of years, with the exception of margarine.

Food prices have been asked from the same food store in Helsinki each time.

Parliament was looking for energy sources

Energy crisis has confused the financial calculations.

Almost all parliamentary groups agreed on this on Friday, when the discussion of the current year's budget in the parliament began.

Uki Voutilainen of the Social Democrats called for making the production, transmission and distribution of basic energy the responsibility of society and for the strong development of public transport.

Aulis Juvela of the People's Democrats thought the entire energy shortage was deliberately exaggerated. It is used to try to get the workers to settle for smaller salary increases, he guessed.

CO Tallgren (r) warned about doomsday prophets who have dreamed of zero growth and “dreamed of a return to even a pre-industrial society”.

The initial stages of the budget processing in the parliament were followed by the Social Democrats, e.g. Prime Minister Kalevi Sorsa, Minister of Labor Valde Nevalainen (left) and MP Ilkka Taipale.

One year in prison for IB accused

Stockholm On Friday, the rastuvan court sentenced three men to one year in prison each for spying, so-called In connection with the IB thing.

The men had exposed the activities of Sweden's secret intelligence agency Informationsbyrå (IB).

The convicted were 29-year-old journalists Peter Bratt and Jan Guillou, and former IB agent Håkan Isacsson, who served as their main source of information.

According to their revelations, the IB's activities violated Sweden's policy of neutrality, as it was mainly directed against socialist countries and Arab countries.

Bratt and Guillou made their revelations in the May issue of the non-partisan left-wing magazine FiB/Kulturfront.

Bratt later published the book “IB and the threat to our security”.

Evidence was used, e.g. just a newspaper story and a book.

On Friday, reporters stormed the office of the Stockholm District Court hunting for copies of the decision by which two of their official brothers were sentenced to one year in prison.

Kojak – a police officer in New York

Telly Savalas, a familiar villain character from many films, plays the main role in a new American serial film about the everyday life of an ordinary policeman in New York, Southern Manhattan.

Kojak is a police lieutenant who does not have overly idealistic thoughts about his work.

However, Kojak is competent, more competent than his superior, who suffers from the situation and allows Theo Kojak's direct speeches to annoy him.

Kojak is based on the Emmy Award-winning TV movie The Markus-Nelson Murders.

The first episode was written by Jack Laird. It is directed by Alex Singer and Bill Hale.

Mtv at 22:55, color.

Telly Savalas, a character known from many war and gangster films as police lieutenant Kojak.

Movies of the week

Paula Talaskivi

“The Big Bang”, Marco Ferrer's peculiar satire about the hopelessness, the dull emptiness and the styleless self-destruction of modern wretched people.

A deliberately repulsive display of a variety of revelry, which in itself seems to attract people with a frenzy. (Gloria)

Michel Piccoli as one of the gluttons in Marco Ferrer's “The Big Bang”.

“Dr Stranger, or: How I Stopped Worrying and Learned to Love the Bomb”, Stanley Kubrick's brilliantly visionary and wildly crazy future nightmare. (Axa)

Snapshots of Stanley Kubrick's “Dr. Stranger”: on the left, George C. Scott as the American Pentagon general, in the middle, Peter Bull as the NL ambassador, and on the right, Peter Sellers as the president of the USA.

“East of Eden”, a powerful family drama directed by Elia Kazan almost 20 years ago, is touching and poignant, especially in the depiction of father-son relationships. James Dean's great roles. (Cinema)

James Dean and Julie Harris in Elia Kazan's film East of Eden, which is back in the repertoire again.

Nun the best

Paula Talaskivi

The Nuns of the Holy Monastery, (Le Monache Di Sant'Arcangelo t. The Nuns of St'Arcangelo), Directed by Paolo Domini.

The old days there is always enough special and exciting material from monasteries for filmmakers, the kind that is still able to not only interest, but even excite, especially Catholic audiences and censors, sometimes also in Protestant countries.

– –

Anne Heywood plays the hot, ambitious mother Giulia in a thrillingly mysterious way, but her death act after the poison is too drawn out.

Italians' favorite Luc Merenda is the romantic lover here, and a rather interesting group of unhappy, loving and hating nuns has been assembled to varying degrees.

Likewise, well-presented samples of the varied use of nuns' costumes and descriptive groupings of the nuns themselves on different occasions.

See also Fighting climate change: deliberations begin at COP27 The trial among the nuns of the Holy Convent has begun: Mother Giulia (Anne Heywood, standing) is accused of poisoning Mother Lavinia, who is lying on a stretcher, and of having a criminal relationship with the nuns sitting next to her.

Joan of Arc to La Scala

We have had to wait a long time for Robert Bresson's first historical film, “Jeanne d'Arc”, which was completed in the early 60s. The events of the film are mainly focused on Jeanne's (Florence Delay; pictured) cell, her interrogations and the execution of the sentence. The narrative is closely based on old chronicles and chronicles. Recently, Bresson has finished filming his second historically based film, Lancelot, which he has been preparing for almost 20 years, which has also already been acquired in Finland. Jeanne d'Arc is La Scala's next program.

A radio chess match

On Saturday the radio chess match between Norway and Finland begins.

Finland is represented in this national match by Yrjö Rantanen and Norway by Erling Kristiansen.

On Saturday, the players will meet in Oslo, where the order of play will be drawn and the first moves will be made.

After this, the men make the transfer on shift days and the transfers are announced on Norwegian and Finnish radios.

In Finland, the match will be followed on the Today Afternoon broadcasts every day after 15:00, starting on Monday 7 January.

In the final phase of the game, the final moves will be made in Helsinki, apparently in February.

Today's Today in the Afternoon broadcast tells about the chess match and chess in general.

White deer on TV

The White Deer, Mirjami Kuosmanen and Erik Blomberg's film from 1952, was a great success abroad. In Cannes and Karlovy Vary, the film was awarded and based on it, the novel was also translated into French. In Finland, the film's exoticism and great cinematography were praised, but the plot was found to be naive and confusing. The white deer stars Mirjami Kuosmanen, Kalervo Nissilä and Åke Lindman, direction and cinematography by Erik Blomberg and music by Einar Englund. MTV at 21:35.

Compiled by Kari Lankinen

