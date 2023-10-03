HS 50 years ago 4 October 1973 | Tough guys

Riitta-Eliisa Laine

Fisherman’s cottage didn’t want to go further to the sea to fish, but will present a high-level domestic group of musicians on his stage during the next three weeks.

The host and star of the show is Lasse Mårtenson, but Esa Katajavuori and Aarno Raninen are on equal footing: when you know that it’s such a tough group musically, it’s pointless to present any aspects in that regard.

Professionalism, you see, ultimately saves what this show is meant to be like: the script is touchingly weak, and it has no head and no tail – a bit like the herring that Lasse presents to the audience while sharing the lesson on how to fish.

Mårtenson, Katajavuori & Raninen are known as excellent musicians. Aarno R. performs on many instruments and always just as skillfully, not to mention his excellent singing voice.

The boys perform a whole bunch of popular drinking songs and entertaining hits in their own arrangements. Everyone would have been content to hear them themselves — when the script doesn’t really work, then the speeches and other utterances could well be left to a little less. With all due respect.

UKK made the promised solution: Finland’s EEC signature in Brussels on Friday

A serious discussion in the Government Council before the president’s presentation and the EEC authorization. President Urho Kekkonen scrolls through his statement, which he dictated into the minutes, with Foreign Minister Ahti Karjalainen next to him.

Finland the customs agreement with the European Economic Community will be signed on Friday at 1:30 PM Finnish time at the EEC headquarters in Charlemagne, Brussels. This was agreed on Wednesday evening right after the President of the Republic Urho Kekkonen had made his decision and given the signing authority to Ambassador Talvitie.

The president, who, as promised, raised the matter on Wednesday, emphasized in the introduction that the solution is a trade policy and an essential part of Finland’s overall policy.

The purpose of the agreement is to secure the preservation of Finland’s competitive position, which is a basic condition for the continuation of our economic well-being, the president said.

The president assured that, although the political situation and trade policy settings in Europe vary, Finland’s peaceful foreign policy baseline will remain unchanged. – –

Efforts have been made to make Finland’s agreement with the EEC only about trade. Its purpose is to remove customs duties from trade in industrial products between Finland and the EEC. The agreement does not apply to agriculture. Finland’s agreement concluded last summer is generally considered more favorable than, for example, Sweden’s free trade agreement.

Fazer brings Christmas chocolate from Switzerland

Fazer brings chocolate candies from Switzerland, which are sold at the Christmas market.

Imports have been decided upon mainly due to a severe labor shortage. At the same time, let’s try out what Finns like about these slightly different types of candies.

The sweets are sold in Fazer’s own boxes and their foreign origin is not emphasized.

The labor shortage has plagued Fazer’s factories all year, and it is felt to be especially bad during the peak season of the confectionery industry, i.e. when sweets are made for Christmas sales. There is a lot of handwork involved in making candies.

From Sweden’s Monica Sundin, Miss Scandinavia

Around Sweden’s Monica Sund, who was chosen as the most beautiful in Scandinavia, fourth hereditary princess Marita Smeds (left), second hereditary princess Raija Stark, first hereditary princess and press favorite Norwegian Aina Walle, and third hereditary princess Christine Göthlander from Sweden.

Swedish Monica Sundin was chosen as the most beautiful in the Nordic region on Wednesday evening in Helsinki. Monica Sundin, who will hold the title of Miss Scandinavia for the next year, is 19 years old and a photo model by profession.

The title of the first hereditary princess went to Norway’s Aina Walle. She was also chosen as the press’s favorite girl. This year’s Miss Finland Raija Stark, 24, was chosen as the second hereditary princess.

Christine Göthlander from Sweden finished fourth and Marita Smeds from Finland fifth.

The new Miss Skandinavia, chosen in Pasila’s TV studio, is 171 centimeters tall and weighs 50 kilograms. For the award, Monica Sundin received e.g. a round trip to Paris, where she has previously worked as a model.

The new miss was crowned by 1970 Miss Scandinavia Harriet Eriksson-Etelävuori.

The Board of Health is concerned about the number of shifts

Shift number is unhealthy, especially for students in the lowest grades, says the statement that the health board gave to the Helsinki City Council on Wednesday.

In Helsinki, there are by far the most evening shift classes in the eastern suburbs. The Board of Health is of the opinion that the shift number is a bad system, especially for students in the lowest grades.

A child’s work efficiency is usually at its best in the morning hours, when it should be focused on learning. Going to the evening shift has a disturbing effect on the child’s meals and outdoor activities. These students have to eat their school meals as soon as they arrive at school and 1-2 hours after school starts.

Outdoor activities are also usually too little for evening shift workers, says the statement. – –

Schools are not cleaned during the day. Evening shift students have to start their school day in untidy and often poorly ventilated classrooms.

The world remembers Paavo Nurmen

World On Wednesday, respectful memorial words were published in the press about the “flying Finn” Paavo Nurme, who passed away on Tuesday.

A message of condolence also reached gold medalist Pekka Vasala in Auckland, New Zealand.

I never met Nurme myself, but everyone knew about his achievements. Nurmi was very respected and respected in Finland, said Vasala.

Telegrams of condolence flowed throughout the day, e.g. to the Finnish Sports Association. The telegram of the French Sports Federation was especially accompanied by the complaints of Nurme’s competition partner Joseph Guillemot, the federation expressed its deep condolences. – –

On Wednesday, the board’s evening school decided on Minister Marjatta Viinanen’s proposal that the Finnish state bury Paavo Nurme.

The writer Ilmari Kianto is the last great man to be laid to rest at the expense of the state.

A special museum for the linen tradition

For twenty years, the equipment of the old lihtamosal has been allowed to age and decay in peace. Now this hall is also going to be renovated for the use of a special museum presenting the cotton tradition.

Lahti (HS)

Hämälä people A special museum documenting linen traditions is being renovated in the former Tampella linen mill in Koski, Hämeenlään. Oy Tampella Ab rented its former industrial building with equipment to the municipality of Koski.

The museum will be the only one of its kind in Finland. Its hardware can be restored to original. Some of the more valuable objects are stored in the Koski Homeland Museum. – –

The Hankala trap and mill in Koske’s Pätilänkylä was already established in the 1880s in Lammi, but was soon moved to Koske, apparently because of the available hydropower. Flax was bought from farmers in Etelä-Häme in a fairly wide area. The carded linen was taken from Koski to Tampere to be spun.

The operation of the plant was stopped twenty years ago, because it was no longer possible to buy linen from the nearby towns.

A fat dispute is emerging over Parainen’s archipelago roads

The ferry Meritie, which operates between Paraine and Nauvo, will be expensive for the state because it requires a crew of three. In the meantime, a new crossing point is being planned, in which case the ferry could be replaced by a landing. All those who consider changing the traffic to 24/7 also think about the road conditions of the archipelago as very important.

Turku (Jukka Martinkari)

The improvement of traffic connections and possibly the construction of a fixed road connection east of the Parainte town center in the direction of Karuna and Kemiö has recently come before the long-delayed Parainten-Nauvo fixed road connection.

However, there is a difference of opinion in the archipelago regarding the order of priority for improving road directions. Some are dreaming of a big fight.

Peik Eklund, the mayor of Parainen, does not consider a fixed road connection to Nauvoo even meaningful, because according to him, it would break the idyllic image of the archipelago and would not bring any benefits to Parainen. – –

According to him, road connections in the direction of Kemiö would be vital for Parais and the entire Turunmaa archipelago. The inhabitants of the archipelago, on the other hand, think that when planning fixed road connections, they should be a priority, as they are now completely without a fixed road to the mainland. There is a road to Kemiö from Valtatie I. – –

“Instead of expensive solutions, we could start thinking about improving road connections by developing the current waterways,” emphasizes dipl.ins. Jorma Rovasalo from tvh in Helsinki.

US propaganda radios continue in Europe

Washington (New York Times)

of the United States The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a bill that would allow Radio Free Europe and Radio Liberty to continue operating despite objections that the days of these American-funded propaganda stations have passed. – –

Critics of the stations in question said the continued transmission of “free and undisguised news” to the Soviet Union and Eastern European countries was inconsistent with US foreign policy goals. – –

Radio Free Europe and Radio Liberty were founded in the 1950s at the beginning of the Cold War. In the early days of radio stations, they were financed by the CIA.

China attacked the Kremlin

United Nations (Washington Post)

China accused the Soviet Union on Tuesday at the UN of several things — as much for fomenting disunity in Western Europe as for strengthening Israel militarily.

Speaking at the General Assembly, China’s Vice Foreign Minister Tshiao Kuan-hua also criticized the United States and questioned the easing of tensions in the world.

However, he saved his strongest words for the Soviets, making them worse bandits than the Americans in the struggle for world supremacy.

In his attacks against Moscow, Tshiao was almost on the lines of the West. For example, he talked about how some European countries oppose both “superpowers” in the European Security Council.

Charity concert

American jazz musician Duke Ellington performs his spiritual composition in London’s historic Westminster Abbey.

In addition to Ellington and his band, the Swedish singer Alice Babs will perform at the event. The proceeds of the concert will be handed over to the UN.

Compiled by Jarkko Rahkonen

