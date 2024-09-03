HS 50 years ago 4.9.1974 | Aggressive

Rome

by Nina Holmen after a masterful run on Via Veneto, it was whispered that Finnish women’s week in Rome has started.

The initial results of the second day of the competition gave more confirmation of faith to the matter. The women’s long jump was paced by Pirkko Helenius. His own record (659) was set on the first jump and at the end of the second round he was leading the competition.

The semifinals of the women’s 100 were also a strong sign of a medal. Mona-Lisa Pursiainen kept old champion Renate Stecher behind her. Only the Polish lady Irene Szewinska was more impressive than Mona in her run.

In the hot evening there was a strong smell of two feminine medals.

Such a large catch was not favorable to the Finns after all. Pirkko Helenius got a bronze medal around his neck and was extremely happy.

Mona-Lisa, on the other hand, fared worse. In the final, his legs got stuck in the starting rack and the medal flew away.

Women’s 100 meters first and fifth: Irena Szewinska, Poland (right) and Mona-Lisa Pursiainen, Finland.

For the first bronze

Rome (HS)

Major competitions the nerves of the first-timer, 23-year-old Pirkko Helenius, held up well in the European championships.

Helenius continued the rise of Finnish women’s sports and pushed for bronze in the long jump with her own record of 659.

In his first attempt, Pirkko Helenius scored 659, worthy of an EC bronze medal. In the future, only two more jumps were successful on the windy jumping site.

Pirkko was beaming with happiness and wasn’t disappointed, even though two girls passed after Pirkko’s cut was his best on his first try.

“One thing is just sad, and that is that Tuula Rautanen’s Finnish record, which is a centimeter better, remains valid. My goal was to get over 660.”

For medical gymnast Pirkko Helenius, sport comes before everything else. The groom can wait for the marriage to take place.

The heat of Rome took the strength

Race walking can also be good for you. England’s Roger Mills was completely blown away by 20 kilometers in the heat of Rome.

Autumn warmth greeted the royals

Sun flew over the festively flagged capital just moments before Dutch Queen Juliana and Prince Bernhard landed in a special plane piloted by the prince at Helsinki Airport at the start of a four-day state visit.

Queen Juliana gave a long and warm greeting to President Urho Kekko at Helsinki Airport. The congratulatory flowers had already arrived for the birthday hero in the morning.

The Dutch royals’ trip to Finland is a return visit due to President Urho Kekkonen’s visit to Holland a couple of years ago, but at the same time the guests came as a birthday present to President Kekkonen, who turned 74 on Tuesday.

Prince Bernhard held Queen Juliana’s hand as they stepped onto the Hero’s Cross of Hietaniemi.

– –

President Urho Kekkonen recalled his visit to the Netherlands a couple of years ago when speaking at the gala dinner organized in honor of Queen Juliana.

He also expressed his special thanks to the queen for her trip to Lapland.

The Queen and the Prince and the President and Mrs. Kekkonen appeared on the balcony of the Castle to the cheering citizens of Helsinki.

The beautiful weather improved the harvest expectations to a satisfactory level

Last the sunny weather of the past few days has improved the prospects for the autumn harvest.

Overall, however, the harvest will remain satisfactory: the quantity and quality of the grain harvest is reduced by the strike, and the potatoes are plagued by plague in many places.

The beautiful weather hasn’t had time to dry the fields enough, the combine harvesters can only harvest in those fields where the drainage has been well taken care of.

Moisture has also significantly increased grain drying costs.

Despite the dry weather, the vast majority of the fields have not had time to dry enough, and grain harvesting has to be done without these powerful machines, relying on old sickles and scythes.

Finnish immigrants live in absolute misery in Argentina

Argentina in the northeast is a small Finnish immigrant village of elderly people, whose members live in complete misery.

The average age of people is 75 years and many of them are sick, immobile and eaten by cancer.

Out of the approximately 40-50 residents of Colonia Finlandesa, no one receives an old-age, sickness or other pension from the Finnish government, a small part receives it from the Argentine government.

The Finnish Seamen’s Missionary Society, the Red Cross and the newly established social work committee in Buenos Aires are trying to help based on grants.

About FIM 100,000 per year would be needed from the Finnish government to eliminate the entire problem.

Carefree children’s clothing is better than fashionable

Anna-Liisa Wiikeri

At the end of the week we looked at children’s clothes for next spring and summer. Forty Finnish manufacturers had gathered in Helsinki to present their vision on the theme “Fashionable child”.

There were both old familiar names and new entrepreneurs, there is room in this country.

This equal concession to fashion — which now “requires” appliqués and embroidery — will still last. The raven sits as a decoration on the tricot velvet jumpsuit and may attract the little wearer. However, the main thing is that the clothes are easy to wear and move around in, and that they are easy to care for.

– –

Outdoor clothing and tricot side were the most widely exhibited. Both also represented the best part of the entire exhibition.

The outdoor outfits were good, fair wear, which really took into account both the child’s comfort and the mother’s troubles.

Two fair, functional clothes that are far from fashion. The material is tricot velvet, full cotton, which tolerates machine washing and does not require spinning or ironing. The models are suitable for both boys and girls, the colors are clean and fresh.

Jussi’s smile on a summer evening

Riitta-Eliisa Laine

Show as if the Jussi celebrations, after a year of silence, were experiencing a new renaissance.

The whole Gloria’s hall was packed with people; both interested parties and outsiders interested in the matter.

Contrary to the prevailing fashion trend in recent years, the Actresses had dressed up in pretty and one-of-a-kind “better suits”, and everyone seemed to be sincerely happy to receive this recognition rich in tradition.

Even those people in the film industry, who are known to be very radical, who often criticize the lime-juss they consider money-unproductive.

Command bridge as studio, hold as showroom

Command bridge functions as a perfect studio, an exhibition salon representing the hold, and the family lives comfortably in the white Susanna ship with a living room, kitchen and bedroom, which the artist Veijo Piispa from Joensuu renovated a few years ago as his only home for himself and his family.

This summer, the ship made its first art cruise to Kuopio, Lappeenranta and Savonlinna.

At the end of the tour, which lasted almost a month, the residents of Joensuu, the home port, got to know the exhibition.

The first art sailing proved to be a success. About 1,300 people visited the ship show and some paintings were sold.

The ship’s hold is like the best showroom. The light also comes from the right direction from behind the moldings placed on the ceiling. 1,300 people visited artist Veijo Piispa’s ship exhibition this summer.

Finland’s last

Finland the last lighthouse ship, Kemi, left its station in front of Kemi and headed via Raahe to Helsinki as a museum piece.

The ship was already retired last fall, but captain Job Heikkinen had to call his crew to the emergency again and cut short the ship’s retirement days after the steel beacons broke in the throes of winter off Kemi.

Lighthouse ship Kemi

Latte rock night

Lauri Karvonen

I guess be the 10,000 meters of Rome, which taxed the pop audience during the festive weeks, or the listeners are generally less enthusiastic about music that deviates from the unloading line.

In any case, there were plenty of empty seats in Monday’s pop concert at Kulttuuritalo.

This could not but affect the atmosphere. Even though the Swedish Samla Mammas Manna tried her best to bring out the dormant enthusiasm with unrestrained tongue twisters, the jubilation in the hall was no worse.

– –

Kevin Coyne was frozen in advance thankfully.

At the concert (unfortunately), however, it became clear that the man is an ordinary “shouter” continuing the traditions of British blues.

If it is — as is said — that the man was completely different and even more idiosyncratic on his records, then the concert performance was a surprising underestimation and even betrayal of the audience.

Kevin Coyne was quite the disappointment.

War and Peace starts

Mtv 1 at 9:30 p.m

Wednesday nights ratings hits Peyton Place and Helen get a follower today: the BBC’s spectacular 20-part color series War and Peace Begins, based on Leo Tolstoy’s novel.

War and Peace describes the events of 1805–1820 and Napoleon’s expedition to Russia through the stages of Russian noble families.

There will be everything from romance to historical war depictions, from time period to philosophizing.

Domestic atmosphere in Adlon

Martti Heikkinen

Strong a domestic mood charge without unnecessary interludes and donkey bridges is offered by restaurant Adlon’s September show “Lailaa laidasta laitaan”.

Laila Halme, who once again sparkled from her restaurants in Helsinki from Tampere, dominates her offer with her old routine: her atmospheric and powerful singing and her controlled movements.

“Lailaa laidasta laitaan” is the name of the show, but Tommi Kitti (left) and Risto Kurronen are also involved.

Famous musicals: Cabaret

We hear the tunes of the musical Cabaret based on Christopher Isherwood’s book Goodbye to Berlin at 10:25 on the radio. The female star of the film version was Liza Minnelli. Cabaret’s music was composed by Joseph Kander.

Compiled by Kari Lankinen

Read the magazine: hs.fi/aikakone