HS 50 years ago 4.8.1974 | Little smell and the happy mood of the boys

Little boys are on the western route. You meet them, surrounded by a pungent smell, like a well-trained strike group, always according to the time of day, anywhere between Helsinki’s Lapinlahti bridge and Espoo’s Haukilahti and Niittykummu junction.

By the beginning of August, the second carriageway from the bridge past Otaniemi to the junction with Tapiola will be paved and the surface is currently being pulled back towards the city. The works are very late. – –

Länsiväylä gets 150 meters of new pavement per hour. When the speed boys work twelve hours a day, a 4-meter-wide lane is created a day for a total of about 1.8 kilometers.

Little boys’ lunch break. Usually it’s a jar of buttermilk and jogging sausage enjoyed on vacation from work. If there is time, put the sausage inside the hot asphalt mass to fry. It’s a hot meal for the week.

All in all, the contract work, which is done by the cleverly named company Asfaltpoja, covers 8.2 kilometers of Länsiväylä (known on the Espoo side as Jorvaksenti). The price is considerable, i.e. 2.5 million marks.

“The road will get a completely new surface, because the Road and Water Works Board is experimenting with a new asphalt compound. This should now take even longer, so the traditional renewal rate every four years will be longer,” explains TVH’s Uusimaa district maintenance manager Esko Pekkarinen.

He complains about the high cost of the work, because at the same time as road consumption increases, the costs rise “hugely”.

This is also reflected in the employment in the sector; it is difficult for newcomers to enter a field that is controlled by specialists. Old and experienced teams that have worked together for a long time are currently doing almost all of Finland’s roads.

Olof Palme on immigrants

Ylöjärvi (Esko Lukkari)

“in Sweden the question of the municipal voting rights of resident foreigners has been given to a study group to investigate, whose work will be completed by 1976,” said Prime Minister Olof Palme on Saturday in Ylöjärvi. According to Prime Minister Palme, a situation in which citizens would have the right to vote in two countries is so problematic that it requires careful investigation, even due to technical problems.

Prime Minister Palme also gave a presentation on the ideology of social democracy in Ylöjärvi.

According to Prime Minister Palme, Swedes’ attitudes towards foreigners and mainly Finnish migrant workers have gradually become more and more positive. Swedes have begun to realize the importance of foreign labor in increasing their own well-being.

Aranda studied the oxygen loss

Baltic Seathe stratigraphic studies of the bottom of the Gulf of Finland and the Gulf of Pohjan show that now we dare to doubt all doomsday declarations about the complete destruction of the sea.

There are quite good laboratory facilities in Aranda, which are still going to be added and renovated. Mrs. Salme Rusi (front) and Liisa Kallionpää are working in the laboratory during the trip.

Water samples are taken at Aranda in many different containers and with many different pickups. Master Simo Kalliosaari examined the gauges next to the ship’s wall.

Sediment studies have revealed that intermittent oxygen loss has been encountered in the Baltic Sea before. It has been concluded that this layering has been happening for at least 7,000 years.

During the trips made by Finnish researchers on the marine research vessel Aranda during the summer, a clear improvement has been observed in the condition of the Baltic Sea. The peak of pollution has been passed and the picture of the sea is starting to change in a favorable direction.

Before taking the sediment samples, the bottom of the sea was examined with a sonar to find the best possible place. The outer shell of the piston probe is formed by a metal tube with a plastic tube inside. The seven-meter probe works on the piston principle, says Dr. Heikki Ignatius.

Scientists believe that the Baltic Sea can be cleaned. The awakening of political decision-makers has helped the matter. – –

During the summer, Aranda’s researchers have collaborated with experts in the field from both the Nordic countries and the Soviet Union.

Save the Sipoo church and the tram halls

I’m working the tram halls are going to be demolished. The old residential building of the transport department staff next to them – known as the “Sipoo church” – is under immediate threat of demolition. The site plan change concerning the entire block (item no. 19) was approved by the city council in June. In place of the hall area, we want partly apartments, partly office space – apartment buildings, in any case, “efficient” land use.

Those yellow buildings, the funny skylights of the oldest hall, the closed fence and the trees in the yard are the Helsinki that I am attached to – and which is constantly being destroyed.

If tram halls can no longer be used for their current purpose in the future, why can’t they be used for other purposes as public spaces? – –

As far as I know, the Building Inspection Agency has examined the condition of the church in Sipoo, and the above-mentioned statement of the facade committee states that the building is eligible for renovation and improvement. – –

There is no obstacle to preserving Sipoo’s church and Töölö’s tram halls, says the author.

However, the Confederation of Small Industries and the Confederation of Retail Trade are allowed to build a new building on the plot, more than half of which would be office space. They had requested it from the real estate board and the city agreed.

In the general plan and other previous decisions of the city, this area is intended as a residential area, where “national” office space should be avoided. However, the fact that the construction of an office building is now wanted to be allowed is probably the real reason for this five-block site plan change.

Ville Komsi, Helsinki

Has studied chamber music in Kuhmo

Kuhmo (Hilkka Paakkolanvaara)

Kuhmon at the fifth chamber music festival, the week’s offering has improved even more. The top-level artists have offered their listeners rare gems of concert music, and the young people have been able to familiarize themselves with chamber music in addition to studying at the camp. – –

Cellist Seppo Kimanen, who is responsible for the general management of Kuhmo’s chamber music festivals and music camp, thinks that a chamber music group could even be chosen as the county artist instead of one person. The most useful would be a string quartet or a piano quintet. – –

The number of artists at the festivals and the number of students at the music camp will continue to be kept small, around a hundred people in total. Now there are 20 teachers, 10 people from Kuhmo as actual students, and 20 in the melody and rhythm course. There are 55 students from the rest of Finland.

Young people learn best in a small group, guidance is personal and additional lessons can be gained by watching international artists play and practice.

Children’s clothing boutiques are still rare

Marjuska Helanko

Children’s clothing boutique as a word, it sounds sophisticated, so we are talking about a boutique. It means a store that sells children’s clothing, whose products are designed and manufactured within the framework of its own workshop and home seamstresses and are therefore of unique quality.

An expensive price is not necessarily part of the boutique’s nature. Finnish children’s boutiques are a young thing and its generalization is only a matter of the future.

To some extent, quite a few children’s clothing stores or department stores sell so-called own models, and the Finnish fashion houses Vuokko and Marimekko have also produced children’s sizes — and we have our own second-hand shops for children, but there are only a few actual boutiques in the field.

The hosts of the greyhounds hope for betting

Fifty dogs and many times the number of dog people were present at Kilo in Espoo, when the Finnish greyhound championships were decided on the Kaivoskallio track. On Saturday, the fastest dogs were qualified for today’s finals.

Raija Paalainen’s greyhound Taifuuni Claudius’ style sample in Saturday’s qualifying start. Today, the six fastest of each greyhound breed compete for the Finnish championship on the Kaivoskallio track in Espoo.

Six muzzled greyhounds are nervously waiting for the gate to open, barking and scratching the grating of the departure booths. The flag swings and the frenzied electric rabbit chase begins. – –

Five greyhound breeds are currently competing in Finland. Every year, 15–18 competitions are organized, in which greyhounds, whippets, salukis, agfans and borzoi take part. – –

Greyhound races are popular betting destinations in England. Greyhound enthusiasts in Finland would like to see a totalizer here as well, like trots, to speed up dog competitions.

Hannu Mikkola’s take holds

Jyväskylä (Timo Siukonen)

Hannu Mikkola continued his convincing performance in Jyväskylä’s Suurajai when the decisive second part started on Saturday evening. After 20 sprints, Timo Mäkinen was able to reduce Mikkola’s lead by only three seconds. Mikkola led by 21 seconds.

However, Mikkola’s journey was not without sorrows. The gears were already in motion on the first fast track after the break in Seppälänkanka.

