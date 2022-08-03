HS 50 years ago 4.8.1972 | Paul McCartney to Finland

When Paul McCartney and his new band Wings wanted to practice, a large part of Europe was chosen as the terrain.

The tour already started in the beginning of July in southern France and will arrive in Helsinki today, Friday. The second concert in Finland is on Saturday in Turku.

The band tours Europe in a luxury double-decker tour bus. Because it will arrive in Helsinki and only during Friday.

McCartney’s band Wings has been together since the summer of last year in some form.

The current lineup, Paul McCartney guitar, bass and piano, Linda McCartney piano, Denny Laine guitar, bass, Denny Seiwell percussion and Henry McCullough guitar, is only a few months old.

On their European tour, the group is especially gaining experience, honing their playing together and trying out which songs go down better with the people.

Paul McCartney directly told an interviewer of the Melody Maker magazine after the first concert in France that the band cannot go on stage in front of critical audiences in England and America raw.

So we get one Beatle here once in a while, even if it’s an old one.

Announcement in Helsingin Sanomat on August 4, 1972.

A thunderstorm blocked Helsinki’s rush hour traffic

Heavy rain stopped trams and buses on Thursday afternoon in Helsinki. Up to one and a half meters of water accumulated in some bends in the streets.

During the afternoon, the fire department went to pump water from a couple of ten basements.

The Kolmonen tram line stopped for just under an hour in front of the water barriers on Nordenskiöldinkatu, because two meters of water had flowed under the underpass at the intersection of Savonkatu.

Bus traffic on Nordenskiöldinkatu was diverted to a detour.

Another traffic jam occurred during the rain near Hakaniemi Market in Hämeentie. Between the movie theater Tuulensuu and the Hakaniemi hall was a meter-deep stream of water, for which cars had to wait for half an hour to descend.

Almost 23 millimeters of rain fell in about two hours.

Most of the water was obtained during half an hour of heavy rain.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the amount of rain was “quite heavy”.

In Helsinki, on Thursday afternoon, it was best to take your shoes in your hand and roll up your trouser legs. The heavy rain surprised pedestrians on the street during the busiest rush hour.

The coalition renounces the market economy

Coalition intends in its program to move from a free market economy to a new social choice economy, where society’s say would increase.

It would include a statutory minimum income, a new social policy and narrowing of income differences.

The authors characterized the program as “bourgeois” as a counterweight to socialism.

The reforms are included in the coalition’s near-term target program, which will be considered by the party council on Saturday and Sunday.

The draft program has been prepared by the permanent program committee, whose chairman is MP Juha Vikatmaa. He is considered one of the most “leftist” representatives of his parliamentary group.

A social choice economy would reject the belief that people cannot influence economic rules through decisions.

Julma-Juha’s advertising picture put OK on alert

Runner Juha Väätäinen’s picture in the announcement on Thursday’s HS front page has raised a commotion in the hair-splitting circles of amateur rules.

The announcement includes not only Väätäinen’s picture but also text promising that Julma-Juha will speed up the opening of radio and home appliance store Hämeenheiki next Monday.

The news of the announcement immediately put the Olympic Committee and the sports federation on their toes.

There were different quality answers to questions about the matter.

Väätäinen: “Johan is a devil, that everything is tonged.”

Jukka Uunila, chairman of the Finnish Olympic Committee: “In my opinion, the announcement was made without Väätäinen’s permission. That’s why there’s nothing to worry about. The International Olympic Committee and the Athletics Federation are currently on their toes when it comes to the tops. I hope there won’t be any more announcements like this.”

Erik von Frenckell, member of the International Olympic Committee in Finland: “God help that boy not to do anything stupid.”

The man around the corner of the radio and TV store is not Juha Väätäinen. The picture in the window, on the other hand, shows Juha the Cruel, who promises in the text to give the opening a fresh start.

Lasse Vire’s prime in his twenties

Oslo (Reuters)

Finland Lasse Viren made 25,000 spectators cheer with admiration on Bislet, when he ran a tough ten thousand meters with the best time of the year 27.52.4.

The result is the third best ever in the world.

Quick departure for Okko Kamu

Once, before his competition victory in Berlin, Okko Kamu was sometimes jokingly called “Helsinki’s conductor on duty”.

Now he could also be called London’s conductor on duty.

The world’s largest recording company, the English EMI, was supposed to start recording Tchaikovsky’s violin concerto with the young German violin virtuoso Ulf Hölschler yesterday.

On Wednesday, however, the company learned that the conductor intended for the recording had fallen ill.

Okko Kamua was recommended by the management of the recording orchestra, London’s New Philharmonic. Kamu has successfully conducted this well-known orchestra twice before.

The company immediately started searching for Okko Kamu, who was on a sailing trip.

As a result of a frantic phone search — in which the Hiittinen marine guard took part on Wednesday evening — Kamu was found yesterday morning at 7 o’clock in the Rosala archipelago at the yachting house of his composer friend Aulis Salline.

After a hectic motorboat and car journey, Kamu made it to the plane that left for London at 15:00 and thanks to it, the first recording session that started in the evening, our always-in-the-know music editor Seppo Heikinheimo reports to the editor.

– –

The recording in London is scheduled to last three days, so our famous conductor will be able to resume his interrupted sailing for a week.

It was not the first time, and certainly not the last time, that Okko Kamu had a surprising and quick departure to a world where he is needed.

Helsinki’s ring road to the intersection of the four residential areas

Helsinki the circular ring road, which follows Muurimestarntie, Seppämestarntie and Myllymestarntie, will be built according to the completed master plan west of Nurmijärventie in the middle of four residential areas.

On Thursday, Helsinki’s urban planning board tabled the implementation program for the ring road.

The record pipe completed

Helsinki the tallest chimney is now in Ruskeasu.

The concrete chimney of the power plant’s northern heating center rises to a height of no less than 126 meters.

According to the electric utility, the record-high chimney effectively prevents smoke gas nuisance in the central park and surrounding residential areas.

The slip casting of the chimney was completed the night before Friday.

Before that, the barrel has been cast for three weeks day and night at a rate of five meters per day.

In July, 5 million liters of ice cream were consumed

Turku (HS)

Expiring the summer heat has raised ice cream consumption to record levels. Sales have increased by about a quarter from the previous year.

“Our consumption in July is probably more than 5 million liters”, guesses Master Matti Aarnio from Valio.

“All social groups and social classes eat ice cream,” says Aarnio.

“Consumption studies have shown that there are no differences between rural and urban residents either. Ice cream has been accepted as a normal food among others.”

The tax on Kubrick’s film remained unchanged

State the film board has decided to keep the film A Clockwork Orange directed by Stanley Kubrick in the 10 percent tax bracket.

The tax administration demanded a 30 percent penalty tax on the film because of its violence.

The Film Inspectorate previously imposed a 10 percent tax on this film.

Kubrick’s film is a description of people in the future.

Kellopeli orange is based on the novel of the same name and has been chosen as the best film of the year in many countries.

Stanley Kubrick.

The European Union of Women does not accept abortion on social grounds

European the women’s union does not accept abortion given on social grounds. The union also does not accept abortion as a means of birth control.

In addition to Finland, the recommendation against abortion was not signed by Denmark and Norway.

Finland, Denmark and Sweden did not sign the recommendation because each country has recently passed a law on abortion.

The rest of the 12 member countries of the Women’s Union support the recommendation banning abortion.

Boa is looking for a gentle, police fugitive

Valle della Storta, Italy (UPI)

Hundreds On Thursday, police officers were looking for a three-meter-long king snake in Valle della Storta, a suburb of Rome.

“No need to worry,” said the snake’s 21-year-old caretaker, Peter Anomaa, who is from the Ivory Coast.

“It is harmless and very lazy.”

However, about 1,000 townspeople were worried because the police warned that a half-year-old red snake imported from Kenya could crush a cow.

The boa snake slithered out of the circus cage early Wednesday and disappeared.

Anomaa said that the snake is probably looking for a marriage partner, because now is its mating season.

“It is a magnificent creature,” he said, “but very romantic.”

Compiled by Kari Lankinen

