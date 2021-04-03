HS 50 years ago 4.4.1971 Helsinki bingo exchange FIM 700,000 per month

Helsinki In the region’s bingo games, an average of FIM 725,000 is spun every month.

The organizers’ winnings from the game range from FIM 6,000 to less than FIM 100 per month.

Each month, an average of FIM 54,600 flows into the coffers of various non-profit organizations as income from bingo, the purpose of which is left solely to the conscience of the organizing association.

There are currently 39 bingo licenses in force in the Helsinki region. Of these, 25 have been granted by the Helsinki Police Department and 14 have received permission from the Uusimaa Provincial Government.

If purchase cards of less than FIM 50 or winnings of goods worth less than FIM 1,000 are distributed in bingo, a permit may be issued by the police department. Larger profits require the permission of the county government.

Janis Joplin’s best work was his last

Janis Joplin wrote his own memoirs.

He left behind a record that better than any after-talk can tell what he was capable of.

The tapes from which the now-released “Pearl” is put together were somewhat interrupted when he died last fall.

On this record, Janis aka Pearl is more restrained and disciplined than before. He just had time to learn the difference between recording and concerts. All his time is no longer going to scream. There is room for affection, for small soft moments that underline the excited emotions.

For the first time, she seems tragic, shattered – a real blues singer.

The best song on the album is probably A Woman Left Alone, where her distress is very real, but she keeps it in check with ironic tones. Janis Joplin has a sense of humor that takes the tip out of the darkness.

The album features two of his own compositions, Move Over and Mercedes Benz. The latter is a delicious joke in which, in traditional blues, without accompaniment, he asks his Creator for Mercedes Benz and color water.

Friends while driving a Porsche and should get to the levels – and on top of him let out a delicious hoarse giggle.

Espoo and Vantaa

Espoo The township and the countryside of Helsinki have been waiting for years to change their municipal form.

Their applications for it have been buried under green vera in the Ministry of the Interior.

Now, Minister of the Interior Artturi Jämsén has promised to raise the papers so that solutions can be made before the end of June. In this way, the form of municipality can change as early as next year.

In less than nine months, Espoo will probably become a city and Helsinki’s rural area a city of Vantaa.

The latter also wants to become a city, but the ministry is apparently not ready to jump over the trade stage. You are not used to that. The main thing is that a change in the form of the municipality that emphasizes the independence and viability of the municipality will be implemented.

Becoming a city is no longer a matter of time after that.

The matriculation examination must be abolished quickly

Vocational Education Board agrees with the working group on the abolition of the matriculation examination.

According to this, the matriculation examination has many negative effects that are at odds with modern educational thinking.

In its statement to the Ministry of Education, the Finnish Board of Education considers it important for the individual, our school system and society as a whole that the working group’s proposals be implemented in practice as soon as possible.

Alko’s sales grew slightly

Alcoholic beverages consumption growth has slowed significantly.

Growth was only 2.4 percent last year, up from 47 percent the previous year.

Alko’s annual report last year states that efforts were made to curb the strong growth in consumption through alcohol policy measures. Prices of alcoholic beverages were raised by an average of 12 per cent at the beginning of last year.

Alko’s total sales in 1970 totaled FIM 1,133.9 million. Profit for the financial year was FIM 242.9 million.

The slow growth in consumption was mainly due to a decrease in the consumption of malt beverages. Consumption of medium beer fell by as much as 11 percent.

Consumption of spirits, on the other hand, rose by the same amount, by 11 per cent, and 13 per cent of other spirits. and wines 10 pros.

Although the consumption of malt beverages decreased, they remained the most popular alcoholic beverages.

Salora’s sales increased by 77 percent

Salora Oy sales excluding sales tax last year were FIM 51.4 million. Net sales increased by 77.7 percent from the previous year.

Exports accounted for 62 percent of total sales.

The number of Salora staff rose to more than a thousand at the end of last year. At the turn of the year, the company employed 1,035 people.

Following the recent completion of the expansion, the total volume of the plants will be nearly 73,000 cubic meters.

The company’s products are currently exported to 12 countries.

Salora’s receivers account for about 10% of the Swedish television market. In Denmark, the share is over 20%.

To date, almost 40,000 color TVs manufactured by the company have been delivered or ordered abroad.

Only show dogs and judges are allowed to bark

At its best the brushed and dressed dog nobility tried to cover up its downsides in the exhibition hall at the biggest international dog show of the spring.

In addition to the judges, the dogs participated in a loud judging.

Leasers, on the other hand, have gradually learned to keep quiet about the “barking” of judges.

In the past, even show bans have had to be handed out when owners have lost their temper for a dog’s poor success.

The Chinese vertical ear – internationally Chow Chow – showed its tongue in the exhibition hall, which has been blueberry blue since the puppy. It was pleased with its first dog race; a Mexican judge gave many colorful ribbons to decorate the leash.­

Compiled by Kari Lankinen

