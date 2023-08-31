HS 50 years ago 31.8.1973 | Does your child have to smoke at home?

How many cigarettes does your child smoke per day, the English poster asks.

It is part of the anti-tobacco campaign.

According to research, respiratory diseases such as catarrh and bronchitis are more common in England in children who have to be in the air with a lot of cigarette smoke.

The poster reminds that breathing smoky air can be just as harmful to a child as if he were actually smoking. Adults are warned not to smoke in the presence of children.

The caption also emphasizes that the situation is staged. The two-year-old boy in his highchair is not actually smoking, but has just caught a cigarette in his hand for a moment.

Cholera in danger of spreading from Italy to Finland

from Africa source of cholera is spreading in Italy.

The disease has so far caused the death of seven people in Naples. Almost 70 cholera patients are already being treated at the hospital in Naples.

Seven people believed to have been infected were quarantined in Rome.

Six cases of cholera have also been found in Marseille, France’s largest city on the Mediterranean coast.

A mood of panic is gradually emerging in Naples.

Sixty tankers are spraying the streets with disinfectant and swimming is prohibited throughout Naples.

There are currently hundreds of Finnish tourists in Italy. They will be listed on their return in case the infection spreads to Finland.

The Medical Board urges everyone planning to travel to Italy to get a cholera vaccination.

The ministry requires seat belts under threat of a fine

Seat belt mandatory use for people over 10 years old and mandatory safety helmets for all motorcycle drivers and passengers is proposed by the working group of the Ministry of Transport.

If the proposals in the report are implemented from next year, neglecting safety equipment could be punished with a fine.

Savitaipale’s rapakivi decorates Italian houses

Clay Taipale (HS)

Southeast Finn rapakivi has found its way to the world market. Viborgite, i.e. Vyborg rock, is exported both from Savitaipale and Ylämaa.

Thanks to its beautiful ball pattern, viborgite has become a popular building material, especially in West Germany and Italy.

See also "This is the will of the Conservative Party," says Boris Johnson as he resigns So far, more than 100 cubic meters of viborgite have been mined from the rapakivi rock in the Jurvanen village of Savitaipale to be exported abroad. Germans and Italians are especially fond of this beautiful stone.

Roof dome up by helicopter

Vierumäki (HS)

Vierumäki On Thursday, the Roof Dome was lifted onto the roof of the sports hall of the Finnish Sports Academy with the help of a helicopter.

Lifting and installation took only five minutes.

The acrylic ceiling dome is six meters in diameter and weighs almost 500 kilograms.

Roof domes of the same size have been manufactured in Finland before, but this was the first time that the installation took place using a helicopter.

In five minutes, the Air Force helicopter lifted the canopy weighing almost 500 kilograms onto the roof of the Vierumäki sports college’s sports hall.

Kouvola’s sports hall is Finland’s most modern

Kouvola (HS)

In Kouvola the country’s most modern sports hall has been completed, and the reception is on Friday.

The hall is also the largest of the sports halls in Kyme county.

Its total volume is 19,500 cubic meters, the floor area is 2,750 square meters.

It is partially divided into two floors.

The exterior dimensions of the hall are 44 x 55.5 meters, of which the size of the sports hall is 41.5 x 21.5 meters and the maximum height from the floor surface is 16 meters.

One last touch and Kouvola’s new pride, the sports hall is ready for use.

Siltamäki hall for recreational swimming

Helsinki the region’s newest swimming hall was opened on the 16th of this month in Siltamäki.

The hall is mainly intended for recreational use, as it is quite small in size — only 16 m x 8 m, with a normal depth of 195 cm. There are four tracks.

“The hall is not even intended for competition use, because its length is far too short for that,” said Esko Nenonen, executive director of Urheiluhallit Oy, which rented the hall.

Due to its small size, the Siltamäki swimming pool is mainly intended for recreational use. It can draw almost 300 swimmers every day.

A bouquet of flowers to decorate a spear

of the spear, pistols and boxing gloves were used as props by this year’s flower-tying champion at the flower-tying championship held in Kotka.

The only male participant of the Games, David Lindberg from Parais, attached a starting pistol to the athlete’s congratulatory flowers.

This year’s winner came from Oulu.

In an exciting competition, Anni Rönkä beat Leeni Ahokka from Kotka, who now changed her last year’s first place to silver.

Finland’s best florists: champion Anni Rönkä (center), runner-up Leeni Ahokas (left) and third-placed Lea Ahonen from Helsinki.

Movie tour

Paula Talaskivi

Film events and – new releases came pouring in at the start of this season in such a quantity that almost every day there are two or three shows at the same time.

The Helsinki festival weeks brought with it a strong selection of “memorable early Soviet films”, their screenings continue — all sold out so far — still at the Capitol.

On Sunday (at 2:00 p.m.), the second series of the festival weeks starts at La Scala, with four days of new West German films. All written and directed by Rainer Werner Fassbinder.

Margit Carstense plays the title role of Petra von Kant’s Bitter Tears, a love film written and directed by Fassbinder, which will be shown for free at La Scala on Sunday matinee. The film is part of the program for the Helsinki festival weeks.

– –

In the rush start of autumn, domestic film issues have been badly neglected.

Except for the Spede novelty “Uuno Turhapuro”: since its premiere last week, it has reportedly gathered packed halls everywhere.

Vesa-Matti Loiri is an absolute favorite of today’s youth.

– –

For Mainostelevision, Filmi-Ässä (Huunonen) produces the three-part suspense film “Music Box”, which was filmed during the summer, among others. in the Turku archipelago.

At best, filming continues near Helsinki.

The film is directed by Ismo Sajakorpi, who is known for his first work from Kivikaskvoi.

“Call box” makers. In the middle is the director Ismo Sajakorpi, on the right is the lead actor Esko Roine and on the left is the second hand of the cameraman Heikki Katajisto, the cameraman Raimo Paananen in the surroundings of Helsinki.

Program objective

Jukka Kajava

I’m not was a friend of Mennään bussilla program.

However, I have watched it so much that I find the opening episode of the new arrival of the series to be even more helpless and boring comedy than usual.

Olive blushes to maintain the entertainment. Soon, three-centimeter molars were grown for him to preserve his luster.

Program plans are a conscious activity. Mainos-tv wants Finnish TV viewers to watch a TV program with the quality and content of the Mennää bussilla series.

Especially in its comeback phase, the series articulates the program company’s goal in a rare clear way.

Let’s go wrong

Jaakko S. Tola

By bus or without a bus, but mainly by crossing the line where bold playfulness turns into finger-pointing rudeness.

In this revived series, the brutality of people has always been quite frankly mocked, but this new beginner’s episode was so thick and clumsy that it was really funny to look for cotton in the ears.

In the program selection ladder, the bar could easily be raised a few notches, because if there is nothing else in the whole program than stupid ambivalences, it falls below even the lowest eligibility levels of playfulness.

Compiled by Kari Lankinen

Read the magazine: hs.fi/aikakone