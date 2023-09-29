HS 50 years ago 30.9.1973 | Modern gymnastics easily takes the whole person

Bottom, Marjut Svahn (HS)

When you can get down to the nitty-gritty of what modern gymnastics is, it can happen like a proverb.

First it takes the little finger, but eventually the whole person. This has happened to twelve girls, who once again devote their weekends to the sport.

Who has practiced trapeze, who has done team gymnastics, someone has competed in the swimming pool.

Now everyone has a common passion: modern gymnastics, relatively unknown in Finland. And the journey to the top will take years.

“It would be better to say artistic gymnastics,” Marita Suojanen from Turku explains at the competition center. He was one of the TUL instructors who got to know the sport in the Soviet Union. The other is Eila Uitto from Helsinki.

The bases of modern gymnastics are in the Eastern Bloc in Bulgaria, the Soviet Union and Czechoslovakia. These three countries dominate the top of the World Cup. – –

The Finn is used to doing gymnastics in a team, where others are supportive and safe. In modern gymnastics, you have to perform the program alone in a large area, which is several tens of square meters.

Tamara Lund, Munich’s new star

Tamara Lund as Kate at the Gärtnerplatz Theater in Munich.

Munich, Veikko I. Pajunen (HS)

Finland Tamara Lund, who is leaving the National Opera, has received a wonderful reception in Munich, where she is currently performing as the female lead in the musical “Kiss me, Kate”.

In the reviews, he was praised as “Munich’s new star” and as a “discovery of the Jubilee year”. The enthusiastic audience at the premiere in Theater am Gärtnerplatz also shared the same opinion.

If the continuation goes as well as the promising beginning, Tamara Lund, 32, has a new career ahead of her on the West German stage.

Munich is one of the country’s most important theater centers and the local critics did not spare their praise.

“My goodness, what a musical talent,” declared Karsten Peters in Saturday’s Abendzeitung.

He admired Tamara Lund’s “southern temperament” and assured in the same breath “and how this Kate can sing!”

The reviewer of the prestigious Süddeutsche Zeitung, Karl Schumann, agreed, who praised Finnish Kate for both her singing and acting, down to a “whimsical Finnish accent”.

Kunnankino is an alternative that does not forget its audience

In Jämsänkoski we will celebrate the opening of the first municipal cinema in our country on Sunday.

Without the municipal cinema, Jämsänkoski would be one of the towns that would be completely without cinema services after the commercial cinema stopped operating.

The rural municipality of Jyväskylä has also requested the support of the Ministry of Education to start a municipal film activity, and in Kainuu, a provincial film advisory service has started, the first in the Nordic countries.

These are experiments for a more equal distribution of film services while waiting for the work of the state film policy committee to be completed and the measures it will propose in due course.

In more than half of Finland’s municipalities, you can’t see movies at all. There are only a little over three hundred commercial movie theaters in the country, while fifteen years ago there were more than six hundred.

The software they offer has also narrowed: porn and violence are sold, while domestic novelties are in the worst case, in danger of being completely without a venue.

Kalle will come anyway

Pori (HS)

of Mexico Kaarlo Kangasniemi, 32, who won the title for KuIta-Ka in the Games, is not yet ready to give up weightlifting for good, even though he threatened to do so after this year’s European Championships.

The training that took place a couple of times a week has ensured that the man’s condition has not been able to slip.

“It’s hard to say exactly, because real enthusiasm strikes again. At least I’m going to take care of that, so that my fitness doesn’t drop,” says Kangasniemi.

It seems that the re-enthusiasm has a lot to do with the relations between Kangasniemi and the management of the weightlifting association, which were strained, e.g. before the European Championships that bombed in Kangasniemi.

Katajanokka is an island of towers and moods on the side of Helsinki

Uspensky Cathedral and Beach Warehouse.

Juniper beak is an island on the side of Helsinki.

The old part of the city, whose character is shared by a dense, beautifully built residential area, Uspenski’s gold-domed cathedral, old curved trees, beaches, a harbor, a dock, the sea.

In Helsinki, which has a large area, there are relatively few deposits from different centuries. However, city dwellers need their history, visible landmarks familiar from generation to generation. For safety, comfort and human proportions. When a city grows, it should keep its old heart, but it is constantly being chipped away at.

Photographer Kristian Runeberg has photographed Katajanokka in 1973 as it still is today: a unique, beautiful old part of the city, an island on the side of Helsinki.

The exhibition “Photographs from Katajanokka” created thanks to the government grant received by Kristian Runeberg will be opened at the Finnish Museum of Photographic Art, Korkeavuorenkatu 2 b.

The intersection of Satamakatu, Luotsikatu and Kruunuvuorenkatu. The corner house on the left is the work of Eliel Saarinen’s youth.

9,000 FIM was demanded for Hitler’s koplak

About 9,000 Smk were paid for Hitler’s faded uniform cap. The helmet of the cavalry regiment was called for cheaper.

Munich (Veikko I. Pajunen)

Motion sickness like this year, the Hitler craze erupted on Saturday into a strange auction in Munich, the original base of the Nazis.

At the event organized on the upper floor of the park restaurant, the buyers, who did not want their picture and name in the papers, shouted competition for the trinkets of the Nazi dictator’s bloody empire.

The attraction of the auction was Adolf Hitler’s faded brown uniform cap, for which a middle-aged man offered 9,000 Finnish marks.

The prices were determined across the board in such a way that the fights between high-ranking Nazi bosses and war criminals were paid at the top.

There was a colorful collection of Nazism, a total of 4,671 items. Among them were, for example, Hermann Göring’s pillowcase, swastika flags, the Gestapo insignia of the secret police and an SS general’s unused poison capsule.

The auction was organized by Bavarian businessman Hermann Otto Winiarski, who has become wealthy from the commercial wing of the grim fashion craze.

6,000 Finnish marks were requested for the registration extract of Hitler’s car.

Austria closed the transit route for Jewish immigrants

Vienna (Erkki Pennanen)

of Austria early on the night before Saturday, the government agreed to the demands of two Arab guerillas and announced that it would close the transit camp for Soviet Jews on their way to Israel near Vienna.

Through it, an estimated 70,000 Soviet Jews have immigrated to Israel since 1971.

Austrian Chancellor Bruno Kreisky announced that the government bowed to the blackmail of the two hijackers for purely humanitarian reasons in order to save the lives of the four hostages.

The Arabs who boarded the train in Czechoslovakia had kidnapped three former Soviet Jews and an Austrian customs official on Friday at the Austrian border station, when the train en route from the Soviet Union to Vienna had stopped for a customs inspection.

There was a group of 37 Jews on the train, whose destination was Israel.

The men belonging to the Eagles of the Palestinian Revolution announced that they wanted to use the hijacking to draw attention to the migration of Soviet Jews through Vienna.

