HS 50 years ago 30.8.1974 | Italian super pilots get in shape by skiing

Maija-Liisa Peltonen

Thursday just after noon, a fast-moving foreign fighter squadron entered Finland’s airspace from the west. Drove at almost the speed of sound. The direction was clearly Helsinki.

Guests came there with a peaceful and friendly attitude. They waved greetings over Helsinki and landed at Helsinki Airport to roll into a handsome front.

Frecce Tricolori, an Italian aerobatic group, arrived in Finland to perform at the Helsinki Air Show. – –

Frecce Tricolori, the three-colored arrows, is currently at the top of the world aerobatic scene. Its excellence is based on bold and fast strokes more than continuous patterning timed to tenths of a second.

It is said that the Frecce Tricolor is flown by the most insane men of our time. – –

Lieutenant Colonel Zardo says that this aerobatic group operates in the winter season as a completely normal part of the Italian Air Force. Its pilots drive any kind of planes, bombers, convoy planes, transport planes.

Pilots are selected from the starting points of a thousand flight hours and are trained in aerobatics for at least a year. In winter, in addition to normal army life, these men are trained in e.g. at ski camps.

The government gets to grips with the hot part of the budget

Government tackles the key controversial issues of economic policy today, from revaluation to oil prices, while continuing to finalize next year’s budget proposal. – –

It was 08:00 on Thursday morning. Finance Minister Johannes Virolainen marched to the State Council’s party apartment in Smolna with next year’s budget proposal draft, a book of 21.6 billion marks, in his briefcase. The budget race continues today and maybe even on Saturday.

It is known that the state institutions have started to demand – significant – increases in line with the increase in costs, e.g. to postal taxis, railway tariffs, telephone tariffs.

A possible reduction in the price of oil will raise a tough debate in the government. Supporters have been found for this project from all government groups. On the other hand, however, Neste Oy has been against it and, at least for now, the government has been unwilling to act against the will of Neste Oy and mountain councilor Uolevi Raade.

The gas utility limited the sale of tokens

The gas the price increase coming into force at the beginning of September increased the sale of gas tokens in Helsinki on Wednesday. Some shops ran out of Polet already in the morning.

The gas plant assures that no one will be left without gas on the weekend, for example, because tokens are sold even from the gas plant’s emergency room.

Shopkeepers are hoarding the rising butter

Tradespeople have hoarded quite a bit of butter in their warehouses before the price increase at the beginning of next month. As a result of the hoarding, Valio, the central dairy cooperative, has had difficulties in some areas in supplying traders with the quantities of butter they want.

At the beginning of next month, the price of a kilo of butter will rise by about one mark. – –

Valio was told that this kind of hoarding before a price increase is a common phenomenon. An estimated one million extra kilos of butter are sold throughout the country just before the price of butter rises.

The silver willows were felled from the road to the addition to the parliament building

Parliament House the preparatory work for the three-part additional building began already on August 22, although the actual excavation work will not start until next Monday.

Even though it was now necessary to cut down all the handsome trees that had grown green around the parliament building under the excavation work of the annex, the same number of trees will be planted in their place in time, when the work is finished. On Thursday, the trees were cut and stacked on car pallets for transport.

On Thursday, we got so far that the trees on the plot of the annex were cut down. Earthmoving work is being carried out today. – –

“On Monday, the actual excavation work will start,” said Seppo Lyyränen, graduate engineer, from the construction board. “The parliament building has to be opened from three sides. The silver willows and other trees on the plot had to be cut down. This work was completed on Thursday.” – –

The excavation works will last about a year. The additional buildings are calculated to be ready in 1977.

“For taxis Advance payment for long journeys”

Helsinki taxi drivers want to charge their customers in advance for trips outside the city limits.

At the end of the journey, the final actual amount of the payment would be determined according to the taxi meter reading. The Helsinki taxi drivers association has requested this change from the registry office in order instructions.

As a justification, the applicant association has stated that “unfortunately, due to various coincidences, the customer has had to arrive at the unpleasant situation that there is no money”.

Articulated trams 4-line new in autumn traffic

On Monday On September 2, the Helsinki city transport department will switch to autumn traffic, when most schedules will change. – –

In tram transport, line 4 will see the first articulated trams.

Bankruptcy for the Greeks

Nicosia (Veikko I. Pajunen)

Cyprus the current situation means that the Greeks of the peaceful island are on the brink of financial bankruptcy, while the Turks see it as an opportunity to get out of their economic underdevelopment.

The war has wrecked the Cypriot tourism industry and no one can say how long it will take to recover. The only customers of the beach cafe in Famagusta are Turkish soldiers – “borrowing” Greek refreshments.

The leading Economic Planners of the separate administrations of both population groups in Cyprus are currently hastily correcting their calculations to reflect the new economic realities created by the armed forces of the Turkish military. – –

Until now, Cyprus has received about a third of its income from the tourism industry. Last year, tourism generated around FIM 207 million. This year, the amount was estimated to rise to 270 million.

Economist Aristidou’s estimate of next year’s tourism income ends up at a round zero. The only people comparable to tourists on the island today are representatives of the international media.

Norwegian oil: Giant discovery in the North Sea

Oslo (AP)

Norway announced its largest oil and gas discovery to date on Thursday. The oil and gas field is located in the North Sea in an area belonging to Norway.

The Minister of Industry said that the field, called Stat fjord, contains at least two billion barrels of oil and 50 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

The field is 150 kilometers west of the mouth of the Sognefjord and is very close to England’s territorial waters.

Kynnö’s World Cup starts in Viikki

Tractor plow The World Championships start on Friday in Helsinki at Viikki’s teaching and test farm. On Friday there is straw plowing and on Saturday grass plowing.

Most of the foreign tractor plows arrived in Helsinki already a week ago. The participants have practiced almost every day at the University of Helsinki’s teaching and testing facility in Viikki.

A total of 34 competitors from different parts of the world are aiming for the championship. Finland’s representatives are Carl Johan Holmström and Gay Sundbäck.

The Finnish representatives have a championship to defend, as last year’s competitions in Ireland were won by Paavo Tuominen from Tervasjoki.

During the 20 years that the tractor plowing world championships have been organized, Finnish plowers have achieved the most valuable top positions. A total of three world championships and three second places have come to Finland.

An iron bun from wheat

Iron ball is here to stay. The Board of Trade and Industry has given permission to supplement wheat flour with iron and thiamine. In the course of autumn, biscuits and macarons also start to be made from durum wheat.

Wheat flour supplemented with iron and thiamine will appear in stores next Monday. Replenishment and addition of vitamins is indicated on the side of the bag with the words vitaminized, iron added.

The shingle houses are going to be demolished on the way to the factory

Culturally historically valuable shingle-covered workers’ apartments are going to be demolished in Karhula. The two-story houses built at the end of the 19th century are owned by A. Ahlström Oy.

According to the factory management, the condition of Ahlström’s shingle-walled workers’ apartments is good, but due to the low level of equipment, the houses will not be used in the future. However, some culturally valuable buildings will be preserved.

The company plans to spread its factory area on the site of the houses. According to the factory’s management, this is the only possible direction of expansion, because the sea is opposite on the other side.

The representatives of the museum agency, the Ministry of the Interior and the county government, who have familiarized themselves with the area, have rushed to create a conservation plan.

“Since not all buildings can be used and their preservation would be financially burdensome, the company is forced to limit the wishes of the Norwegian Museum Authority,” says Ahlström’s local director Turo KJ Tukiainen.

Borzov and Szewinska are fast favorites in Rome

Rome (HS)

On Sunday the favorite positions for the sprints of the European Athletics Championships that are about to start are not shared.

Valeri Borzov is the absolute favorite in the men’s sprints at the European Championships in Rome.

Valeri Borzov and Irena Szewinska, who were going through their program, were followed by the eyes and cameras of everyone, opponents, admirers and journalists on the marble-covered training field of the Olympic Stadium. That’s how it was, even though the same grass was needed on Thursday night, without exception, by all the continent’s best speed skaters – Finns along with others.

There is only one Valeri and one Irena in Europe.

Irena Szewinska, the only female under 50 seconds in the 400 meters, is the favorite of the sprinters. He will not take part in the full round of the track.

Leo Palin did his tricks in the USA

Finland junior champion Leo Palin surprises with his strong play at the international tennis tournament in Forest Hill, USA.

Leo Palin made it to the semifinals at the Canadian Junior Tennis Championship.

In competitions that are part of the country’s open championships, Palin is ranked number one. This is an indication that his achievements are highly regarded in the international tennis world.

Compiled by Pasi Oikarinen

Read the magazine: hs.fi/aikakone