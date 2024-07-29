HS 50 years ago 30.7.1974 | Tourist routes threaten the Sami people’s livelihood

Oulu (HS)

Road network improvement and the accompanying increase in tourist traffic with its side effects threaten the lives of the Utsjoki fishing Sámi. Tourists driving the forest roads built in Kaira in recent years drain the fell’s fishing waters. Last year, 300,000 tourists and motorists passed through the Polmak customs on the tip of Finland.

Busy traffic has already forced a change from dairy cattle management to sheep management. It has been necessary to reduce the size of the animal, because the owner of the pet has to compensate for the damage caused to the car in most collisions between the car and the animal. – –

In the opinion of the residents of Utsjoki, the forest roads leading to the reindeer separation sites should be completely closed to other traffic. In addition to the separation points, the road also leads to hillajängi and tammukkapuri.

Less than 10 percent of Nuorgam’s population lives from reindeer husbandry. Most of them fish and fish in the summer and take care of sheep in the winter. – –

The resident of Teno, who makes his living from salmon and grayling, does not take kindly to the forest roads built in recent years at the reindeer separation sites in the borehole. A tourist driving along the roads open to all can easily reach the best bridge trout as well as the trout of the fell streams and lakes.

A group of ten supervisors is powerless over a wide area. This summer, the aim is to catch people moving in the wrong waters with the help of an airplane.

Nils-Henrik Valkeapää, the secretary of the Sámi delegation, thinks that the hunting of woodchucks in fell streams should be completely banned.

Rural sawmills recruit labor

Landscaping saws there could be a severe labor shortage. Men move to cities, where construction jobs offer better earnings.

In the countryside, the profession of logger has started to attract again, with companies guaranteeing 11 months of employment.

At the Kettula sawmill in Tuulos, e.g. log sorter. They don’t want to find labor for the rural areas. Hämeenlinna’s suction is being tried to be reversed in Tuulos with bus transportation.

The sawmills are trying to leverage the flow of labor back to the countryside as best they can. Kettula sawmill in Tuolokse, e.g. transports employees by bus from Hämeenlinna and neighboring municipalities. As an additional attraction, the sawmill offers terraced apartments.

The city theater gathers

Helsinki The staff of the Kaupunginteatteri will gather on Thursday, August 1 to start work for the fall season. acting director of the theater Managing Director Aulis Salovaara will act as CEO until the “interim period” ends with the new CEOs Paavo Liski and Jouko Turka taking office.

Liski starts at Kaupunginteatteri in January 1975, Turkka in the fall of the same year.

Esperanto is suitable for elementary schools

Esperanto in the opinion of the school board, is suitable as an optional third language in the upper secondary language program of a basic school. – –

According to the test results, Esperanto can be taught faster than the so-called national languages. Studying may also facilitate the acquisition of other languages. Studying Esperanto is an experiment at the Somero co-educational school. – –

Esperanto can only be considered as the first foreign language if the UN and other world organizations accept it as their official language.

The village celebrated the release of the crofters

Pury Lapintie

Half a century ago, the fields of nearly 70,000 Finnish homes were plowed deeper than ever before. To commemorate the end of Finnish serfdom, the 50th anniversary of the emancipation of serfs was celebrated in Köylö’s Tuiskula. – –

The village celebrated the release of the crofters with the power of dance. A total of 2,000 people participated in the Torppar party.

The days of work done were marked on a taksvärkki stick on which marks were sawn according to whether the days done were men’s, women’s or horse days. There were two similar pieces, one for the lord of the manor and the other for the crofter. Twice a year, on All Saints’ Day and Michaelmas Day, the markings made on the stick were washed off and new ones started.

It was descriptive of the position of the crofters that they had to grab their cap every time they passed by the manor, regardless of whether the host was on the stairs or not.

Karamanlis: All strings in my hands

Athens (Pentti Suominen)

Greek the new prime minister, Konstantin Karamanlis, issued a statement on Monday night, apparently to appease a nation that desperately wants to get rid of the last vestiges of military rule and fears that the military still holds real power behind the backs of civilian politicians.

Cypriot students in Athens have organized several demonstrations demanding access to their home island.

At the same time that the Cyprus peace negotiations were still continuing in Geneva and the people were anxiously waiting for their results, Prime Minister Karamanlis said that the government is “under my complete control”. – –

The statement came at a time when the simmering suspicion in the minds of many Greeks about the relationship between the former military rulers and the current Greek government is growing. – –

At the moment, the Cyprus issue, which is awaiting a quick solution, has caused the attention of the politicians and the people to turn away from the election issue, at least for the most part.

However, the situation probably won’t last very long like this, because you are already hearing the following questions:

“Why is the government delaying? There shouldn’t be any difficulties in organizing elections if the government really strives for democracy.”

Olof Palme is coming to Finland

Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme will arrive in Finland at the end of next week. He will then meet Prime Minister Kalevi Sorsa. The prime ministers gave presentations at the labor event held in Ylöjärvi.

The event is organized for the second time at Väinö Voionmaa college in Ylöjärvi near Tampere.

According to preliminary plans, Palme will talk about issues of social democratic thought and Sorsa about current political issues.

Prime Minister Sorsa, who is taking his summer vacation, travels to Tampere to Härmälä Airport to receive a guest arriving by helicopter.

Another Nixon impeachment coming

Washington (Reuters)

President Richard Nixon is also being charged with abuse of office. The House Judiciary Committee is almost certainly expected to recommend to the entire house that Nixon be sued for this reason as well. – –

At the same time, the election fraud investigations that started with the Watergate scandal take another one of Nixon’s men to court.

A federal grand jury found former Treasury Secretary John Connally guilty of taking bribes.

A house that breathes with artificial lungs

asked Reunanen

Enson minitalo is an example of a small house whose windows are closed forever already at the window factory. And just when we think we’re suffocating, the lifeguards come and sell us – well, just air.

This is what happened in a mini house with mechanical air conditioning: pipes leading to different rooms, a connection box connecting them and a top vacuum cleaner. Is this what people came to see when the house was packed like a club during the first weeks of the exhibition. – –

Despite its price, Enso’s mini house is interesting. There’s a queue there. The price of a bed in this house is the most expensive at Kerava’s apartment exhibition, FIM 27,850.

Minitalo is a house of one food group. It doesn’t exactly favor guests and renting a room to an outsider is practically impossible without disturbing 33.

However, renting one room may be the decisive threshold that helps to bear the severe debt burden demanded by the expensive price. – –

The Valmet air conditioning in the mini house costs approximately FIM 1,400. A natural cycle air conditioning system implemented without a high-end vacuum cleaner, where the only machine is a range hood in the kitchen, has been taken as a comparison. The price of this partly mechanized ventilation has been around FIM 1,000.

Caravelle aside to make way for the new DC-9

Finnair’s planned DC-9-50 (pictured) is 8 ½ meters longer than the current DC-9 version in use by the company. The new plane type can accommodate 139 passengers. However, Finnair intends to fly with the 130-passenger version.

Finnair is preparing to replace its eight Super Caravelles with nine new 139-seat DC-9s. – –

Finnair CEO Gunnar Korhonen said that he “is forced at this stage to refute the information about the new plane type as wishful thinking by the pilots. The situation is still at the planning and calculation stage”.

Among the company’s staff, the “calculation phase” was mainly characterized as financing and credit arrangements. It should be mentioned that at the general meeting on Monday, it was decided to double Finnair’s share capital.

Roof stork in Orimattila

in Finland a comparatively unusual roof stork has been found in Orimattila. The bird has already spent two days in the same parcel field in Orimattila’s Käkelä.

The stork is a timid bird. After spotting people, it flies to the top of a tree. This stork was photographed in Inkoo three years ago

The stork normally breeds as a cultural bird in southern and central Europe. It is also found in Denmark and Estonia and in places in Asia and North Africa.

A very rare bird has not been in Finland. Individuals have been found here forty times. However, visits are already very rare today, because the population of storks in the whole world is decreasing.

Compiled by Jarkko Rahkonen

