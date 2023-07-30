HS 50 years ago 30.7.1973 | Imatra was filled with drunks

Pekka Ritvos, Matti Virtanen

Town’s the management and the police authorities are close at hand in Imatra.

Namesman Pentti Sopanen already proposed after last year’s Imatra motorcycling World Championships that the races would be stopped. City manager Aaro Mäkelä doesn’t want to hear anything like this. “The races bring money, but Imatra has gained a reputation in its time as far as continental Europe.”

In the opinion of the police, it is no longer possible to control the mild effects of driving. The festivities of the prätkä people traveling to the city from all over have been given a grand setting.

The tired could sleep in peace by the roadsides.

Tourists under the age of 20 moving around the city center were almost completely drunk. The police dared to move around the campsite with only the dogs as security.

Imatra’s deputy nominee Kaipo Santala urges the city’s lords to weigh the advantages and disadvantages.

And on Monday, the cleaning up of the mess and destruction caused by the tourists will begin.

A few were clear. Timo Iivarinen (left) and Veikko Luujärvi from Imatra worked on the Jesus demonstration.

A shower of luxury on the shores of Helsinki

From the weak taking care of the level of service and equipment, the swimming beaches of Helsinki and its neighboring municipalities draw thousands of water and sun-hungry citizens to their beaches on beautiful holidays.

The amenities on some beaches are limited to hot sand and cool water. There are not enough lockers and storage facilities for clothes on the beaches. Showers have not been built on most beaches.

If you go to the beach hungry without snacks, your hunger often doesn’t decrease at least. There is usually some kind of kiosk on the beaches where you can buy soft drinks, ice creams and buns and sweets, if the stocks are sufficient.

You should only dream of hot meals on Pihlajasaari, where there is a restaurant. There are meat pies on several beaches, e.g. Hietaniemi and Espoo’s Mellsteni.

Motorway rock didn’t excite

Lauri Karvonen

Keimola’s rock festivals continue their old, almost fiasco-like style.

“Rock, peace, love” is a trio of words that someone (a salesman?) once developed as a symbol of this music — however, in Keimola it is almost impossible to believe in the realization of the latter two terms.

The motor stadium in itself is already a dirty and unhealthy environment.

When a performance stage and a piece of fence are placed there, a couple of hundred policemen and dogs are placed there and the audience is placed in a wretched, potholed wasteland, the atmosphere at its worst reminds me of a concentration camp, as one journalist casually stated.

Friday’s program featured only Finnish bands. However, the actual peaks were represented by only one: Pepe and Paradise.

This orchestra stood out from the others thanks to its more diverse range of instruments; with the wind section formed by two trumpets, a tenor and a baritone (also a soprano was used), a rather pulsating sound was already achieved. Apart from that, the band seems to have paid careful attention to the singing as well.

Still, the audience’s reception was poor — apparently a more trivial program would have been needed.

On Friday, the schedule was good, and so was on Saturday, until the main performers had to start their work.

The Finnish bands had created a (considering the circumstances) favorable atmosphere — especially ‘”Remu and Hurriganes” delighted the audience with their excellent 50’s rock’n’roll parodies. This three-man group (drums, two guitars) really knows how to get the most out of their narrow subject area — especially visually: guitar playing in the kneeling position and other nostalgic gestures.

So, in the end, Remu’s band probably gathered more thunderous applause than any foreign visitor.

The factory museum was opened in Forssa

The factory museum is located in the house on the second line of Ronttistenmäki in Forssa (pictured).

When Forssa got its first site plan 120 years ago, there was no site plan architect or city surveyor available.

In Forssa, however, there was Axel Wilhelm Wahren, a trade adviser and owner of a cotton spinning mill, who said that street lines would be drawn to those places on Ronttistenmäki and the factory workers’ apartments would be built there.

The street lines from Wahren’s time have been preserved, as well as some of the old factory apartments.

In one of those residences, a building owned by Kalle Farm located on the second line, there is now a factory museum, which was opened on Sunday, when the home region and museum association of Southwest Häme celebrated its 50th anniversary.

The establishment of the factory museum is the result of the Forssa club.

Agostini got away at the start

Teuvo Länsivuori (30) has not fallen yet, but the game is already lost. Agostini is on the run and Phil Read (5) ensures that the Finn doesn’t get to disturb his teammate’s progress towards the world championship.

Imatra (Kaarlo Sundell)

Profit came, but in the wrong class.

This is how the Finnish crop of the 11th World Championship of motorcycling in Imatra can be summed up. In the most important, i.e. 350 ksm class, Teuvo Länsivuori drove upside down (not injured).

Italy’s Giacomo Agostini drove to victory and the world championship.

In the category under 250 ksm, Teuvo Länsivuori easily dominated. West Germany’s Dieter Braun finished second, however, and that meant securing the world championship for him.

Länsivuori’s grumbling in the 350 ksm class meant that he no longer has even a theoretical chance for the world championship.

The opposition blames the colonels: Numerous abuses in the Greek referendum

Greeks voted under tight security in Athens and other major Greek cities.

The Greeks voted on Sunday for the recent declaration of their country as a republic, and the opposition accused the government of wrongdoing during the vote as soon as the vote began.

Voters could only say “yes” or “no” to the proposed constitutional amendment, which, if implemented, would end the Greek monarchy. The initial results showed that the majority supported the change.

Greek Prime Minister Georgios Papadopoulos and the opposition announced in advance that the division of votes will not mean much for the immediate future of Greece.

Opposition representatives have said that the authorities have committed numerous abuses during the vote. According to some information, “yes” tickets were distributed at several polling stations.

If the voters wanted to vote “no”, they had to request a separate ticket for this and thus reveal their position to the authorities supervising the vote.

Journalists from the news agency UPI found that envelopes had been put over the “no” ballots and only the “yes” ballots were left visible at some polling places.

Henri Charriere

Henri Charriere

Henri Charriere, the former French lifer, who more than three years ago rose to world fame with his bestseller “The Prisoner Called Papillon”, died early Sunday in a Madrid hospital at the age of 66.

According to the Spanish news agency Cifra, Charriere had been in hospital for treatment since July 19. He had severe throat cancer, and in the past week he had undergone two surgeries for it.

Henri “Papillon” Charriere was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder in 1931 and deported to Pirunsaari in French Guiana. After ten escape attempts, he managed to get to Venezuela, where he later settled and acquired citizenship.

He considered himself innocent and his conviction wrong — corrupt police and an inhuman judiciary were his fate, he himself said at the end of 1970.

The French Ministry of Justice overturned Charriere’s sentence for murder, but the entry of the sentence was not removed from his criminal record even after the amnesty.

“A Prisoner Named Papillon” was enthusiastically received in its first country of publication in France, although literary disputes and scandals were not avoided.

In a short time, it sold 1.2 million copies, but its veracity and once-in-a-lifetime nature were also doubted, and efforts were made to deny the accuracy of the whole story even with the help of several attacking pamphlets.

Forest fire guards were found drunk

Oulu (HS)

in Pyhäjärvi in the morning, some of the men left to guard the forest fire were found drunk.

The new firefighting team that came to the scene on Saturday morning had to carry and support the extinguished night shift workers to the side of the forest road a kilometer away.

The forest fire was extinguished during Saturday.

Among the Kärsämäki fire department and other firefighters, the irresponsibility of some firefighters has aroused quite a bit of anger. Those who came on the morning shift also had the chance to put out the forest that was partially still on fire. A total of a couple of hectares was destroyed in the fire.

The fire had escaped from the lightning strike.

Compiled by Jarkko Rahkonen

