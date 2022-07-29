HS 50 years ago 30.7.1972 | Heroes of Savonlinna

Savonlinna, Leena Saarinen (HS)

At the agricultural exhibition visibility is healthy for a person’s sense of proportion.

There are completely different heroes here than at home in the city, here we celebrate forest worker Hilja Kivijärve, Helahovi (which is a horse, even though it has a name that sounds like a last name) Aksu, Marttila Sankar and other unknown greats.

Not because Hilja Kivijärvi — Finland’s first female forester to receive a forest work badge — received a lot of warm handshakes and familiar congratulations.

The breeders of Ravuri, on the other hand, know the Aksu and Itä-Savo cows Sankari; maybe not quite personally, but from the so-called consequences nonetheless. Many of them are the concubines of the gentleman in question, albeit from behind the wrong birch tree, i.e. through an artificial inseminator.

Of course, family pennants are also distributed here to meritorious descendants of family farms.

Both people and animals are rewarded at the agricultural exhibition. At the end of the day, even animal awards are meant for people: the breeders.

Public favorite: colt Helaus. Age 1 month 21 days

Suonenjoki danced the night away

Suonenjoki (HS)

Pelimann’s music accompanied by a special strawberry train arrived on Saturday from Helsinki to the strawberry carnival in Suonenjoki. The train did not bring many guests to the party, but there were even more recipients at Suonenjoki railway station.

Suonenjoki station was overflowing with recipients when the carnival train, which brought a fair number of guests from Helsinki and along the way, arrived.

The strawberry host and strawberry girl candidates who got on the train from Mikkeli, who were crowned on Friday, also arrived on the train.

As the sun broke out of a cloudless sky, the reception committee welcomed the guests from the roof of the station tunnel, where the strawberry pageant candidates were also introduced. The strawberry girl will be chosen by public vote on Sunday.

Saturday was full of programs. There were exhibitions, concerts, evenings, theater performances and, among other things, a show written by Jukka Virtanen just for the strawberry rush.

Street dances lasting all night until six o’clock were held next to the vocational school this year.

The Price Olympics began

The burly waiters of the famous Hofbräuhaus easily carry ten kopecks at once.

Profit is more important than sympathy for the scumbags exposed in the Olympic city. In order to monitor the Price Olympics, Munich has had to establish a special police force.

After the initial enthusiasm leveled off, Munich has also begun to weigh the beauty and misery of hosting the Olympics. The interim financial statements are not only positive.

The people of Munich were only startled when the price of beer, which is so important to their well-being, rose to record levels already a month before the start of the Olympic Games.

However, Olympic prices and skittles had sneaked into the festive picture all the time with the least noise. It’s not just unscrupulous businessmen who are making quick profits, but also, for example, the joint outdoor advertising company of West German cities.

Disclosures about abuses and foul play still come only sporadically. But the scandal piles up, and many Munich residents begin to question whether bringing the entire Olympic circus to the city was worth it.

The telephone as a work tool for the hostess

This one the hostess of the day gets her grocery shopping home by giving a shopping list to the store either by phone or by having the children take it, according to a study conducted at Järvenpää’s college of home economics teachers.

According to the study, more than 40% of the studied families order groceries at home.

The number of storage spaces in the home has a decisive effect on the number of purchases. Milk is usually bought every day. Flour, flour and sugar once a month.

Meat, fish and preparations made from them are bought once a week, if the storage facilities allow it. Otherwise two or three times a week.

Are we going to have to wear a belt soon?

It is said that a person’s arm and leg strength is sufficient to survive a collision with a speed of 7 km/h. After that, you start looking for a seat belt. In Finland, seat belts are mandatory in all cars registered after the beginning of 1971. Even though they are only in every second car, the use remains unfortunately low.

Statistics show beyond doubt that the use of seat belts does more good than harm. Still, they are used only a little.

There are three countries in the world where seat belts are compulsory: Czechoslovakia, Canada and Australia. It is coming to New Zealand and is being made in Sweden.

The information now received from Australia confirms the belief of the supporters of compulsory use: the use has increased to 80-90 percent and the number of dead and injured has dropped by twenty percent.

There are also those in Finland who believe in forced use. According to them, it is the best way to increase the use of seat belts in our country as well.

At the moment, about every second car has seat belts, but only one in four of them use them.

Helsinki unprepared for the problems of drug chroniclers

Devotional meetings and individual soul care are organized for the gang in Jesus House in Vartiokylä.

Mauno Saari

Four a year ago it was said emphatically that there would be no drug problem in Finland. Now there are 30,000 drug experimenters and users in the country, as well as several hundred severe drug addicts.

In Helsinki, the greatest pressure is on the child protection agency, which treats 90 percent of the city’s drug patients.

The agency’s psychiatrist Pirkko Idänpään-Heikkilä is fed up and possessed:

“Four years ago, despite the warnings, prevention was not taken. Now society is standing still, paralyzed, even though the abuse of substances is growing explosively.”

In 1968, Pirkko and Juhana Idanpään-Heikkilä were in the United States studying drug use. At that time, substances were idealized in Finland and their effects were downplayed. “Burning the cloud” was an elite pastime. – –

A drug chronicler may need up to one hundred marks to buy the substance every day. He is homeless, completely unable to work, unable to take care of himself. The drug chronicler is more than a warning, he is an alarm signal.

Some of the drug chroniclers travel back and forth between Helsinki and Copenhagen. During the year, 266 Finnish substance abusers were recorded in the books of the Danish police. This group lives in old barracks on the outskirts of Copenhagen.

Tuusula blocks

Tuusula (HS)

Tuusula the municipality issues an official reminder to Kerava, because Kerava has also zoned the Tuusula Mattila residential area in the general plan.

The Tuusula municipal government decided to issue an official reminder. Tuusula strongly rejects Kerava’s actions. In addition, the municipality demands that Kerava remove the Tuusula areas from its master plan.

Kerava’s reasoning does not satisfy the people of Tuusula. Kerava states: “The border area directly connected to Kerava on the Tuusula side has had to be taken into account in the planning of the urban complex due to its close connection.”

Seiko and time

Japanese the watch company Seiko invited 500 journalists and photographers to a reception recently.

And then they had forgotten to put a time on the invitation card.

Compiled by Jarkko Rahkonen

