HS 50 years ago 30.6.1974 | Our man in Santiago

HS 50 years ago 30.6.1974|Tapani Brotherus, Finland’s charge d’affaires in Chile: “It is not possible to refuse aid when the harassed person asks for it”

Pekka Oksala

“New Chile is not built in Europe with poetic, one-word statements.”

“On the other hand, the appeals of the UN and its specialized organizations will certainly produce results over time.”

“Finland has never interfered in Chile’s internal affairs.”

“Finland will continue uncompromisingly on the humanitarian aid line.”

“Commercial embargoes would spell disaster for a country with record inflation.”

The sentences are from Tapani Brotherus, 36, the manager of Santiago in Finland. For the first time on a visit to his native Finland since the beginning of 1972, when he was appointed to Chile. On a skiing holiday, as he calls Finnish summer after the heat of Chile.

A short, dark man. Updated so that you’d think it was Chilean. Speaks calmly, thoughtfully, even cautiously. However, they are not the most closed-mouthed ones in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Diplomatic career, father’s legacy, tenth year. Previous stations were Dar-es-Salaam and New York.

First vacation in two years ahead. With wife Lysa, daughter Tiina and above all the Kyösti dog.

From Santiago avenue to Helsinki’s Mannerheimintie. The first vacation of Finland’s Chile manager Tapani Brotherus in two eventful years.

The summit moved to sunny Crimea

Jalta (UPI)

Party leader Leonid Brezhnev and President Nixon moved their third joint summit on Saturday from rainy Moscow to Crimea, on the sunny shores of the Black Sea.

There, in addition to the sun, they were met by thousands of flag-waving Ukrainians.

The turntable returns to the screen

The discography will be on the screens five times during the summer, although in a somewhat renewed form. Each program has a different jury and viewers see some of the artists performing songs. Mtv 1 at 21:50.

48.5 percent would now vote for left-wing parties

Three the support of the socialist party — Sdp, Skdl, Stp — has turned upward. This is evident from a survey conducted by Suomen Gallup Oy on behalf of Helsingin Sanomai.

If the elections were held now, 48.5 percent of those entitled to vote would vote for left-wing parties.

In February and March, only 45.8 percent of voters supported socialist parties.

Eightieth financial statement

Matti Jansson

Over the 80 km speed limit that lasted six months has clearly saved lives in traffic. Not exactly for the reasons that have been implied, but indirectly nonetheless.

Speeds will increase again at the beginning of July, but the restriction has certainly changed attitudes permanently.

HS interviewed two hundred motorists at three Finnish gas stations and found that the current speed limit is very close to the tolerance limit of motorists.

Three supported it.

Herring are now bought by telephone auction

Anna-Leena Pyykkönen

Herring fishing Hanko is a gentleman’s job.

No need to frolic in the sea, no need to get your hands dirty in greasy fish. All you have to do is drive to the coast of Norway, check into a hotel and participate in the fishermen’s association’s telephone auction.

The purchases — almost 3,000 barrels of herring — are brought to the home port by a Norwegian charter ship.

It takes a day or two to unload the herring boat. The fish are sugar-salted and they are in a hurry for further processing at the cannery.

– –

In Finland, the work of a fisherman is considered old-fashioned and unpopular. In Norway, it has developed into an industrial one. If not fishing, then at least the ship’s renovation is guaranteed for the whole year.

Barrel after barrel of herring comes ashore in the port of Hanko. The Norwegian cargo ship Oborg brought the fish bought by telephone auction to the cannery.

Broiler chickens are replacing cattle on Pääjärvenmäki

Jyväskylä (Maire Vaajakallio)

Farmer Elias and his wife Leima Oikari’s life happened so nicely that the rabbits came to meet them when agriculture started to be too heavy work for their weakened health.

At the same time that the Oikars were thinking about changing the production of their agriculture, the forest foreman Anssi Perämäki was looking for premises for his rabbits and opportunities for the starting nursery.

Today Elias and Leima Oikari take care of the rabbits in their former barn and Perämäki markets the products.

The French Luppa, or French Aries, is the rabbit of rabbits, calm and large. It may grow to 8 kilos.

The railway museum was opened in Hyvinkää

Locomotives and train carriages from different years, miniature models of station buildings, photographs, uniforms and quite a bit of the atmosphere of past decades is offered to the viewer by the railway museum that opened on Saturday in Hyvinkää.

So far, there are only seven wagons and two locomotives in the three-hectare museum area, as the rest of the museum transport equipment is still in different places in other parts of the country.

However, Hyvinkää’s museum is constantly being supplemented.

The interior of the imperial saloon car was elegant in the last century. Only twice this wagon was used on Finnish soil. In 1885, Emperor Alexander III used this carriage to visit Lappeenranta, and in 1914, Empress Dowager Marina Feodorovna traveled from Germany to Russia via Sweden.

Just the right evenings

Jyväskylä (HS)

Finnish folk culture at its purest, Kesä’s foreign guests and cultural figures from Helsinki were able to marvel at the red house of the Keljo youth club, where the real evenings were held as the evening darkened and the mosquitoes buzzed.

The program progressed with a Finnish calmness and we didn’t get to the roar of the dance until after midnight.

– –

The absolute favorite of the audience was Jenny Rautiainen, a naturally cheerful natural talent, whom the organizers had thought of using as a dancer, singer and in one of the main roles of the play.

And the accordion sounds so wistfully in Jyväskylä’s Summer. Participating local songs were performed by e.g. Jenny Rautiainen, whom we could still admire later in the evenings of the Lannevesi youth club in Keljo.

Unnecessary glasses – and necessary

Marjuska Helanko

Even today in the summer, children with sunglasses have come into view. Clear imitation of adults, and there would be no reason for more than that, if there was not another side to the matter: ophthalmologists consider sunglasses to be downright harmful for children.

The frames with the maximum size for a first grader are plastic and fit well. All frame samples are from Instrumentarium, prices FIM 50-70.

The dark glasses that children hang on their noses are cheap chemical products that even an adult should avoid, but even properly polished sunglasses are never recommended for a healthy child.

A sample of ill-fitting frames. They don’t stay in place, in other words, their trim is bad, and the model isn’t the most wearable either.

– –

The optician has a lot to do with how the child feels the glasses on their nose and how they look in them.

The two-year-old grew up a bit with these metal frames, but not in a bad way.

Due to increased screening, a child with glasses is much more common than twenty years ago, as is the selection of frames.

Instead of metal, plastic came, but now metal is strong again.

The boy, 8, has metal frames and the girl, 2, has reddish plastic ones with a metal hinge reinforcement. The glasses are trimmed so that the eye looks directly at the center of the lens.

The chin-pulling championship became Rajamäki’s circus

There in the race, the forehead veins bulged, the biceps and body trembled, sweat beaded, the chin stretched, the sled sagged.

We competed for the Finnish championship of the chin-up on Rajamäki, on the orchestra platform of the Sääkshov pavilion. The unofficial SM came off with 19 shaky strokes.

Public school teacher Vallu Karppela, 47, came from Kuusankoski to Rajamäki in earnest to test his fitness and aim for a new medal. He lost to the winner by two strokes and said: “Yes, this was a circus”.

Instead of a medal, the prize was a disc of Greek music.

Only traces of alpine boots remain

“All that remains of the alpine shoes” is about the escape trip of the alpine jaeger corporal Dieter Kölbling in Lapland in the fall of 1944. The Austrian Eduard Wegrostek plays the lead role in the 5-part film narrative, which was seen last fall, TV 1 at 7:55 p.m.

Compiled by Kari Lankinen

