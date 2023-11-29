HS 50 years ago 30.11.1973 | Rapala fish 15,000 per day

Lahti (HS)

A small one and the great importance of medium-sized industry for Finland was emphasized by the President of the Republic, Urho Kekkonen, when he spoke on Thursday in Asikkala.

He reminded of the fact that by far the majority of the industrial workforce is employed by these companies.

When negotiating labor market agreements in Finland, according to the president’s opinion, the situation in a large industry, preferably the wood processing industry, is taken as a basis, rather than a medium-sized, labor-intensive company.

The Rapala lure factory in Vääksy, Asikkala employs two hundred workers in the new shelters. In addition, the company provides home work for more than 70 people.

There are now more than 200 employees in total, and 15,000 fish pictures are produced per day, which are exported to 51 countries.

The share of exports is as much as 98 percent, of which about 80 percent goes to the United States.

Lauri Rapala, a fisherman from Asikkala, made his first lure in 1937 from bark and covered it with tin foil.

It was the basic model from which today’s large-scale industry has gotten its momentum.

Two thirds of the industrial workforce work in small and medium-sized industries. Dozens of skilled hands are needed at the Rapala factories to “skin” fish pictures with silver or gold-colored paper.

Punishment for the destroyers of the Saariselkä fell region

Rovaniemi (HS)

Lapland the most used camping area, despite the growth of tourism, efforts should be made to preserve Saariselä’s distinctive character and favor the current basic industries, even using restrictions and penalties.

This is the recommendation reached by the committee that investigated the interaction between tourism and reindeer husbandry in Saariselkä, which submitted its report to the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry on Thursday.

In practice, the recommendation would mean that in the 300,000-hectare fell area, the harm caused by tourism to reindeer husbandry should be prevented first.

If this is not possible, the damages must be compensated mostly with state funds, because the state is responsible for the damages as one of the beneficiaries.

It rents plots in the Saariselkä area that it owns, and in the committee’s opinion, thus “opens up a source of danger for natural activities”.

See also A cheat snack The commission that studied the relationship between tourism and reindeer husbandry proposes collecting a nature protection fee from tourists. Rumakuru in Saariselkä is one of the sites for which the funds collected from tourists would be used for maintenance.

In Konnunsuo, three in a single man’s cell

Lappeenranta (Eino Käyhkö)

Konnunsuon the central prison in Joutseno is currently one of those prisons where the lack of space has deprived the prisoners of even the smallest comforts.

When a small cell can only fit one bunk bed, many men have to spread a mattress on the floor for their place to sleep.

The situation is more difficult than last year.

In mid-November, almost 5,000 prisoners were serving their sentence, while the number a year ago was more than two and a half hundred less.

The cells in the open sections in Konnunsuo Central Prison are clean, but too cramped for three men. According to prison teacher Juhani Leinonen, the agreement gives a place in a 2×3 meter cell.

We’re getting older

Finnish According to the last calculation, the average lifespan of a man is 65.9 years and a woman’s 73.6 years.

The data are based on the years 1966—1970 in a calculation made by Statistics Finland.

In five years, life expectancy has increased for men by half a year and for women by one year.

Men who reach at least 65 years of age live an average of more than 11 years and women 14 years.

About a fifth of the elderly die before their 70th birthday, so 80 percent of the elderly will be on the old-age pension for at least five years.

Foreign planes and ships first to tight

Airlines and shipping companies in fuel distribution, rationing can be started very quickly, if necessary.

Preparations for this are well advanced in the Ministry of Trade and Industry, says industrial advisor Leo Neuvo.

It is pointless for any new transport company or one that has only rarely visited Finland to acquire here in the hope of oil. The supplement is given according to the strict principle of reciprocity.

The distribution of fuels to foreign companies is supervised by Neste Oy. Finnair also has its own policy.

Lights for the Christmas streets, but sparingly

Christmas streets, Aleksanterinkatu and Kaisaniemenkatu, light up in their light like in previous years, but now the lamps are turned off even earlier and all the beauty stops as soon as the Christmas holidays are over.

In the past, the lights have been lit at full power even in the early days of January.

Losing machine bingos would affect sports the most

The lottery committee the implementation of the proposal to give machine bingo operations the exclusive right of the ATM association would affect sports the most.

Well over half of the country’s thousand bingo operators declare that they run the game for the benefit of sports, and the poorer the sport and club, the more decisive is the share of bingo income.

In automatic bingo, money is rolling from morning to night. The drivers are the sports clubs — at least in name.

SVUL, TUL, TUK, SPL and CIF filed a petition opposing the lottery committee’s proposal to Interior Minister Heikki Tuominen on Thursday.

There is no exact figure for the share of bingo in sports clubs’ finances, but according to Mauri Oksanen, general secretary of SVUL, on average 50 percent of the income of bingo clubs comes this way.

In addition to machine bingo, you can also play paper bingo, i.e. hand bingo.

According to the committee, due to their nature, they are well suited to be managed by organizations and intellectual associations.

Lappu bingo does not require large investments and the activity is more entertaining than business-like.

The original game format, slip bingo, has not remained great alongside the automatic bingos.

Millionaires’ party in Paris

Paris (UPI)

Americans and European millionaires with their checkbooks, furs and jewels sipped champagne at the Paris Year’s party until the early hours of Thursday morning.

The venue was an old house that is being saved from damage caused by termites and a leaking roof.

The Palace of Versailles, Europe’s poor palace, needs almost 230 million marks to restore its worm-eaten staircase and empty rooms to their former glory.

The castle, built in the 17th century, was poorly heated, and the women dressed in off-the-shoulder party dresses were shivering from the cold.

“This will help us get used to the oil shortage,” one of them laughed.

Real literature is like marijuana

London (AP)

Permissive a novel is boring reading, while good literature is an escape, like marijuana, opium and alcohol, said Graham Greene, 69, perhaps England’s most important writer today.

Greene compares the writer’s task to a pilot’s departure: “He waits for the moment when he feels the plane has taken off and knows he can no longer leave it once he has got it off the ground.”

Greene made his statement to reporters in London, where he relatively rarely drops by from his home on the French Riviera.

Little berry!

Eeva Järvenpää

Three Eija-Elina Bergholm’s debut film Marja pieni!, which was completed in 1972, tells about the fates of Finnish women, representing three generations, in our society.

The film also received interest elsewhere, e.g. in Karlovy Vary and Lüypek.

Little berry! describes the life of an office girl in the midst of naps.

Marja is an ambitious and enterprising woman who does not spare any means to get ahead in the world.

He has completely unconsciously internalized the lures of the advertising world alongside a man who is going through life.

Liisamaija Laaksonen as Marja, Elvi Saarnio as her mother and Selma Miettinen as her grandmother interpret the life of three Finnish women and their relationship to it so realistically that the film gives men a reason to think about the position of women in our society.

TV 1 at 21:30

Marja in Eija-Elina Bergholm’s film finally ends up deciding the course of her life completely anew. Liisamaija Laaksonen Marjana.

Compiled by Kari Lankinen

