HS 50 years ago 3.7.1974 | Dibiasi rolled in the most stylish way

Italian Klaus Dibiasi won the floor jumps again in the Finn Diving competition at Uimastadion. The experienced champion could afford to slow down towards the end, instead the other places were contested until the last round.

The name of last year’s champion did not change on the board either; USA’s Christine Loock kept the other contestants far behind her.

In the year between the World Championships, the Finn Diving competitions are the largest international diving competitions.

The world’s best divers have gathered at Uimastadion today for ongoing competitions.

US champion Christine Loock was in her own class on the board.

Nixon cautious

Moscow (AP)

President Speaking to the Soviet nation on the eve of his return home, Richard Nixon promised that another US-Soviet summit would be held next year, but did not claim that the talks this time had been a great success.

Nixon’s measured language was consistent with caution expressed earlier by American officials.

These officials said the Kremlin summit may fail to reach an agreement on curbing multiple-warp (Mirv) missiles, likely the most important issue still open in the talks.

Moscow girls showed off their gymnastics skills to Pat Nixon at the children’s sports school. One of the performers received a hug from the first lady of the United States as a thank you.

Thousands mourned Peron

Buenos Aires (Reuters)

The deceased President Juan Peron’s body was carried through weeping crowds from the presidential villa — the site of Peron’s death — to a cathedral in downtown Buenos Aires on Tuesday to be blessed.

The body was later transported to the Argentine Congress. Peron will be buried on Wednesday.

Thousands of people were along the route of the funeral procession. They threw flowers at the flag-draped casket and made Peronist V signs as the casket passed them.

Peron’s widow, the new president of Argentina, Maria Estella “Isabel” Peron, followed the casket in a motorcade.

Grieving Argentines made Peronist V signs with their fingers as the motorcade carrying the body of President Juan Peron passed them by.

The high price takes sports off TV

Jyväskylä (HS)

Olympics and other major international sports competitions are in danger of not being televised due to price disputes.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) just decided at a meeting held in London that it does not agree to pay the ever-increasing television fees demanded by sports organizations.

The decision gave Yleisradio’s CEO Erkki Raatikainen a reason to argue at the Jyväskylä Summer strike congress on Tuesday that the company’s technicians will no longer have the opportunity to use the World Hockey Championships or similar competitions as a means of industrial action, as happened in the summer.

Erkki Raatikainen

Tikkurila’s Alko is proposed to move

Vantaa the temperance board and the city government hope that Alko will move its Tikkurila store to another location.

On station road, e.g. the store next door to the restaurant and the city social office is considered to increase the unrest in the area.

The Vantaa city government proposes to Alko to move the store to a place where it would not cause harm to the environment and supervision would be more effective than at present.

Alko’s store and the city’s social welfare office are located in TikkuriIa. The temperance board and the city government hope that Alko will find a new location for the shop.

Dredger Hoist almost on the surface

Vaasa (HS)

Dredger Lifting the wreckage of the lifter has turned out to be clearly promising on Tuesday evening.

Previously, one side of the ship could be pumped empty and the cabins checked. The women’s cabins at the stern have been under water until Tuesday. Now they have been emptied and checked. So far, the missing woman’s body has not been found.

Late on Tuesday evening, the dredging vessel Nostaja’s stern came up from the bottom. According to contractor Bo Sippus, there is still less than a meter of water on the back deck, although the stern has already risen by more than two meters during the day. Water is being pumped all the time with ten pumps and more pumping equipment is on the way.

Okko Kamu to Oslo

Trondheim (Seppo Heikinheimo)

Ok Kamu, 28, has been elected chief conductor of the Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra since the fall of 1975, Norwegian sources announced on Tuesday.

Kamu succeeds the Greek-born Miltiades Caridis with a three-year contract.

More than 100 people had officially applied for the position of chief conductor of the Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra, but the choice fell to Kamuu, who had not applied for it, but announced that he would accept it if he was wanted for it.

Ok Kamu

Golden bear to Canada

Paula Talaskivi

of the 24th Berlin Film Festival, At the Berlinale, the main prize Golden Bear went to Canada for Ted Kotcheff’s film Duddy Kravitz’s Grumpy Years.

The film is known to be quite an autobiographical description of a Jewish teenager who grew up in the slums of Montreal.

The jury’s special prize and the Silver Bear went to the French film Saint Paul’s Watchmaker. It is directed by Bertrand Tavernier.

On the other hand, Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s new Effi Briest seems to be sharply divided in Berlin, as has usually been the case with his earlier films.

Some critics consider Fassbinder’s novel, based on the German classic Theodor Fontane’s novel, downright masterful and say that it even opens up new avenues for cinematic expression.

Others find it tiring and dry.

Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s new Effi Briest Ulli Lommel (left) as Crampa and the director’s regular actress Hanna Schygulla in the title role. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Theodor Fontane, a classic from the end of the last century, and it was predicted to win the main prize at Berlinale in advance.

A spot is open for Cruyff’s guard in the champion team

Victory Sulander, Hannover (HS)

West Germans World Cup soccer players, the country’s public speech and the entire nation have been taken over by the compulsion to win.

Holland is generally recognized as an excellent team, but everywhere one sees and hears that West Germany is considered even better. No superlatives are too many when the Germans talk about their own team.

Today, West Germany needs at least a draw against Poland in Frankfurt. This would be enough to secure a place in the final match.

The second finalist will be decided in Dortmund in the match between Holland and Brazil.

How Brazil reacts to Johan Cruyff is a chapter of its own.

DDR’s accurate Kondar Weise ran like a dog after Cruyff in the Netherlands-GDR match. Still, Cruyff often got away and led the game as before.

Keeping Johan Cruyff is Brazil’s most difficult task today.

The subtle subtleties of official language

Pekka Ritvos

Grammatical a sentence put into words is a thought.

So when a Finnish civil servant goes out to eat, he says: “I’m going to eat”.

But when the official puts that sentence on paper, he writes: “Meals will be served immediately by the undersigned”.

There is still perhaps a lingering thought in it.

But a lingering fear comes to mind when you read about slightly more difficult issues that officials write about. The following excerpts are from a criminal memo:

— the main results of the life review

— design principles based on harmfulness

— the reweighting dimensions written for the right-of-way language

There is no meaning in them. So there is reason to fear that Finnish officials no longer think.

LP of the week

At the end of the week, Bob Dylan’s brand new concert recording Bob Dylan and Band played. Jake Nyman will present the album at 11:40 a.m. in the parallel program.

Compiled by Kari Lankinen

