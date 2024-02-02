HS 50 years ago 3.2.1974 | Scotland Yard found the train robber

Rio de Janeiro (UPI)

Two A Scotland Yard detective has tracked down Ronald Biggs, convicted of England's Great Train Robbery. The man was found in a Rio hotel nine years after he escaped from an English prison.

There is no extradition treaty between England and Brazil, but police say Biggs told Scotland Yard he wanted to return to England.

Biggs was jailed for 30 years for his part in the £26m train robbery on 8 August 1963.

Only about £340,000 of the loot has been recovered, although 15 people, including Bigss, were arrested and convicted of taking part in the robbery. – –

In 1965, Biggs escaped from London's Wandsworth Prison. Since then he has managed to evade the police, although he has been seen in Spain, Australia and then South America.

Yleisradio awarded the records of 1973

Yleisradio the music department and the music entertainment editors' union annually selects a record of the year from all sound records produced in Finland.

The concert album of 1973 has been chosen as the album containing Uuno Klam's Kalevala series and Čeremiläinen fantasia, performed by the Helsinki City Orchestra under the direction of Jorma Panula, the soloist in the latter piece being cello artist Arto Noras.

Carita Holmström's LP “We are what we do” was chosen as the 1973 album of the year for light music. – –

Carita Holmström represents the newcomers to our iskelmä market, who, while they bring a valuable addition to Finnish iskelmä with their vocal expression, are also changing the norms within which light music is presented here, state the editors of the radio's entertainment department in their justification for the selection.

All the compositions and texts on the album, except for one, are Carita Holmström's own.

Veikkaus establishes regional offices

Oy Veikkaus Ab establish regional offices in Oulu, Tampere and Kuopio. The unanimous decision on the partial decentralization of the company's operations was made at a meeting of Veikkaus' supervisory board.

The regional offices start their operations during 1975. Their detailed work program is not ready yet. It has been considered as a principle that all activities related to coupon traffic take place in the regional offices.

The coupons would therefore be collected from their own regions to the regional office locations, and only some would still be checked in Helsinki. The sending of winnings would also take place from the regional offices.

The headquarters will remain in Helsinki for the time being, but will probably move to Vantaa in 1976.

An experienced car mechanic made “Pulvo” clean

Like this these days, a truck like that is driven to Hämeenlinna's car inspection office, you wouldn't believe it. Fire blade Volvo, Year model 1964, assembled by father and son alone in their basement.

“”It will definitely go through”, say the inspectors already in advance. – –

It looks like a car – According to the builders, Pulvo is an authentic Swedish jockey from ten years ago. The test drive went well.

After driving his former truck for exactly 500,000 kilometers and sixteen years, the driver from Hämeenlinna, Antero Pulkkanen, decided in the autumn that it would gradually be time to hire a younger driver. Even the car register said that no one else in the entire county had such an old car.

The car dealers said that you can get a good truck, suitable for gravel driving, with pallets and tippers, as long as Ladot pays FIM 70,000–80,000. Pulkanen concluded that in that case he would probably make his truck himself. – –

The first thing he looked for was a body in good condition at the car wreckers. It was dragged into the garage on trestles and the endless washing, scraping, anti-rust and painting began.

“It was then added piece by piece. Most of them were obtained from the disintegrators quite easily.” – –

Pulkkanen guesses that the car is at least eighty percent compared to brand new: the wearing parts are all new and the crankshaft is polished by professionals.

It saddens him that the taxman does not understand the value of his own work. When doing depreciation, he cannot mark the starting value of the car on his tax return as the price shown on the purchase receipts.

Listing can still save the most valuable old stations

The old ones, beautiful, typical and architecturally valuable railway stations are listed. The Museum Agency will be able to start its research work next summer. – –

The Museum Agency closely monitors e.g. The fate of Kilo, Pulsa, Punkaharju and Salo stations. – –

Punkaharju's saddle castle stands empty today. Built at the beginning of the century, the station is in the national romantic style of the Pieksämäki-Elisenvaara railway building.

The beautiful station of Punkaharju is unoccupied. The apartment is rented, but the waiting rooms are unused.

Apparently, however, this station will remain in summer use by private operators for the time being. The tourist board rented the station as a ticket shop last summer and plans to do so next summer as well.

The doctor shakes hands

Forty a doctor who has been in his profession for a year has spent about half a year shaking the hands of incoming and outgoing patients. The calculation was made in West Germany (Reuter)

A precious memory

The first one during the world war, three siblings living in the south of England locked an old car in the garage of their house. Now 57 years later, the car – an Argyll convertible – is worth tens of thousands of marks.

The car had belonged to their father and after he died they decided that no one would touch it again, at least not in their lifetime. But the last of the sisters died at the age of 95 and now the car is being sold at auction.

The price level of old vintage cars has risen by 50 percent during the year, and the sisters from Argyll paid around FIM 50,000.

The siblings' father never drove this car himself – it was always driven by his driver. (Encore)

UKK as a guerilla and a lumberjack

Markku Valkonen

Whatever thanks to Urho Kaleva taking home the pins at almost every occasion.

Of the shots in the photo exhibition about Kainuu, one if the other turns out to be a picture of the president from his youth. Kekkonen's features can even be seen in the hearty photo showing two lumberjacks.

UKK is in the picture neck and neck with Juho Kemppainen.

Two lumberjacks from the 1910s. Guess which one is FAQ. Kainuu pictures exhibition at the Museum of Photography.

The Kainuu pictures exhibition focuses on describing Kajaani from the turn of the century to the present day.

The old pictures come from the collections of the Kainuu museum, which has stored copies of e.g. from the camera shots of factory worker Herman Renfors and seminar lecturer Emil Sipilä.

However, the majority of the pictures are from the archives of the photography shop founded by Maria Hynnien at the turn of the century.

It seems that a surprisingly large number of the pioneers of Finnish photography have been women. Apparently, the profession was still so new at the beginning of the 20th century that men had not had time to create their own hierarchies in the field. – –

The birth of Kajaani as the center of Kainuu was due to its good location along the waterways. In addition to being a fortress, it was understood as a good market place. Furs changed hands in the market of Kajaani, and the tar boats that left Kuhmo and Sotkamo's wigs sided the city.

French art purchases

French In recent months, the government has spent 13 million francs on art purchases, among which are three paintings by Fragonard, e.g. “Verrou”, completed in 1792 and then long lost.

The new acquisitions will be put on display at the time of Easter in the Louvre, where Pablo Picasso's bequest of 51 works by contemporary masters will also be seen in the spring.

Coal men are toiling in black hell

This is where the journey of English coal mine workers begins to the earth's crust, a two-meter-high muddy cavity, from the walls of which they grind their daily bread. See also Accidents | The minesweeper that ran aground could be detached

Newton-le-Willows Northern England (Erkki Arni)

Eight hundred meters deep underground is painfully hot. The noise is deafening. Dust scratches in the eyes and throat.

Amidst the angrily roaring and noisy machinery, twenty men were scurrying about. The whites of the eyes and lips stand out from the blackened face like a grim mask. – –

“But I won't let my own sons come to this job,” says Harry Ormishire firmly. “This is not a sane man's profession as long as we are not paid decent wages. We don't like to go on strike, but we have to. Otherwise, you won't get wages to get by.” – –

“Yes, they pay those Arabs anything for oil, but it doesn't seem like a proper miner will do. This is nothing more than trying to put us down. But nothing will come of it. If the people have to suffer, it is not our fault. It's no one else's fault, but the government's,” says Stan Horsfield, site trustee.

A daughter's morning hug says goodbye to John Evans before going to the mine. In the window of the home, there is an announcement about the meeting of the miners' union, where the situation on the eve of the strike is discussed.

The weather stopped Mikkola from going – Rainio climbed to the top

Rovaniemi (Kaarlo Sundell)

Weather was the fate of Hannu Mikkola, who had led the fell rally for a long time. There was ice in the carburetor of the car on the 21st special test. Mikkola had to interrupt. Tapio Rainio, 25, who was lurking in Mikkola's wake, took over the management.

When the stoppage happened, Mikkola had a good minute lead on Rainio. After 24 fast skies, Markku Alén was second after Rainio. The difference was more than two minutes.

Tapio Rainio held the top spot in the Tunturiralli before the last special tests.

There are still five special exams left. Three long skies over 30 kilometers long. The last 28th ice skating rink has been canceled because there has been too much water on the ice.

– –

However, Rainio is not yet certain of victory, even though the task of the pursuers seems rather hopeless.

“The engine stopped twice in this section too,” complained Rainio after the 21st special test. “I don't know yet how it will turn out.”

Rainio from Kotka is not a boy from yesterday's rally work. He already has the Finnish championship from 1972 in his pocket.

Compiled by Jarkko Rahkonen

