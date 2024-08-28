HS 50 years ago 29.8.1974 | Finnish TV programs are a shame for our country

Prime minister Kalevi Sorsa plans to give Yleisradio a hard time about the programs describing Finland that are broadcast to Finnish Finns in Sweden.

The Finns living in Sweden had almost unanimously told the Prime Minister that they were ashamed of the image of Finland portrayed in these programs.

Sorsa said that the Finns were sorry, e.g. the fact that Finland has been made into a nest of misery in these programs, where people only drink and have fun. The Prime Minister stated that the matter belongs to the business of the TV and radio companies of both countries.

“I’m going to say hello, that the TV companies should also watch it a bit”.

Matkatuomiten’s main goal was the agreement on the establishment of a joint Finnish-Swedish economic committee.

This body takes steps to promote industry between the countries and is chaired by the trade and industry ministers of each country.

Donner for marriage

Riitta-Eliisa Laine

Must I like to say that Jörn Donner seems to have found his happiness.

That cultural figure known as the biting, sometimes loving conscience of Finnishness, like Swedishness, a great literary personality, a brilliant essayist, a remarkable filmmaker, will get married next Saturday.

The chosen one is Jeannette Bonnier, the 40-year-old daughter of Swedish industrialist and newspaper tycoon Albert Bonnier, an elegant woman who has lived in New York for the last few years and managed a branch of the Bonnier group.

The marriage is her third, Donner’s second.

From a Finnish point of view, it seems good news that the couple, after finding an apartment, will settle on this side of the bay.

Johan, it would have been inconsolable if Jörn had completely abandoned this land of his fathers.

The Soviet plane never took off for its demonstration flight

Unluckily the presentation of the airliners participating in the Helsinki air fair and brought to Finland with apparently solid sales intentions began on Wednesday.

Quite a number of invitees had gathered at Malmi to get to know the Soviet An-26 and Yak-40 planes, which have been unofficially predicted to be the successors of Finnair’s Convair Metropolitans and the air force’s DC-3 planes.

However, it was announced that the An-26 plane will stay longer after landing in Uti, where it will be examined and tested by air force experts. Consequently, it did not arrive at the agreed time for Malmi.

The Jak-40 was there, painted blue-white-silver. However, the guests were allowed to sit on the plane waiting for departure on the demonstration flight. The machine, apparently its generator, had malfunctioned.

Officially, the cancellation of the flight was explained as due to insurance formalities.

86 percent support religious freedom

Church information center (KT) refutes the interpretation of a study commissioned by free thinkers and the Ministry of Education, according to which only 14 percent of Finns would be in favor of religious freedom and 82 percent would oppose this freedom.

According to KT, the research result has been reached with the help of incorrect interpretation and questioning.

The church’s information center says that the survey results actually show the opposite: 86 percent of the people support religious freedom, only 10 percent oppose it.

Get the sickles and scythes out of the caches

The old ones konsti — farmers in Eastern Finland are urged to dig out sickles and scythes in order to save crops that have rotted and are in danger of sprouting.

Neighbor’s Harvester is in trouble in the watery field, but Tauno Karttunen in Liperi’s Puromäki relies on old tricks when harvesting rye. Sickles and scythes have been urged to be dug up throughout Eastern Finland.

At the same time, help has been promised in order to avoid a complete loss. Trade unions and various educational institutions are available in addition to conscripts, but there is hardly enough labor available.

The governor of Central Finland Artturi Jämsen has presented a petition to Central Finns to carry out the harvest in the spirit of talko.

The grain harvest can be considered to be just beginning in southern Finland. Neither the oats nor the spring wheat are nearly overgrown yet.

Farmer Heikki Porkka has already started picking winter potatoes from the well-mulched fields of Kymin Laajakoski.

Power outages in Helsinki and Vantaa

in Helsinki and Vantaa, two separate power outages occurred on Wednesday evening, each of which lasted several hours and caused hundreds of calls to the fault centers of both Helsinki and Vantaa’s power plants.

A ground fault in the electric cable caused a power outage in part of Etelä Haaga, Munkkivuor and Niemenmäki.

The outage occurred at 5:45 p.m. Electricity was restored everywhere around 9 p.m.

In Vantaa, the Koivukylä area was left without electricity for four hours when an excavator cut the 20 kilovolt cable at 4:10 p.m. In this case, Havukoski’s three conversion circuits went dark.

The fault was finally fixed around 8 pm, when Koivukylä returned to normal electricity distribution.

The fish in Kalajoki boil for a long time

Oulu (HS)

“The Finns eat their fish raw”, claims 70-year-old Hanna Tanska from Kalajoki.

In Esa Tanska’s opinion, it is best to salt charred whitefish only after the fish has been cooked. Salting is done by immersing whitefish that have been cut from the side, but not scaled, for a moment, but really only for a moment, in a salt solution.

He criticizes instructions that tell you to cook the fish for too little time. “Fish must be boiled for at least an hour”, he says and bases his argument on the old practice prevailing in the Kalajoki region and his own experience.

Hanna Tanska is a skilled maker of fish dishes and her brother Lauri Tanska is a well-known lamprey fryer in the region.

Lauri Tanska charcoals lampreys and nephew Esa cooks the tasty Pärämere whitefish with the same coals. The leather can withstand high heat, but you should be careful with it.

The main group from Rome started

Finland The main crowd of the European Athletics Championships in Rome started at the competition venue yesterday. The first group consisted of 22 athletes, the team management and a doctor.

The next group of six will leave on opening day, Sunday.

Next Wednesday, it’s the turn of marathoners Paavo Leiviskä and Reino Paukkonen. The javelin men Hannu Siitonen, Aimo Aho and Jorma Jaakola follow last on Friday.

Helsingin Sanomat’s competition editorial is leaving for Rome. From the left, Hannu Lindroos, Timo Hankomäki, Timo Järviö and Juhani Syvänen.

The biggest problem for Finns at the European Championships in Rome has been the heat beforehand. In the decathlon, where the competition takes place on several different days, it is of great importance.

– –

From Pirkko Helenius, who is participating in the long jump in Rome, the heat was terrible beforehand.

“If it’s too hot in Rome, I’m afraid I’ll lose my best blade before competitions. I would hope that, at least on Monday, the sun would stay hidden in the preliminaries.”

Pirkko Helenius is only afraid of the heat of Rome.

Siitonen trusts the skill of Finland’s EC javelin throwers

Parikkala (Martti Vaske)

Javelin throw world number one Hannu Siitonen (88.58) is already sure of two things before the Rome Games.

“87 meters is enough for the medal place and all Finns (Siitonen, Jorma Jaakola, Aimo Aho) are in the final race.”

In Siitonen’s opinion, not many people will be able to jump the 87-meter mark this year. A year ago the level was much tougher and Siitonen e.g. threw the beam twice (93.90) for the world record.

Hannu Siitonen in a thoughtful voice. There is only one decent spear left, and there is no hope of equipment replenishment before next spring.

Siitonen lives with his wife Eeva-Liisa and four-month-old daughter Elisa in their own house on the shore of Lake Simpeleenjärvi.

“Last winter was spent building the house. I renovated an apartment from an old shop, I built it myself. That was enough work.”

Wife Eeva-Liisa picks mushrooms, father Hannu teases Elisa.

Movie tour

This one among the novelties of the week is now once again — and for the last time this year, unless some miracle happens — a domestic case, the Spede novelty Viu-hah-hah-taja.

According to the scant preliminary information, Viuhahtaja is the best Spede so far: it has an even clearer storyline, the story somehow revolves around UFOs or in company, and there are a lot of new faces involved.

The script is by Spede-Pertti Pasanen, the direction is by Ere Kokkonen and the cinematography is by Kari Sohlberg.

Among the already familiar faces are e.g. as the mediator of the kingdom, Leo Lastumäki, who, judging from the pictures, finds himself in difficult situations in other than those tasks.

Pentti Siimes works as an absent-minded professor.

Speden Viuhahtaja’s new characters: Seppo Laine (left) and Jyrki Kovaleff as UFO men who miss their home from this planet.

And Mattia just laughed…

Riitta-Eliisa Laine

Not that every boy just like that gets into a movie with Jean-Paul Belmondo.

But Matti Lassila, 14, made it and now the results have been seen.

Yesterday afternoon, around a dozen journalist aunts went to see with their own eyes how Matti did with big movie celebrities in “The Heir” directed by Philippe Labro. And not funnier, not funnier.

Mat has a small but significant role in the film as the son and heir of a French industrial magnate (Belmondo).

In the story, Belmondo’s father gets to fight all over the world with neo-fascist conspiracies, even those based on Mussolini’s time.

Matti found out about his part two years ago, when he and his diplomatic family were just leaving Rome to return to Helsinki.

A scene from the film Heir directed by Philippe Labro: the father, Jean-Paul Belmondo, has kidnapped his son Hugo (Matti Lassila) in the dark of the morning.

Matti calmly accepted the congratulations after the film screening. He himself had never seen it before.

How did it feel to watch yourself on the big screen now? “Heh, laughed sometimes.”

Film star Matti Lassila, 14.

A quarter of movie tunes

The tunes of the Edith Piaf biopic, which will also arrive in Finland soon, will be played in the film music section of the radio at 10:45. Brigitte Ariel (above) appears in the central part of Piaf — hymn to love.

Compiled by Kari Lankinen

