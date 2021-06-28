HS 50 years ago 29.6.1971 The Mikkeli ship, raised from Saimaa, serves as a café

Greater Saimaa The Mikkeli ship, which sank last summer in front of the holiday village in Ruokolahti, currently serves as a summer café-restaurant.

Sven Travel Oy bought the ship on the shore of the Ristiina campsite from Saimaan Laivamatkat Oy for FIM 18,000.

Executive Director Olli Kervinen said that the ship was built in 1903 in Varkaus. Initially, it operated under the name Orivesi II, passing mainly between Savonlinna and Joensuu. After refurbishment in the mid-1960s, it was the best-equipped ship on Lake Saimaa.

When the ship sank in June last year, it was a month at a depth of 17 meters. In July, the Mikkeli ship was lifted and taken to Savonlinna shipyard. The ship was towed from Savonlinna to Ristiina in May.

The refurbishment of the ship to a café cost FIM 10,000.

The ship is well equipped. There are 100 seats, 40 beds.

People are interested in the former Mikkeli ship: “On the first day, about a thousand guests visited,” said Executive Director Kervinen.

Visit to Ceausescu

Today Romanian President Nicolae Ceausescu, who is coming to Finland, is apparently the only head of state in the world to have visited the Kremlin, the White House and Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in a short time.

As such, this is a convincing enough indication of the magnitude of the foreign policy of a small European state.

More importantly, Romania has not achieved its success by bowing in all directions. It has consistently upheld the principle that each nation state has the right to decide its own domestic and foreign policy in accordance with its own interests and aspirations, whether it is neutral or a member of a military alliance such as Romania itself.

––

In Finland, President Ceausescu will be received not only as a great leader of the Romanian people, but also as an internationally significant statesman who speaks openly for the demolition of all kinds of border fences in Europe and for the rights of small states.

The source for the Vietnam series was found

Professor Daniel Ellsberg reported to U.S. judicial authorities on Monday and admitted that he had released secret documents from the Department of Defense regarding the origins of the Vietnam War.

Ellsberg was later released on Monday on bail.

The U.S. Supreme Court, for its part, had not yet ruled on Monday on the right to publish documentary writings, although that decision was expected on Monday. The court was scheduled to go on summer vacation, but was announced to continue its session “for as long as necessary”. According to some sources, a decision would be expected very soon.

Ellsberg was asked if he had disclosed the documents to the press, and he replied, “I handed over the Pentagon papers to the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee and the people through the U.S. press.”

Ellsberg, now a professor at the Massachusetts University of Technology, is a former Pentagon researcher. He supported the Vietnam War when he joined the Pentagon, but later turned into a fierce opponent of the war.

The summer started in Jyväskylä

Jyväskylä (Leena Maunula)

In close With the work program, scientists from different countries started the Jyväskylä Summer Environmental Futurology Conference.

Many words of warning were heard in the speeches of the meeting about the upsetting of the balance of nature threatening the earth. “It is nonsense to believe in a steady rise in living standards,” warned Professor Jean Dorst of France. “We have to stop to think if we want to preserve life.”

What we should do, the experts gave their answers as scientists.

They did not intervene in social and political activities, at least on the opening day of the meeting.

The Helsinki Concert Hall is called Finlandia Hall

Helsinki The concert and congress hall became Finlandia Hall on Monday when the city government approved the name for this building, which will be completed in the autumn.

The Concert Hall Division has stated that the term “concert and congress hall” used so far as a working name is very long and therefore difficult to pronounce and impractical. It lacks an image, an “image,” a creative strike.

The section has discussed nominations from various quarters at various meetings and has considered it important that the name be short and easy to pronounce and cover both functional functions of the House, concert and congress, internationally usable and minimally translated and easily localized.

For these reasons, the Chamber has not considered such proposals as Sibelianum, Odeum and Pohjola House suitable.

The air in the center of Tampere is too dirty for living

Tampere (HS)

Institute of Occupational Health A study of the outdoor air pollution in the city of Tampere shows that the urban population of the city center, industrial plants and traffic pollute the air in the city center the most.

For living, the air is even too dirty.

Different campsites for young and old in Punkaharju

Savonlinna (HS)

“Punkaharju The expansion of the Kultakivi holiday village and camping area has become topical. The youth camping site must be completely separated from the current one so that it can be reassured for the use of older and calmer material, ”says Director Eino Riiali.

More than 4,500 people stayed in the area during Midsummer. During the whole of June last year, the number was 5,000.

“Keeping order alone creates difficulties for staff. There was enough work for 20 stewards during the Saints. Based on the experience we have now gained, the youth camping site must be moved to a completely new location next summer, ”said Director Riiali.

Every other tire made in Finland

Domestic the factory accounts for about 50 percent of total car tire sales.

Together with the five largest import brands, it covers about 90 percent of the market, according to a study in the automotive tire industry conducted by the Business Research Institute.

Demand for tires has grown strongly in recent years as motor vehicles become more common.

At the same time, the retreading of the tires has expanded. In 1969, about 0.7 million tires were retreaded.

Compiled by Kari Lankinen

