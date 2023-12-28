HS 50 years ago 29.12.1973 | Pupils in school buses according to the seating position

School children it is proposed that the load of transported cars be defined in the future according to the seating space and not the carrying capacity of the vehicle and the average weight of the students.

According to the current regulations, for example, ten school children can be taken in a six-passenger taxi, in which case eight students sit in the three-passenger back seat. – –

The proposal has also taken into account the possibility that in the future municipalities will receive state aid, for example, for the transportation of middle school and high school students.

Phosphorus in detergents to be reduced by law

Detergents the detergent committee, which submitted its report to the Minister of Agriculture Heimo Linna on Friday, requires a special law to lower the phosphorus content.

In the committee's opinion, tri-phosphorus, which enriches waterways, should be no more than 24–30 percent in detergents.

The committee suggests writing the following instruction on detergent packages: “Do not pour washing water into the waterways, but absorb it into the ground. Washing water can cause eutrophication in waterways”.

The teachers consolidated their union

Teachers The trade union (OAJ) was founded on Friday in Helsinki with the power of three existing trade unions.

Samuli Apajalahti (left), the chairman of the teachers' union, was elected vice-chairman of the teachers' union. Next to Apajalahti, OK executive director Pentti Jänkälä.

Aimo Tammivuori, the current chairman of the Union of Teachers, was elected as the chairman of the more than 42,000-member union, Samuli Apajalahti, the current chairman of the Central Association of Teachers, was elected as the second chairman, and Saga Sundqvist from the Swedish-speaking teachers' organization was elected as the third chairman.

Helsinki would like to sell scrap boats

Juhani Lyy

Helsinki would like to get rid of abandoned boats by selling them. A presentation about this has been made in the sports and outdoor recreation committee.

A visit to the junk boat collection depot shows that perhaps one percent of these watercraft are usable. This also applies to the safety of abandoned boats.

Boats brought to the shores of Helsinki that have not been launched on 10.6. by, will be transported by the city to the storage area. The same is done for abandoned boats that have wintered in the water and been damaged by ice.

Boats taken to the storage area are kept there waiting for the owner to appear.

The law does not allow boats to be disposed of or sold after the deadline.

In reality, after more than a year of storage, the worst boats end up in the city's midsummer bonfires.

Solzhenitsyn published a new prison camp book

Paris (Reuter)

Nobel Prize-winning author Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn published a new book in Paris on Friday in which he argues that the authorities who ran Stalin's prison camps should be brought to justice like Nazi war criminals.

Solzhenitsyn's dramatic appeal is included in the book “Prison Camp Archipelago” (in Russian “Arhipelag Gulag”), an account of Stalin's prison camps.

The book was published in Paris in Russian.

A new struggle with the Soviet authorities awaits Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn over the publication of a work describing the prison camp system.

Author Solzhenitsyn said the Soviet secret police, the KGB, had seized the book's manuscript in August. The book published on Friday was typed from another manuscript.

According to a representative of the Parisian publishing house that published the book, its publication could cause serious difficulties for Solzhenitsyn.

Howard Hughes indicted for speculation

Las Vegas (UPI)

of the United States A federal court on Friday indicted reclusive billionaire Howard Hughes and his four business partners on charges of fraud and stock speculation in connection with the 1969 sale of Air West, in which Hughes seized a majority stake.

Hughes currently lives in the Bahamas, but according to the announcement of the Ministry of Justice, negotiations have been held for his extradition.

Hughes has not been seen in public for twenty years, and he himself will not be present at the court hearing.

The boutiques in Porvoo are like abroad

Kari Kiuru

of Runeberg in addition to the home, there are other places in Porvoo worth visiting and, above all, shops whose selection of goods is unmatched by any other shop in Finland.

Native American necklaces, porcelain dishes, jewelry and daggers.

Because in many cities in Finland, you can find an authentic Native American drum, a Tibetan rosary or a Russian icon within a short walk – all in different shops. – –

There are many of these small shops on the street bordering the river between the old and the new bridge.

From small accessory stores and buying and selling stores, you can end up after several antique shops in a store that sells chainsaws.

Ossian Hopean Liike specializes in oriental jewelry and objects. Here's a Buddhist dragon.

Right near the old town hall market, which is popular in the summer, there is a small shop selling authentic Indian handicrafts. Its owner has become familiar with Native American culture in the USA as a scholarship holder in the USA and has extensively researched Native American folk culture and heritage.

As a visible expression of this hobby, Porvoo has also been visited by American Indians, who have performed in their full festive attire to the delight of the little boys and why not the older crowd as well.

Sofia Gustafsson tries out authentic drums in the Indian goods store in the old part of Porvoo.

Natural gas starts coming in today

Imatra (HS)

Natural gas The Soviet Union will start flowing to Finland on Saturday. The construction work of the natural gas pipeline, which took a little over two years, has been completed. – –

When the gas starts coming on Saturday, the pipeline of the receiving station will be filled first, and then the main pipe will be gradually filled.

It is estimated that the gas will arrive at the far end of the gas pipeline to Kouvolaa on Monday.

Memory landscape

Paula Talaskivi

Rendez-vous -encounter, (Rendezvous a Bray) Directed by Andre Delvaux, screenplay based on Julien Gracq's story Le Roi Cophetua. – –

The young pianist Julien's memories of the happy summer trips of his student days in the sophisticated new Rendez-vous encounter by the Belgian Andre Delvaux. In the foreground, Bulle Ogier, another of the film's female leads.

“Encounter” is Delvaux's third full-length film.

The first one, “The Man Who Cut His Hair Short”, has not been shown here, but the world has written about it a lot and with enthusiasm, just like now also about the next two. – –

“Encounter” has a wonderful amount of both visual enjoyment and a fascinating, skilfully expressed soul landscape and at least as interesting to guess.

A jumping mouse does not jump far

Cherry Siikala

The student theater This Christmas children's fairy tale is Norwegian Thorbjörn Egner's Jumping Mouse directed by Kristiina Revo in Myökki-Pyökkimetsä.

After seeing this fairy tale, which has been faithfully touring Finnish theaters during the Christmas season for some years, one is left wondering what a crying shortage we have of children's texts, because the story is very modest both in terms of ideas, imagination and plot structure.

A jumping mouse (Marja-Liisa Siirala) escapes Mikko Repolai (Pertti Hilkamo) in the top of a tree in YT's Christmas fairy tale.

Played by YT's amateurs, it doesn't hurt, it doesn't get better.

The visually funny and even inventive animal characters adventure in the cramped forest of the YT studio quite correctly, sing nicely and are not pretending to be what they are. But the dimensions of this fairy tale and its gift to children stop at something small.

Well, it's bad out of nowhere, and when almost all the animal characters in the fairy tale are written like hollow and clichéd bears, squirrels, mice or crows, there's nothing to tear them apart.

This is how the fight of the evening was born

“Come on,” shouts Heikki Riihiranta, who has slammed his gloves on the counter, to Richard Urich…

Regina Pats – team reminded me of the Canadian hockey visits of the “good old days”.

The team, made up of 17-19-year-old players, performed the worst tricks in hockey and already in the first period produced great ice-breaking numbers: 51 minutes and one match penalty.

It all started when Matti Murto and William Faulkner leaned on each other more or less agreeably. In a moment, almost all the players joined the game.

Heikki Riihiranta threw his gloves on the ice and challenged Richard Urich to a proper fist fight, and none other than referees Unto Viitala and Nils Usenius remained on the sidelines, standing dumbfounded as direct eyewitnesses.

In the end, the fight was followed by a suspension, a match penalty for Riihiranna and Urich.

…Richard does the work as told and the fight of the evening is ready.

Compiled by Pasi Oikarinen

