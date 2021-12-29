HS 50 years ago 29.12.1971 Coffin march against the abortion law in Helsinki

Salem Parish members and Christian districts close to them staged a new anti-abortion protest march in Helsinki on Tuesday. The participants marched from Hakaniementori in front of the Parliament building.

The protesters, numbering about 100, carried fifty small coffins and posters. At the top of the procession, the Finnish flag was carried.

The demonstration was aimed at those provisions of the Abortion Act that allow abortion for social reasons. The posters read e.g. “As a sacrifice on the altar of living” and “My family was ashamed of my birth”. One poster referred to Auschwitz, which was a concentration camp in National Socialist Germany.

Kai Antturi, the leader of the Salem parish, said that the participants wanted the abortion law to be changed. He believes that the problem can be overcome through social policy measures and more contraceptive counseling.

HKL travel tickets will soon be available in stores as well

Helsinki Transport Authority travel tickets can soon be purchased from several shops and kiosks around the city. The Finnish Transport Agency has negotiated with HOK, Elanto, Kesko and Rautatiekirjakauppa to start selling tickets.

Thanks to the system, the number of ticket outlets will increase from the current 220 to four hundred. The stores will receive two percent of their gross sales as a reward for ticketing.

Computer calls abroad in late 1973

Fully automatic computer-controlled telephone traffic abroad will be available in our country at the end of 1973. In the first phase, Scandinavia and some Central European countries will be covered.

The extension of the Helsinki Automatic Remote Center, which is being completed, is the first computer-controlled remote center in our country. Similar calls are also underway at the Helsinki and Turku telephone associations.

Kuopio’s grocery stores charge FIM for home delivery

Kuopio (HS)

The people of Kuopio food stores have decided to charge FIM a home delivery fee for consignments from the beginning of next year. The decision was made jointly by Osuusliike Kalla, Kansalliskauppa, Kuopion Osuusliike and the merchants of Kesko, ASO, Spar and the TR Group.

The home delivery service has long been of concern to traders in Kuopio, who say the actual cost per shipment is FIM 3-4. It is difficult to get the boys and traders say they are investing considerable sums in transport equipment.

The FAQ agreement increased payroll costs by 16 to 40 percent, depending on the size of the store, traders say.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health has authorized the retail trade since the beginning of 1972.

In Kuopio, it is estimated that charging FIM for shipments will increasingly shift buyers to low-cost warehouse stores with discounted prices and cash sales.

Changes in the laws at the turn of the year

Unemployment benefit the maximum payment limit of 120 days per year is abolished and the unemployed in the intellectual sector can also receive unemployment benefits.

It is no longer necessary to apply for a fishing license from a namesake, but it can be paid for by post.

Barbers and hairdressers are allowed to be open in the evening and cars are inspected in the order indicated by the last digit of the registration number.

These are examples of the changes that laws that come into force at the turn of the year will bring.

From the beginning of 1972, the seller of the home is no longer taxed on the profits from the sale. The condition is that he or she has lived in the apartment he or she is selling and that he or she acquires a new apartment for himself or herself.

The collector of wild berries and mushrooms will no longer be taxed in the next tax on the income from picking due to the amendment made by Parliament to the Tax Act.

Skiers for doping test

Finnish Olympic Committee the government has decided to conduct doping tests in all winter and summer sports qualifiers where similar tests are held at the actual Games.

Kalevi Tuominen, Coaching Manager of the Olympic Committee, said that the doping test would be used for the first time in Ruka on 2 – 4 January. according to the secret system.

“The decision of the Finnish Olympic Committee has also received support in other parts of the world, and apparently other countries will follow Finland’s example.”

“The test is not necessary because it is known, for example, that skiers use doping substances. The possibility of use is and the measure is preventive. If substances are detected, the competitor will automatically drop out ”.

No doping test is performed during biathlon inspections, because according to Tuominen, there is nothing but harm in these shooting. In the case of the combined, the matter is still pending.

In installments, point tax in advance

Pori (HS)

Tax Administration according to the latest guidelines, stores will have to pay the full point tax off during January.

Stores operating in installments also have to pay the full tax in advance for goods for which payment has not yet been received from the customer.

In the worst cases, the new interpretation of the tax law will mean an item of expenditure of tens of thousands of marks for the businesses.

Paying a point tax during January is a loss for traders because the tax must be paid in installment sales on money that has not yet been received.

Dog alarm at the airport

Old Boxer caused confusion at Paris Orly Airport. It had gone into the elevator and every time someone tried to enter, it brutally revealed its teeth.

The play was repeated on every floor and eventually had to be alerted to help on the spot. The police were called first. But by mistake, police sent a man to the scene who specialized in improperly parked cars. The man refused to do anything to the dog.

Passengers at the airport were then informed that the Boxer was threatening passengers. The boxer also means a boxer and so a couple of powerful male nurses were sent to the scene who thought they would face a ferocious perimeter hero. They retreated when they confronted the dog.

Eventually, a dog police officer was arrived. Faced with someone who clearly seemed to know what to do, Boxer calmed down. An old kind dog obediently followed the man from the elevator, a couple of eyewitnesses said. (Reuter)

Arsenal paid the highest amount for Alan Ball

London (Reuter)

English national team player Alan Ball was estimated at £ 220,000 (FIM 2.2 million) when Arsenal bought him from Everton. The transfer amount is a new record, as previously the maximum transfer amount was £ 200,000.

This was paid for Martin Petersl in West Ham when Tottenham was the purchasing party.

