HS 50 years ago 28.9.1974 | The best of these is Finnish

HS 50 years ago on 28 September 1974|Yrjö Kukkapuro’s chair won the American chair test

Birgitta Tikkanen

Elegant the weekly New York Magazine tested 18 chairs to find the most comfortable.

We couldn’t find the perfect chair, but the best score, 25 out of thirty, went to Yrjö Kukkapuro’s rocking chair produced by Haim, which can be locked in three different reclining positions, and the price of which, including balls, is FIM 2,700.

The magazine was looking for a chair that would be really comfortable, a chair that would be the “last fortress” of a stressed, tired brute.

– –

– How do you feel now, Yrjö Kukkapuro?

– It’s gratifying when you get to be part of something like this.

– The magazine is very matter-of-fact and the judging criteria seem nice, especially since I have always tried to aim for appropriateness in all planning.

– This is a chair that has been tried to be as comfortable as possible. It has been considered nice, but it’s funny that it has now been proven in this way.

The Finnish Olympic Committee to take care of elite sports alone

Finland the confusion, multiplicity and overlap of sports life has made many committees, private individuals and organizations think.

Efforts have been made to find a common line between the Sports Federation of the Kingdom of Finland, the Swedish Workers’ Sports Federation, the Swedish Confederation of Sports Clubs and the Swedish central organizations – so far without success.

Now the CEO of Kustannusliike Apulehti, Yrjö Kokko, has announced his own chart.

The basic idea is that the Finnish Olympic Committee alone takes care of top sports and managing the financial flows.

The Canadian pros got the win for free

A lot didn’t miss out on those hockey fans who didn’t buy a super expensive ticket for the match between Finland and the World Hockey Association (WHA). The Canadians took care of the victory like professionals with 8-3 goals (3-0, 1-1, 4-2).

WHA goalkeeper Gilles Gratton saved 32 shots in total. Bobby Hull ensures that the company of Henry Lepä (no. 11) and Harri Linnonmaa withers away.

The match had a relaxed atmosphere from the beginning. Not because the Canadians were bad, but because the Finns completely lacked the desire and courage to try for victory.

The Canadians got their win absolutely free.

In just over ten minutes, the WHA men gained a three-goal lead. Then they too adapted to the sleepiness of Finns.

Like a glimpse of professional troughs. Henry Leppä and Rick Ley leaned. Frank Mahovlich (left) aims for the puck.

Freedom of religion is complete in Finland

Church rejects the claim that freedom of religion is not complete in Finland. According to the church, freedom of religion is realized, although the dissemination of anti-religious propaganda is limited.

This is the opinion of the Bishop of Helsinki, Aimo T. Nikolainen, who spoke on Friday evening at the episcopal inspection of Kerava.

“Exactly in those societies where the state or party allows or outright enables atheistic propaganda and anti-religious fighting, freedom of religion is not complete,” he stated.

Proponents of nudity founded the association

The first the organization of nudes in our country has been started in Kuopio.

Established as a nationwide network of people interested in nudism, the Suomen Naturistit association has set as its first goal 500 members, in which case meetings could be held in different parts of the country.

The founders of the association are eight defenders of nudity from Kuopio. The founding meeting has been held and it has been decided to register the association.

Until now, nudism enthusiasts have held meetings and evening parties mainly in small groups as “family meetings”. The only bigger event must have been an evening party organized by a magazine for less than a hundred people, where several hundred were trying to attend.

Satan’s trap door

Eero Silvasti

This there is a dialogue about the television, “Satan’s trap door”, as the old stadium people say. They know what they are talking about, even if they don’t agree to watch the TV programs with their own eyes. But this is how they keep their minds clean.

It’s true, many people get upset while watching TV. There’s an enemy of the soul peeking out of the box, isn’t it?

– –

Hand to heart: why are emigrants emigrants, if this country, this homeland, is nothing but moonlight, the playing of the wind chimes, cool work, good wages, cheap apartments — sheer pleasantness abounds?

The country is good, the TV just lies?

– –

In its high wisdom, the political governing body of our public radio has sometimes accepted the mission of the programs to tell “correct information and facts”.

When making the decision, the fathers of Yleisradio had no idea what the principle of honesty would entail in practice. Wise people forgot the words of the Ecclesiastes: “The more knowledge, the more pain.”

It can already be seen that an informed, informative program policy, when successful, does not bring happiness, but almost unhappiness: anxiety, fear, pressure to change.

The magic box became a hatch.

Itä-Pasila cast in concrete is a warning example

Helsinki puu-Pasila’s new look is currently being shaped on the designers’ drawing board.

On the other side of the track, in Itä-Pasila, a new city cast in concrete rests as a warning example, the design of which has been found to have numerous flaws.

Now they are trying to avoid these problems, and Länsi-Pasila has been planned for a “richly stimulating, varied and architecturally high-quality milieu”.

The construction of Länsi-Pasila starts in the fall of 1976. The area will have 4,000-10,000 inhabitants.

Itä-Pasila’s first office building has been inaugurated. Agency manager Lars Hedman (right), Lord Mayor Teuvo Aura and architect Reijo Korhonen examining the miniature model of East Pasila in the new office building in Pasila.

The focus of ferry traffic is to Helsinki

Turku (HS)

Ferry service development between Finland and Sweden, the shipping companies do not take a gloomy view, even though last summer’s passenger numbers were significantly lower than expected.

According to the announcement of the Turku passport office, ship passenger traffic in the port of Turku decreased between June and August compared to last year by more than 10,000 arriving passengers and almost 4,000 departing passengers.

– –

Shipping manager Nils Wetterstein from Silja Line said that the company will continue to develop traffic from Helsinki more and more in the future.

“Turku has been somewhat artificially kept in the foreground, when the shipping connections from Helsinki have been weak,” said Wetterstein.

Last summer, several thousand fewer passengers used the traffic of the Port of Turku and the Swedish car ferries than the previous summer. The shipping companies’ plans are to shift the focus of traffic development from Turku to Helsinki; e.g. are concentrated there acquisitions of new ships.

No longer swims the perch into the nets of the fisherman Gunnar

Mark Karumo

“You drive have changed, the world has moved forward, fishing backwards. In the old days, the waters were so clear that you could distinguish a pike from the sea with the naked eye,” says Gunnar Kollin, 63, a professional fisherman from Helsinki.

Gunnar Kollin

There will be no more pike — let alone a perch. We polluters have ruined his livelihood.

“You can see the pollution of the waters especially in the east wind. When the wind blows for a long time from the east, the nets become slimy. Once, the night’s catch from four nets was a couple of loads of garbage. It took two weeks to clean the nets.”

No one in Helsinki earns a living by coastal fishing anymore.

Gunnar Kollin has toured Helsinki’s fishing waters all his life — the last twenty years on this open boat.

Life is lost when the forest is cut down

Hannu Hautala

Logging open is infinitely vast. When you look at it from the other side, there seems to be no end to the rape — there is only logging waste and more logging waste.

Some orphan Siemenpuu sways without protection in the wind.

Kuusikkorve’s fate was fulfilled last winter. The laws of the country’s economy demand its salacious bodies. As the chain saw was being tanned, it fell into place. It traveled to the factory with engine power. The factory grinds it into pulp.

– –

The clear-cutting of the forest means a complete change of the living community.

In the best forest terrains, up to two hundred different bird species and a few mammal species can nest in a given area. After clear-cutting, perhaps a dozen different species of birds can be found at the site. Other animals have almost disappeared.

The flora and the insect world has changed completely.

When a forest is cut down, it is a question of much bigger than just landscape changes.

The woodpecker may still be able to get its food from the ground after felling. An upright trunk means a festive meal for it.

Crumbs disappear from the cash registers

Cash register confirmed the transaction with his old-fashioned friendly glance.

Now the salesperson touches the price tag with a strange pen, presses a few buttons and the squint is replaced by a soft beep: the computer is today’s cash register.

City-Anttila’s electronic system represents the current generation of cash registers.

Hand-operated, mechanical cash registers are currently gaining popularity, especially in large department stores. They will be replaced by electronic cash registers, whose buzzing and beeping reminds the customer mostly of a forgotten visit to the dentist.

Two department stores in Helsinki have already switched to electronic cash registers.

Muumineiti Oy’s cash register dates back to the turn of the century.

United Germany is removed from the constitution of the GDR

Berlin (Reuter—DPA)

German Democratic Republic the articles that refer to one unified German state as the goal of the country’s foreign policy are dropped from the constitution.

The decision to this effect was unanimously approved in the country’s People’s Chamber on Friday.

Worm March

Riitta-Eliisa Laine

You know what is the biggest earthworm in Finland?

Well, it’s an earthworm, Lubricus terrestris, Finland’s largest species of earthworm, which shocked at least one dog walker late the other night in the country’s capital with its mass march.

There were chilling reports from Helsinki residents living in the center as well as on the outskirts, who were horrified and had to jump between the great or smaller wormholes slithering across the asphalt.

I have to admit that a battalion of worms like that crossing the asphalt side by side is a nightmarish sight. Even the dog park was scared of the earthworm clinging to its paws and claws in the dark.

– –

Lecturer Mirja Vuorjoki reassured us who were scared, that there was definitely no worm invasion involved.

“Of course, they have a habit of coming at night to hunt for food, plant waste, and especially when it’s so warm now. In addition, they must have been a bit like a flood because of the heavy rains and came crashing to the surface of the earth,” said lecturer Vuorjoki and regretted that he did not get to see such an operation himself.

Compiled by Kari Lankinen

Read the magazine: hs.fi/aikakone