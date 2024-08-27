HS 50 years ago 28.8.1974 | The inspection station in Helsinki was congested at the very beginning

Helsinki the brand new car inspection station is helplessly too small. Phones are jammed and cars are jammed into the too-tight parking lot.

This is what county surveyor Kalevi Savolainen is mourning at his new station, which has only been operating for less than a month.

At the former inspection site in Hernesaari in Helsinki, cars were congested in long queues, and it was not possible to order an inspection time by phone, because it was always booked.

Everything was supposed to turn for the better when the car inspection office moved into up-to-date, new premises in Hakuninmaa. Customers were promised better service and fewer mistakes, better working conditions for inspectors.

So far it looks like nothing has changed.

“Disaster is ahead with this system,” asserts Savolainen.

“When this was planned, I presented the waiting number. The Car Registration Center considered it too expensive and did not accept it,” says Savolainen.

He now complains that the customer phone service is absolutely miserable. “You should get a waiting number on the phone right away. Otherwise, nothing will come of this”.

Motorists have to travel a total of almost 30 kilometers from the center of Helsinki in order to get an inspection appointment for their car. The phones are so blocked that even trying for days does not lead to results.

Alko reduced the prices of EEC wines

Start reduces the price of some strong wines, bitters and liqueurs by a few tens of pence. The reductions are due to customs reductions based on the EEC Agreement and the Austrian Trade Agreement.

For example, the price of a full bottle of red vermouth bottled in Finland will drop by 40 pennies. The price reductions come into effect at the beginning of September.

Instead, the long-talked-about price increases for alcoholic beverages will be discussed at the meeting of Alko’s supervisory board next week.

“Moralizing drug education does not work for young people”

Turku people the use of drugs by young people in youth centers is low. According to a study that dealt with the prevalence of drug use in youth centers in Turku, the problem of young people is alcohol rather than drugs.

It is thought that only a few regular drug users visit youth centers.

Out of the 84 young people interviewed in the sample survey, 14 reported that they had personally tried drugs, but 12 of them said that they had stopped using drugs. The most commonly used substances were hashish, medicinal substances or tinner. – –

Drug education provided by the media was considered to be mostly factual. However, a significant part of the interviewees was of the opinion that the information conveyed was of a moralizing, theoretical nature and far from young people, so it is not able to prevent young people from using drugs.

Verdict in the Spearair case soon

Spearair’s the first outcry of the bankruptcy case brought no changes or surprises. A few creditors specified their claims, after which the case was postponed to September 13. – –

The nest list was checked a moment before the start of the event and some additions were made to it, e.g. Kihniö’s cell phone stores had been forgotten from the list. Director Kalevi Keihänen is accompanied by lawyer Lauri Terho (in the background), deputy judge Tapio Haahti and lawyer Carl-Henrik Itäinen.

One hundred former employees of the company have been paid almost all their salaries over the course of the summer, and the rest will also receive their salaries, because the salaries are preferentially received. The salaries total more than one million FIM.

In the creditors’ hearing held in May, the company’s debts were found to be almost 29 million FIM, i.e. about FIM 6 million more than the assets. – –

The assets of CEO Kalevi Keihänen, who filed for personal bankruptcy, are more than two million FIM greater than his debts, it was revealed when Keihänen swore that the list of estates was correct in Espoo’s engagement court.

According to the list, assets, mainly land, amount to FIM 6.2 million and debts amount to FIM 4.1 million.

So it is not an asset bankruptcy, but a lack of cash to pay debts.

Finnish politicians asked in Sweden

Stockholm (Kari Kallio)

“Not us go live there in Finland”, were Sointu Mäenpää’s greetings to Prime Minister Kalevi Sorsa, who visited the Saab-Scania factories in Södertälje on Tuesday. During the factory visit, Sorsa had the opportunity to talk with the Finns at the coffee table.

“It was an interesting and useful discussion”, Sorsa characterized the session afterwards. He also promised Finnish employees to send greetings to their fellow politicians.

Finns in Sweden would like the domestic politicians to be more thorough in explaining the conditions in Finland to immigrants.

Finland strives to enjoy the purchasing power of the Arab countries

Primary stress when establishing the posts of commercial secretaries of the foreign affairs administration, this year has been in oil-producing countries. Division secretary Martti Harju from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that this development will continue next year as well.

The posts of commercial secretaries have recently been established in Libya and Iran, and there are plans for them in Saudi Arabia and Indonesia.

This year, Finland is also making a strong effort to enter the consumer goods markets of oil-producing countries, where Denmark has already gained a strong position.

Commercial secretary Lauri Ruusulehto from Lebanon mentioned that Finland would also have opportunities to export heavy industry products, but the bottleneck is delivery capacity and price competition. – –

Ruusulehto described the purchasing power of the Arab countries, saying that they have so much money that it could destabilize the entire Western currency system.

Antti Rajamäki collects his memories of Rome in a scrapbook

Teuva (Alpo Jokinen)

It was the end of the last decade, when the fast-moving boy runner Antti Rajamäki was made to keep the scrapbook of Teuvan Rivaka’s Norinkylä subdivision.

Antti Rajamäki is not afraid that his sensitivity will suffer in housework.

Over time, the scrapbook began to contain stories and pictures almost exclusively of Anti himself.

Now that sprinter Antti Rajamäki is leaving for the European Championships in Rome, there is already a whole stack of scrapbooks. – –

Antti is full of rage even in training until the H-moment, i.e. next Saturday, when he will stand on the racks for the first time in the roar of the EC arena.

That roar is an important arousal. “It creates the right feeling”.

On the other hand, there is nothing wrong with the peace of Norinkylä. Antti was in the army in Santahamina, Helsinki, but by no means a Helsinki native, even though he represented Helsinki’s Kisa-Veikko at the time.

“What I knew about Helsinki was that I knew how to get on the Santahamina bus at the bus station.” – –

Antti states that this summer he has not focused on anything other than the cross-country match against the Soviet Union, where there was hope to run with Borzov. However, this one did not run 200 meters.

“An even group, from which it is difficult to name favorites.”

Antti mentions one anyway, Pietro Mennea of ​​the host country in 200 meters. Mennea is the same age as Anttik, i.e. 22 years old.

Father Alpo is a tough forester who doesn’t shoot his son with his shotgun.

The computer is taking over US newspaper houses

Riitta-Eliisa Laine

“Authornot a computer genius”, says the American Albert L. Abbott when introducing himself.

Clarification is often necessary, because Abbott, the deputy editor of the large American newspaper The Detroit News, is known as an expert in electronic newspaper technology.

The Detroit News is the largest afternoon newspaper in the United States, with a circulation of more than 600,000 on weekdays and almost 900,000 on Sundays.

It is also the most modern newspaper in the USA and at the same time in the whole world; all editorial text is typed directly from the editorial computer terminals.

In practice, it means that the editors write their stories on a computer terminal that resembles a combined typewriter and TV screen, press a certain button when the story is finished, and the text automatically goes to “control”, i.e. to the screen of the central editor’s own computer terminal for checking. From there, the matter can be transferred to the computer in an instant and can be light loaded with it.

So the classic manual folding step has been completely omitted, as well as the somewhat faster punched tape folding.

The demand for radiators in apartments has decreased

Lahti (HS)

Radiators that is, radiator manufacturers have had to reduce their production and put radiators in stock, because the trade is significantly quieter than in the same period a year ago.

The slump in radiator sales is a direct result of the decline in housing production.

