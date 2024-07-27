HS 50 years ago 28.7.1974 | The time of gray and white kalsars is over

Ritva Enäkoski

Finn a man buys himself underwear as rarely as he buys perfume for his wife. A woman also keeps a man in his underwear – first mother, then girlfriend, finally wife. Fortunately, because otherwise the men would probably still be walking around in those vaguely colored, holey, hanging cotton breeches that you see them in, for example, when camping. – –

A Finnish man’s favorite underwear: both sleepwear and underwear, a hole next to a hole, coffee stains, the true dream of a mother and wife.

In case of bad weather, even for the cabin in a summer like this, long-padded underpants, (left) cheerfully patterned calf-length 31.40 FIM, Suomen Trikoo and Kaitsulla sleepwear, which costs 45 FIM on a warm floor, Hyvon.

What the mother has had time to teach her son, and the wife’s influence is not yet visible, is destroyed by the army. A woman can only imagine and listen to stories about those army tin galleys, sometimes on vacations you can even see them.

No need to even talk about their model, but if it is true that they are changed only once a week, after numerous runs and drumming, then something is wrong. – –

Joyful cotton, crab trousers made by Jockey cost FIM 13, cotton terry novelty pants (right) FIM 12.20 Suomen Trikoo. Cotton terry briefs are available in yellow, red, blue and black. Marimekko’s wide-legs (left) cost FIM 11.80.

There are very few underwear on the market that you could call stylish. Clear, simple trousers in calm colors are missing. Why are there so few black underpants on the market, why aren’t there more dark brown, clearly monochromatic ones. Giraffes look happy, of course, but why do they have to resemble a collection of circus tickets.

Sonkajärvi still wants small villages from Iisalmi

Iisalmi (Ritva Karttunen)

Six year, the proposal sent by the Sonkajärvi municipality to the Ministry of Internal Affairs regarding the annexation of the border villages belonging to Iisalmi to Sonkajärvi circulated in the opinion round.

Now, years later, the ministry wants more detailed information from the city of Iisalmi about the annexation area, as well as possible reminders against the annexation proposal.

Anna Häline, who lives in the village of Hernejärvi, is happy to do business in the Sonkajärvi store car, but she herself does not want to become a Sonkajärvi person.

Both the city of Iisalmi and the villagers under threat of merger oppose the merger plans. The residents still want to belong to the city of Iisalmi, where there are better transport connections than to Sonkajärvi. In addition, according to the villagers, the city offers more versatile social services than a small municipality.

A few years ago, the Kuopio County Government proposed that the small villages of Hernejärvi and Varpaiskylä in the area of ​​Iisalmi rural municipality should be merged into Sonkajärvi municipality. However, Sonkajärvi wanted a few other small villages in addition to these and sent a proposal to the ministry.

When the rural municipality of Iisalmi was annexed to the city of Iisalmi at the beginning of 1970, the condition was that the villages belonging to the rural municipality followed along, reminds the deputy mayor of Iisalmi. – –

It will be a forced merger if Hernejärvi is joined to Sonkajärvi, even though 90% of the villagers still want to be from Iisalme, says farmer Eino Sirviö.

Nowadays, Sonkajärvi residents are treated by only one doctor. The second position has not been filled, despite efforts. – –

So far, there is only one facility offering industrial jobs in Sonkajärvi, Omarakenne Oy, which makes wooden houses.

Customs intercepted 9.5 kilos of hashish

Finland the largest batch of hashish found at once was seized at Helsinki Airport on Saturday. The value of approximately 9.5 kilos of hashish in a street shop would have been FIM 190,000.

An approximately 30-year-old man who flew from Pakistan via Frankfurt to Finland tried to smuggle so-called along the green line.

Customs supervisor Tuula Sundholm directed him aside, customs supervisor Tapio Sjöblom performed the inspection. The drug was found between the double bottoms of the bags. – –

“On the street, this substance would fetch 20 marks per gram,” says customs secretary Aarre Panula. “Fortunately, the sharp eye of customs immediately noticed the “loose bottoms” of the bags.

The arrested man has not been to Finland before. He said that he got the drugs “from someone” and implied that he was met at the airport. The recipients have not yet been reached.

Retirement pensions for 20,000 farmers

Agricultural entrepreneurs the pension institution (Mela) estimates that 10,000–20,000 farmers will receive retirement pensions and about 4,000 farmers will receive generational change pensions when they have given up farming and sold their farms.

The goal of the intergenerational pension is to lower the age structure of farmers. The aim is to improve the management of the premises with the help of young owners.

The generational transition and retirement pension are part of the retirement system, which aims to improve the structure of agriculture.

The Waiver Pension Act and the Waiver Compensation Act came into force at the beginning of the year. At the same time, a generational change pension was added to the pension law for agricultural entrepreneurs.

A threat to copyright

Copyright the review committee went down a very questionable path when it proposed last winter that the copyright of articles and pictures published in newspapers and magazines be restricted in all Nordic countries. – –

The currently valid copyright in Finland gives the author the exclusive right to dispose of his work with some carefully limited exceptions concerning the right of use, which, moreover, have been tried to be interpreted narrowly. – –

The committee’s proposal aims in the opposite direction. Authorities, communities and entrepreneurs would have the right to “photocopy or use similar methods” to make copies of articles, news or the like published in newspapers and magazines about the current issue of the day, in order to bring these to the attention of their staff, customers and other persons who are closely affected by the activities of the authority, community or entrepreneur without compensation. The same right would also apply to pictures.

The US dictates the affairs of Greece

From the island of Jaros In his interview with Helsingin Sanomat, the Athenian editor-in-chief Nikolas Psaroudakis, who was released last Thursday along with more than 40 other men, accuses the United States of controlling the affairs of Greece after the Second World War.

Editor-in-chief Psaroudakis believes that the United States was also involved in creating a new civilian government in Greece. According to Psaroudakis, no Greek has ever longed for a king, but if the Americans want King Constantine to return to Greece, he certainly will.

Riuska’s girl and Vieteri to the leading positions in Lahti

Lahti (Perttu Puttonen)

Royal trot the absolute favorite rider Kalle Partanen did not hide his joy after the stallions’ 2,000 m, which Vieteri won in Lahti in spectacular style.

“In my opinion, Vieteri is in such a bad condition that the kingship should, by all means, come to us,” thought Partanen.

Martti Törnvall’s Riuska Tytto overtook Paavo Vanhala’s Miska mares in the first start in the final straight. At the end, the difference was more than half a second.

Based on his run on Saturday, Kausalan’s Sassius is riding confidently towards his sixth crown on Sunday in Lahti.

Martti Törnvall’s Riuskan Tyttö always stretches according to the resistance and will keep her leading position on Sunday. Riuskan Tyttö was the only mare who broke the star line on Saturday. Its km time was 29.8.

However, the fastest horse of the royals was naturally Vieteri with his km time of 28.8. Partanen dominated the run from the first meter. However, he was content to lead the group with a reasonable lead until the last corner, but to the joy of the crowd, he jerked even more violently.

