HS 50 years ago 28.6.1973 | Fines for motorists on the Saimaa canal

When the ship blocks the Saimaa canal, in the Mälkiä canal block, the law is violated at the same time on the road bridge passing above. Seeing the ship inspires travelers to dig out their cameras. Cars are forgotten in the rush inside the prohibition signs.

On Kuutosti in the Lappeenranta city area, there are clear no stopping signs on both sides of the canal bridge. However, these prohibitions are either forgotten or one does not want to remember them when something happens on the channel. Even though the canal traffic is quite busy in the summer, a ship driving into the lock is always an interesting sight.

If someone wants to follow the work of the locks, it is best to drive the car all the way to the other side of the bridge and walk back to the bridge on foot. The ship stays in the lock long enough for the car to drive away from the bridge. Usually, however, travelers are so stuck in their cars that they don’t feel like leaving their cars even a few hundred meters away. – –

Congestion and confusing situations arise when cars look for a suitable viewing spot and when people jump across the road to see the progress of the ship.

Suitcases packed with joy

Suitcases were closed with happy expressions on Wednesday in the passenger pavilion of Helsinki’s Eteläsatama. The large raid produced a pleasing result for customs: hardly any violators of customs regulations were found.

Morning until late at night on Wednesday, customs kept the green line closed in Helsinki’s Eteläsatama and directed all passengers arriving from ships to a surprise inspection.

According to the customs management, the result of today’s major raid was more than gratifying.

Only two of the German travelers were found to have excess alcohol, there were three violators of the regulations on the Stockholm ship, and the inspection of those returning from Poland did not reveal many who were equipped with excessively large bottles of liquor.

“Perhaps the situation in the ports of Turku and Naantali is worse due to the shortness of the journeys, but at least this result in Helsinki was nothing short of gratifying,” said customs inspector Aarre Panula.

In total, over the course of the day, two thousand travelers passed through customs. Even though plenty of extra personnel had been gathered in Eteläsataman, there was no time to examine the passenger cars that had arrived on the ships.

Honor for Finland in the Cannes commercial film competition

Finns the creators of the commercials survived the recently concluded Cannes XX Advertising Film Festival with honors, one of the 18 Finnish films that participated in the competition received a certificate of honor in the series of TV films.

The film awarded with the honor is called “Pockets”, in Finnish Esittelle filmi. The advertising agency Ponsi-Quadrant Oy and Crea-filmi oy are responsible for the planning and execution of the film. The direction is a collaboration between Hans Haataja and Kyösti Varesvuo.

In total, 1,700 films from different parts of the world participated in the festival. There were more than 2,000 participants. There were over 100 people from Finland, representatives of advertising agencies and filmmakers.

Hans Haataja (left), Ilkka Lehtonen, director Kari Rimaila.

The summer rush of venereal diseases began

Real the summer season has started in venereal disease polyclinics right after midsummer. On Monday, there were 20 new cases of gonorrhea in the venereal disease outpatient clinic of the city of Helsinki. On Tuesday there were already forty of them and the same pace continues.

The aftermath of Midsummer will also be visible in gynecologists’ offices in the coming weeks. Many who have celebrated in the Finnish summer start queuing for abortions. Even in spring and winter, Midsummer is also reflected in birth rates.

Our feverish summer starts every year on Midsummer night, says city venereologist Jaakko Wallenius.

Our queues grow to record levels after the dark and warm nights of August.

“Condom use seems to have been forgotten more often in this era of the pill. However, capping would be necessary for anyone who takes pleasure in loose relationships.

In recent years, we have had to go to a doctor immediately after every loose relationship, even if there are no symptoms,” says venereologist Wallenius.

Callas Sings

Mana Callas is burning, the song is burning — or is it burning?

Riitta-Eliisa Laine

The music the world gets back its much-hyped ex-star, Maria Callas returns to the stage.

Callas, 49, will start a world tour in the autumn together with the famous tenor Giuseppe di Stefano. The theme of the concert is “An evening with songs, arias and duets”.

Callas and di Stefano will start their tour in London, where they will sing at the Festival Hall. The tour continues from there to continental Europe, the United States, Canada, Australia and Japan.

In recent years, it has been generally said that Callas’ career ended with the loss of his voice. However, the soprano, known for her temperament, has persistently denied such claims, which she considers slander. “I had developed a few vocally bad habits, so I stepped aside so that I could start again.”

Critics and music enthusiasts everywhere are now anxiously waiting to see what happens. The singer’s metallic clear voice has not been heard for eight years. His last appearance was Toscana in London in 1965.

Many are already betting that he will cancel his concert with as much fanfare as in the past.

Kekkonen moved to Kultaranta

Naantali the sun was shining brightly when President and Mrs. Kekkonen arrived on Wednesday for a summer vacation in Naantali’s Kultaranta.

Simple reception ceremonies had been organized at Naantali customs. The mixed choir Naantali singers performed and Liisa Maunu, chairperson of the Naantali city council, welcomed the Kekkoset.

He hoped that the city would remain a place of recreation in the future, which not only the people of Naantali, but also guests from elsewhere can enjoy.

Mayor Jaakko Kalkas handed Mrs. Kekkonen a bouquet made of roses and daisies. In several years, the Kekkos have been able to spend the summer in Kultaranta already before Midsummer, but this summer the start of the vacation was delayed by the visit of the President of Senegal, Leopold Senghor.

Karjalainen reviewed Etyk’s arrangements

Foreign minister On Wednesday, Ahti Karjalainen inspected Finlandia Hall, the venue of the European Security and Cooperation Meeting (ESC), and seemed to be satisfied with what he saw.

Karjalainen started his tour in the concert hall, where the plenary sessions of the security meeting are held. Secretary General Joel Pekuri introduced the places.

Karjalainen was interested in where the representatives of the United States, the Soviet Union and Finland were sitting in the hall. He tried the headphones on the tables and was worried about where the foreign ministers’ wives would sit at the opening.

Pekuri introduced Karjalainen to the press center, which operates in the Finlandia Hall restaurant, as well as the chamber music hall and the small hall used by the negotiators.

Foreign Minister Karjalainen serves as the first chairman of the security meeting.

Rake left the bricks and took the wood

Rake Oy’s only industrial company, a brick factory, ceased operations in the last reporting year. However, the sales gap left by Tiile will be replaced by Vaneri-Aitta and Imatran Puutyö Oy, which have been transferred to the company’s name.

Rake is believed to be a decisive service addition to the operation of timber companies. The company abandoned the brick factory due to the large investments required by the factory.

Tito wants the Middle East to be featured in Etyk

Belgrade (AP)

of Yugoslavia President Josip Broz Tito said in an interview published on Wednesday that it would be wrong to avoid raising the problems of the Middle East and the Mediterranean at the soon-to-be-started European Security and Cooperation Conference.

In an interview with Norwegian television, the president of Yugoslavia said that the situation in the Middle East is “very dangerous and very closely connected to European interests”.

“It would be a mistake to separate the issues of the Middle East and the Mediterranean from European security.” The President of Yugoslavia added.

President Tito also said that it would be wrong to believe that “first the European issues would be resolved to the end and that those (Middle East and Mediterranean) problems would be resolved at the same time.”

He warned that “it is a question of the twelfth hour in the Middle East and that something should be done to avoid a catastrophe in that part of the world.”

Road surface

A small one residents of a Sheffield road in England got their 30-year-old request for their road paved through.

The road was paved and torn open the next day. The city’s electricity company started installing gas pipes. (UPI)

Boycotts are expected

Belfast (Reuters)

Northern Ireland hard-line Protestants and Catholics have called on their supporters to boycott the English government’s peace plans in today’s provincial elections, which will elect representatives to the new provincial parliament.

The Provisional Wing of the Irish Republican Army (IRA) has called on its supporters to tear up their ballots, while the staunchly Protestant “Loyalist Party” has called on its own supporters to vote for candidates who have promised to wreck the work of the new provincial parliament.

Akii-Bua: I don’t listen to bullshit

Ralph Mann dejected, John Akii-Bua has passed without shaking hands.

World Championships, Helsinki Olympic Stadium

John Akii-Bua blinked at the last fence behind him, pulled a big smile on his face. The last few meters he ran with his head turned back and his thumb pointing dismissively at the American. – –

The showdown between John Akii-Bua and Ralph Mann in the 400 meter hurdles by no means ended at the finish line.

The men openly insulted each other, Akii-Bua missed Mann’s handshake attempt and received whistles from the audience.

“Mann barked at me as soon as we reached the finish line. That’s why I didn’t want to shake his hand. I didn’t want to hear insults”, explained Aku-Bua his behavior, which on the podium softened to an official handshake.

He still did not remain without slander. Mann: “You’re like a 13-year-old brat. Go back to the jungle, you don’t know how to behave.”

Akii-Bua: “I can behave as I want.”

Neither spoke at a salon-worthy volume. – –

If Mann takes sports with a grin, Akii-Bua enjoys running and winning like a child of nature.

Compiled by Jarkko Rahkonen

