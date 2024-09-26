HS 50 years ago 27.9.1974 | Police students monitor order on night trains

Tampere (HS)

From Tampere it doesn’t get any better to be noisy on the departing trains on weekends. There are police trainees who already have police powers. Students in uniform get free rides home as long as they help the conductors in keeping order.

The worst of the weekend trains are the long night express trains traveling north on Friday evening. These have also received the most official help from police trainees. – –

Many partygoers who left Helsinki in moderate condition have time to get up to speed when they arrive in Tampere. It is impossible for conductors to supervise all passengers of the entire train. The men in uniform who board the train from Tampere late in the evening restrain the rioters with their mere presence.

Yle is making permit checks more efficient with a data register

Yleisradio the permit check will be made more efficient at the beginning of next year with the help of a computer register. The computer removes the names of those who have redeemed their permits from the inspectors’ lists, so the inspectors only visit those whose permits are not in order. – –

The register explains e.g. areas where the number of permits and households is not proportionate.

Rye bread is 5 pence cheaper

The usual the price of rye bread will drop five pennies from the beginning of October. The government compensates the discount for bakeries by reducing the excise tax.

The State Council decided on the matter on Thursday, and the Board of Economic Affairs will finally consider the discount on Friday.

The discount is 12 pence per kilo of bread. By the end of this year, the “supporters” for bakeries in the form of a tax reduction will pay the government 1.6 million marks. – –

The price reduction of rye products is related to the government’s proposal to remove sales tax from certain foodstuffs.

Helsinki, Turku and Tampere are equal in the service test

Helsinkithe tourism managers of Turku and Tampere are now in black and white about the comfortability of their cities and their attitude towards tourists.

In the “How we serve” survey, Helsinki narrowly managed to get the best points, but there is really no praise, especially not for women. According to the test results, the people of Helsinki are rude, expressionless and unwilling to even try to understand any language, both at most public service points and especially on the street.

The points obtained for the cleanliness and comfort of parks, bars, washrooms and toilets are quite embarrassing in some places. – –

Helsinki bus station: worst customer service score 4.6.

Helpfulness and guidance services were measured by inquiring the location of a commonly known object or the way to it from sixteen people on the street in each city. The people of Tampere proved to be the most helpful. On average, men were more willing to help and guide.

In Helsinki, a person who took exams would not have survived from Unioninkatu to the bus station with the advice of anyone he asked. – –

The customer service bottom quote was received by a foreign tester at the Helsinki bus station, where the hatch was slammed shut in front of the inquirer’s nose and the clerk walked away.

EVA does not make their government programs for the parties

Business life the delegation, EVA, does not make government programs for the coalition or any other party. This was assured by Päiviö Hetemäki, the head of the Bank of Finland, who is one of the background forces of EVA, on Thursday in Lahti.

Hetemäki named getting technological progress and human adaptability at the same pace as the biggest problem of our time.

In his opinion, taking the title of bourgeois as the symbol of tomorrow will help no more than Marx’s theories.

Hetemäki was puzzled by the fact that the strangest claims and doubts are being made about EVA in advance even though EVA has not yet done more good than bad. – –

“Finally, it seems that MP Vikatmaa, judging from the newspaper reports, was startled that EVA would start making government programs for the coalition party”.

The cornerstone of the Tornio stainless steel factory was laid

Tower (HS)

Tough the experienced Tornio steel factory party ceased its activities as soon as the foundation stone of Outokumpu Oy’s precious steel factory was laid in Tornio’s Röytä soil on Thursday.

As Outokumpu Oy’s largest single-unit investment target, the stainless steel plant rising to Tornio opens a new chapter in the production of base metals in our country when it started operations in 1976.

President Kekkonen’s mortar shovels sealed the expectations of many Torni residents once and for all. The construction of the steel mill begins, and the controversies regarding the location and financing of the mill are being forgotten.

The rumors of more than a year ago regarding the investment and financing of the stainless steel factory have barely had time to calm down, when the new factory unit offering 850 metal jobs is nearing completion, and the question remains of where the jobs will be filled.

Labor reserves are running out just when they are needed.

The demolition work will destroy Lahti’s last Art Nouveau landscape

Lahti (HS)

At the turn of the year the demolition work that is about to begin will shatter the last ensemble formed by Art Nouveau houses that is still left from old Lahti.

The art nouveau house designed by architect Vivi Lönni will be allowed to give way to a five-story commercial building. The house was currently being emptied and will be demolished at the turn of the year.

The stone house designed by architect Vivi Lönni, which forms an essential part of the group of four houses built at the time next to the city hall park, has received the demolition verdict. – –

A group of four Art Nouveau style stone houses is still standing by the City Hall park. At the same time, the blocks formed by them are the only intact entity that still remains from the Lahti of the early 20th century.

One woman in four houses has now received a demolition sentence, which will start to be implemented around the turn of the year.

Flotation jacket – a new work safety tool

Ministry of Social Affairs a recent decision mandated that employees must use flotation devices in jobs where there is a risk of falling into the water. For this purpose, e.g. life jackets and flotation jackets, but they are not easily suitable for work use.

Now a light waterproof suit has been developed in Finland, the life jacket built into the jacket is automatically filled with air when it comes into contact with water.

The jacket part of the new type of rescue suit is equipped with a hood and an automatically inflating vest goes around the shoulders.

A man in a frozen sea and the life jacket is automatically inflated. The device keeps even an unconscious head above water.

The suit is suitable as a work overall. In addition to the jacket, it includes light overalls, and a warm inner lining can also be attached to the jacket.

Horses are needed for lifting help in wet potato fields

Hämeenlinna (HS)

If farmers in South Ostrobothnia would still have horses and suitable potato lifting equipment, there would be no problem in saving the autumn starch potato crop from wet fields.

“With tractor-driven games, there’s no reason to go there now,” says farming manager Raimo Rajaoja from Hämeen Peruna Oy. “Two weeks off would save everything, even a week would be a decisive help.”

In total, the company has contracts for the purchase of 65 million kilos of potatoes, but by the end of September, it will only have around 25 million kilos.

Submachine guns were found among young people in Vantaa

Swiss and a Russian submachine gun and a Finnish military rifle with hundreds of cartridges and several magazines were confiscated by Vantaa police on Thursday from two 18-year-old youths.

On the night before Thursday, the owners of illegal weapons fired one of their submachine guns in the middle of a residential area in Vantaa’s Rekola. The intoxicated youths explained that they had only shot at the tops of the trees for fun.

In the morning’s questioning, the hungover couple admitted that they have two other illegal weapons at home. These old-fashioned weapons could be made fully functional with only a small change.

“The strangest weapon is the Swiss submachine gun, which the representatives of the army were immediately interested in. The boys say they bought the gun in Helsinki for 250 marks,” said inspector Urho Partanen from Vantaa’s crime police.

In addition to weapons, the young people had e.g. a large selection of magazines suitable for submachine guns, even special cartridges and packages of up to a kilo of gunpowder.

During Thursday’s interrogations, the young people revealed that they were only particularly interested in weapons.

Gas car for mass production in N-liito

Moscow (Reuters)

Liquid cars running on natural gas are starting to be manufactured in large series in the Soviet Union, announced the news agency Tass.

According to Tass, the Volga converted to gas has proven successful in tests. The plan is to manufacture several thousand gas cars next year. Gas is significantly cheaper and pollutes less than gasoline, Tass stated.

Compiled by Jarkko Rahkonen

