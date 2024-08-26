HS 50 years ago 27.8.1974 | A good cross-section of local jazz

Lauri Karvonen

Festive weeks In the jazz series, there was a domestic commissioned concert on Sunday, where almost all of our industry’s elite could present their skills.

Nothing really great was experienced, but the audience that almost completely filled the hall of Finlandia Hall had many moments of pleasure to live: the level of the performance was good.

Heikki Sarmanto is fond of song lyrics. “Suomi-sarja”, whose English text was written by the American Sinikka Laine, was now premiered.

The composition of the band was familiar: Juhani Aaltonen, Reino Laine, Pekka Sarmanto and Heikki Sarmanto. But Carita Holmström was now unexpectedly seen next to the usual vocalist Maija Hapuoja.

This was a good bet. Dark-voiced Carita was a perfect contrast to Hapuoja’s bright soprano. At the same time, an opportunity was created for performance variations: simultaneous singing by both, taking turns, supporting the other, etc.

Technically, the task was demanding, but both survived with honors.

Of Carita’s vocal performances, this seems to be the most convincing so far, the collaboration with Sarmanno sounds like it will continue.

The sticky web of Moscow culture

Jukka Kajava

Again once the Levyraati is over, once again with hopeful closing words: maybe we’ll meet again.

This program has its friends. But helplessly, Levyraati mostly falls into the shop of Moscow culture, the black-feeling mutterings of the raati are ultimately driven to sell records, and hardly at all to reflect on the essence of light music.

This is what television programs do in general: they sell ideas, ideals and products, from which a sticky web is woven leading to the rejection of real issues and problems.

Levyrate is not an exceptionally bad or bad series; just a very typical television show.

The time stamp on the radio failed those who went to work

The radio the time stamp of the parallel program let its listeners down twice on Monday morning.

The announcer’s voice said the time was 7:10, even though it was already ten minutes past the clock. The same delay happened at half past eight.

Angry callers demand from the radio listener service that the radio pay for being late to work. After all, most reported the mistake with a smile.

“There has never been such a bad mistake in the time signal announcement before,” said Carl-Erik Creutz, the radio’s main announcer.

“The reason for the error is that the parallel program does not have its own announcer in the morning hours. The time announcements are run until 8:30 a.m. from the already read tape, and on Monday the observer happened to run the wrong part twice in a row.”

Busy July in the car registry

Renew almost half as many passenger cars were registered in July as in June. In July, 6,666 passenger cars were registered.

315 trucks, 431 vans, 49 buses and 34 others were registered in the register at the same time.

In the registration statistics of the beginning of the year, the top spot is still held by the Saab 96.

Instead, in the July statistics, both Datsun 100 A and Toyota Corolla 1,200 roared past it.

Fiat 127 had to give up its place in the statistics of the beginning of the year to Datsun, who was in second place with a narrow lead.

The ban on driving through the boulevard is not observed

Helsinki motorists do not follow the no-passing ban imposed on the Boulevard during the public transport trial.

Another couple of hundred motorists break the ban, which has been in effect for the second week, every hour.

Transport policy association Emmistö ry. started counting the violators of the ban on Monday to draw attention to the problem.

Sorsa’s visit to Sweden started with minimal gestures

Stockholm (Kari Kallio)

Prime minister Kalevi Sorsa and Mrs. Irene Sorsa started their historic visit to Sweden on Monday. Finnish prime ministers have not made an official visit to Sweden at least since the wars, but apparently not before them either.

The visit began without unnecessary formalities: the honor company and band were replaced at Arlanda airport by a short handshake and yellow roses handed to Irene Sorsa.

Both of Sweden’s post-war prime ministers, Tage Erlander and Olof Palme, have been to Finland on an official visit, so it was high time someone answered the invitation that was already gathering dust.

Finnish and Swedish Prime Ministers Kalevi Sorsa (left) and Olof Palme met again on Monday, when Sorsa began his official visit to Sweden. Palme visited Finland unofficially just a few weeks ago.

Denmark drinks the most of the Nordic countries

Copenhagen (Ib Björnbak)

in Denmark has the dubious honor of being the most alcoholic country in Scandinavia. Statistics show that ten percent of male citizens between the ages of 15 and 60 are alcoholics.

Denmark is well ahead of Sweden, Norway and Finland, says Egill Jensen, head of Copenhagen’s traveling alcohol station.

According to statistics, every inhabitant of Denmark drinks eleven liters of pure alcohol per year. The corresponding figure in Sweden is only seven liters, which has remained almost the same for the past five years.

Finns drink the same amount as Swedes and Norwegians the least, 5-6 liters per person per year.

Difficult investigations into the shop fire in Souka

Soukan The investigation into the causes of the shopping center fire is expected to be long and difficult.

Inspector Pekka Virkki of the Central Criminal Police, who was appointed as the chief investigator of the fire on Monday, said that outsiders had no part in the fire. “The doors have been locked, we know that”.

The damage from the large fire was estimated at more than three million marks.

Construction and fire experts who visited the scene of the fire said that the shop and tower block meet the safety requirements separately, while the combination proved to be dangerous.

Espoo’s Souka shopping center was found to be on fire in the middle of the building near the K-hall after 4 o’clock on Sunday. The fire quickly destroyed the store.

The clearing of the place continued on Monday.

On Monday, there were only a number of broken pillars and fire debris at the site of the selection store. On Sunday, the fire brigades prevented the fire from spreading to the banks located under the tower block, where the fire would have threatened the entire building.

The turn of the Theater Academy is awaited

Although in the preliminary announcements of the state’s 1975 income and expenditure estimate, the Ministry of Finance has emphasized a strict austerity program, but this should not affect the establishment of the Theater Academy.

A higher education institution has hardly ever been established in our country with smaller additional costs, said the director of the Finnish Theater School, Raija-Sinikka Rantala, in her opening speech.

HS in Cyprus: The Finns are recovering

Nicosia (Veikko I. Pajunen)

Major some of the Finnish UN soldiers who were wounded a week and a half ago in the Finnish camp at Kykko Camp will be released from hospital treatment this week.

Of the fifteen wounded, eleven are still being treated at the hospital at the British base in Dhekelia. Everyone is recovering well. Eight of the soldiers are already in such good condition that they can return to service.

However, the commander of the Finnish UN battalion, lieutenant colonel Jorma Pullinen, has promised them an extra week’s recovery leave first.

Lieutenant Ossi Mustonen (left) and military master Mauri Penttilä can sunbathe on the balcony of the English military hospital in Dhekelia during their recovery.

Independence on September 10

Algiers / Lisbon (AP)

Portuguese the government and the Guinea-Bissau liberation movement PAIGC signed an agreement on Monday, according to which Portugal’s four centuries of colonial rule in the small West African region known as Portuguese Guinea will end and Guinea-Bissau will become an independent state.

At the signing ceremony, the Portuguese and PAIGC delegations issued a joint statement stating that Portugal will formally grant independence to Guinea-Bissau on September 10.

The statement goes on to state that the Portuguese government will withdraw all its troops from Guinea-Bissau by October 31.

Soldier’s homecoming: Portuguese soldiers have started to be transported home from Guinea-Bissau.

Charles Lindbergh dead

Charles A. Lindbergh, the famous American “Lone Eagle” who was the first to fly solo across the Atlantic non-stop in 1927, died of cancer on Monday at the age of 72 in Hawaii.

Today, Tuesday, Lindbergh will be buried in silence on the island of Maui.

The pilot had already been treated in a hospital in New York for a long time. However, he wanted to return to the island of Maui to spend his last days there.

“This is my home,” he had stated. He had been living on the island for many years.

Compiled by Kari Lankinen

