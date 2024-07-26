HS 50 years ago 27.7.1974 | A different kind of summer car

Matti Jansson

Citroën 2 CV is different from other small cars in both spirit and technology. Its owner also has a different attitude towards other people on the road – more positively. It is by no means luxurious, but it is nevertheless able to offer much more than others in some respects.

Citroen Dyane is a more refined “Rätti”, but the owners of regular Rättis have also accepted it in the same category – you can tell by the friendly greetings when you meet them in traffic.

Speed ​​limits, expensive fuel and perhaps even summer time have increased interest in the “Rätti”, which represents a fairly pure form of transportation. However, the basic model – the 2CV4 – has been replaced in sales by the less tool-like Dyane 4, of which Finns always buy three for every 2CV. – –

Dyane and 2CV aren’t really just an option for the average small car buyer. The difference is so striking that the buyer has to want exactly this kind of car.

You won’t find passive safety worse than the Tiina, but you will find practicality and space, because the light-built car is bulky for its weight.

The engine compartment is an undercarriage, with an air-cooled, two-cylinder boxer engine at the bottom – with 24 hp, you can only brag about it when filling up at gas stations.

Sheeting

In summer the plates are in summer. You have to be either an excellent singer or otherwise unusual before you should even try to sell your records in Finland during prime haymaking time. Purchasing power swims its toes next to the pier and you can’t get anything but mediocre from a shop car.

However, Ami Aspelund and Oy Finndisc Ab have boldly set out to defeat the natural forces of summer. Whether it’s because of the poorly smooth haymaking or Ami’s singing, the effort doesn’t seem to be in vain.

However, the content of the album is a bit so and so. The selection of songs is like a jukebox in a church village. There’s Waterloo, Sounds of Silence and Carpenters hits.

But there is more, the rhythmic Dark Woman and the beautiful French My youth is over. In them, Ami shows that we may not be living in year zero in the history of Finnish female singers after all.

Tourism needs product development

Our travel the comparatively strong growth has now ended, although the upward trend still continues. This summer’s predictions will not come true. So far, it is not known whether the phenomenon is only temporary, but a new type of product development is urgently needed.

There have been changes in the quality of tourism. More and more travelers are using public transport. Accommodations have moved from the outside to the inside, and trips are now directed to pre-planned, above all, functional destinations.

The share of foreigners has decreased in relation to domestic tourists. New nationalities have also appeared on our tourism market. The Norwegians, the French and the Dutch want to get to know our country – the interest of the Americans, West Germans and Swedes is diluted.

Gisela Henze from Hanover vacationed with her husband and eight-month-old Vera Rebecca in Ritoniemi in Vehmersalmi. The Henzes are satisfied with their three-week trip. According to the Germans, the holiday village is very peaceful.

The tourist summer is characterized as unusual in terms of, for example, the weather, the oil crisis, and various major events, such as the soccer World Cup and premature Etyk reservations for hotels in Helsinki.

The number of campers decreased by almost 10-15 percent in the entire country from last year. The reason for this may be the popularity of package tours: packages usually include indoor accommodation.

The era of food tourism is now over. Vaasa merchants say that although Swedes do shop on their vacations, they no longer go just for a shopping tour. The general cost level has also risen close to the Swedish level.

The US champion of the Finnish sailplane

The tea makers the glider PIK-20 designed by the aviation club won the American gliding championship in Hobbs, New Mexico by far.

The Finnish reinforced plastic machine was controlled by Richard Johansson. He won four of the eight races in the standard class and was second in three. A total of 60 participants competed for the championship.

A special feature of the PIK-20 is the trailing edge flanges that span the entire length of the wing.

The victory was significant, because the games are regarded as a celebration of aircraft types as well as pilots, said flight captain Antti Tervasmaa, who brought information about the success.

Vantaa is building a first shelter

Vantaa the social welfare board hopes to get first shelter for homeless alcoholics by the fall of next year. It is planned to start erecting the wooden barracks in early 1975.

A suitable place for the shelter is being sought in the area of ​​Tikkurila, Simonkylä and Hiekkaharju. Along with forty living spaces, the first shelter will have a survival station for 10 people.

The drinking water smells in Turku

Turku (STT)

Town’s the repulsive smell of fish that has appeared in the drinking water has surprised the people of Turku in recent days, and the water company has been receiving phone calls about it.

The city’s water utility said that last week’s rains caused the Aurajoki water to rise in the fields. In this case, nutrients entered the water, which are always apt to spoil the quality of the water. In the warmer weather, they started to grow strange, fishy-tasting algae.

The smell was first felt in Halis near the water plant, but soon spread over the whole city. The phenomenon is thought to be over within a week.

The water plant emphasizes that the issue is purely aesthetic and that there are no impurities in the water despite the bad smell.

Spread the aftertaste in the drinking water of the people of Espoo

People from Espoo again every summer phenomenon, the drinking water tastes bad and smells suspicious in many areas in Espoo. According to the water authority, the taste and smell are caused by the formation of algae, which accelerates in summer. – –

Espoo’s water utility takes its drinking water in addition to Nuuksi’s Pitkäjärvi from Bodominjärvi, whose water is better than Pitkäjärvi’s according to the water utility’s planning manager. – –

The Vantaa Water Authority was told that there have been no complaints about the quality of the drinking water. Vantaa gets most of its drinking water from Helsinki.

The super phone for supermen

No one a private Finn does not have such a phone: by pressing a button, you can connect to a pre-programmed phone number from the car.

A few companies already have these – and of course UKK, but it is a public institution.

This The Danish-made super phone is the top radio phone in Finland and Europe. The Helsinki Telephone Association is known to have been the first in Europe to bring it to the market last fall, when it sold or rented (rent 275-300 FIM per month depending on the model) the first hundred phones to businesses.

An individual can hardly afford to buy it as a status symbol.

Caj Lindblom, driver of Valmet’s managers, holding an instant phone.

Its operating radius from the center of Helsinki is only about 30 kilometers and you cannot program more than five or six phone numbers into the device. However, the user can access the national network manually if he stays with his car within the Helsinki area. – –

Currently, users are e.g. Marimekko, Kesko, Valmet, Stockmann, Enso-Gutzeit.

The ways of the big world have been commendably adopted in Finland. Car phones are multiplying rapidly because before long the national network will have a limit ahead.

Route service starts in almost 80 Kainula villages

Nearly For the first time in their existence, 80 villages in Kainuu will be covered by regular scheduled traffic. The Ministry of Transport supports minibus owners who have applied for traffic permits.

Up to now, the minibuses that operated on-demand traffic with a taxi license have almost exclusively transported schoolchildren. – –

The numerous border villages in Kainuu, which until now were completely without bus services, can now be connected to the municipal centers with regular shifts.

Village taxis bring travelers from the end of the spur roads to the side of the main roads with their minibuses. Longer and more crowded routes are still driven by larger buses.

Best’s career starts again — at the bottom

Dunstable (AP)

British the hottest football star George Best, 27, makes a comeback once again. However, not in any top team, but in Dunstable, the base team of the Southern Regional League of England.

Dunstable will play two friendly matches during August. Best is involved and receives a bonus of 100 pounds (FIM 870) for each.

Oh those times… At the turn of the decade, there was enough money and female companions around every corner. Today, there are not many pounds left of the millionaire fortune.

Best has been offered £10,000 (FIM 87,000) if he agrees to play in the club for the whole season. At the height of his career, Best is estimated to have earned FIM 300,000 a year.

The former great favorite and female hero of European football fields will now get used to playing in much harsher conditions than in his prime. – –

But Dunstable are going to rise. Two months ago, wealthy construction magnate Keith Cheeseman took over the club and put a lot of effort into it.

