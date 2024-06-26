HS 50 years ago 27.6.1974 | The Burtons got divorced in Switzerland

A year The actresses Elisabeth Taylor, 42, and Richard Burton, 48, finally got a divorce in Switzerland on Wednesday. The tumultuous ten-year alliance ended in a quick trial in the town of Saanen near the Alps.

Of the spouses, only the wife, Liz, accompanied by her lawyers, arrived at the court. Burton’s lawyers defended their principal’s absence with a medical certificate. The reason for the separation was defined as irreconcilable conflicts.

Throughout their marriage, the Taylor-Burtons have been used to seeing each other as a loving couple.

They have taken turns praising each other to the press. “I couldn’t get along without him” has been heard from both lips often.

It gets smoky on the way

Can they smokers to endlessly terrorize their fellow human beings?

You can always go around restaurants, bars, etc., but traveling is a pain. Cars are just awful; they don’t even have the rear part insulated, the smoke spreads all over the car. Trains are a bit more tolerable. Admittedly, drunkards and drunkards stink and run around there.

Sometimes it would be refreshing to go abroad too, but when already on the plane because of the cigarette smoke you start to vomit and your head hurts, not to mention getting there in those buses, when doing excursions.

Please advise, good people, is there any possibility to make, for example, a trip abroad without having to breathe in cigarette smoke?

Thank you for the tip

UKK is puzzled by the rush to reform the constitution

Constitutional reform according to president Urho Kekkonen, 73, feels very artificial in some sense.

The President of the Republic is also wondering where the push for constitutional reform started and by whom.

In the interview he granted to Ilta-Sanom, the president says that he also does not understand the pace that they want to keep. “Calm and thorough preparation is another.”

If the president is sufficiently stupid and stubborn and there is a determined and firm prime minister against him, then after a year all power will be taken away from the president, Kekkonen said.

“The power that now seems to offend some people.”

Prime Minister Kalevi Sorsa: The time of the easy life is over

To widen Prime Minister Kalevi Sorsa (sd) will not promise Finns bread in the near future.

At the monthly lunch of political journalists on Wednesday, he stated that “the time of the easy life is now over”.

According to Sorsa, the construction of the economic policy stabilization program has driven the government cooperation to a critical stage; therefore, the differences of opinion between the Social Democrats and the center ministers are big.

Ståhlberg broke a new record

The Stadium’s Top Games are competitions that live up to their name. On the opening day, two new Finnish records were set and many strong international results.

In the shot put, Reijo Ståhlberg moved Finland’s record readings to a new number of meters. Ståhlberg hit his iron ball in 21.62.

However, Ståhlberg was not number one in the shot put, but the world record holder, USA’s Al Feuerbach, took the victory with the same result.

Reijo Ståhlberg threatened himself ME- Al Feuerbach, pushing the same result 21.26, which is a new Finnish and Nordic record. Feuerbach won the race with his better second push.

The implementation of the tourist village of Sotkamo is being considered

Oulu (HS)

The main financiers were pessimistic about the Sotkamo tourist village plan.

The municipality considers the village to be profitable due to the tourist services and scenic advantages already available in the Vuokatti area.

In the opinion of the main financiers, the Industrialization Fund and the Development Area Fund, a tourist village with a price of around 25 million is too large to be built before the completion of tourism development plans covering the entire country.

The core area of ​​the tourist village planned by the people of Sotkamo is at the risk of Vuokatti. The advantages are the scenery and good transport connections.

Heinola’s casino is threatened with demolition

Lahti (HS)

The Museum Office the building history department considers the famous Heinola beach casino as an important part of the cultural landscape and, like Heinola’s city architect, believes that the casino should be preserved and renovated.

The city government of Heinola has nevertheless proposed that the casino be demolished as unusable.

Heinola’s casino is on the banks of the Jyrängönvirta river, which is essential to the city’s landscape. Its future use has been debated for years.

Heinola’s old beach casino is in an unaesthetic condition both inside and out. The city government proposes that the culturally historically valuable building will be demolished and a new one will be built in its place, which will maintain its traditions.

The atmosphere thickens during the days of realism

Joensuu (Markku Valkonen)

What is that realism now?

This is how the audience was still tormented, even though the realism days have already been going on for two days. It seems to be even more difficult to find boundaries when defining the difference between naturalistic art and realism.

Conceptual and theoretical issues became closer to practice after the North Karelian writer trio Heikki Turunen, Seppo Lappalainen and Jouko Puhaka entered the arena.

Heikki Turunen, who based on his performance is well known from the local Leo Lastumäki, drew the most laughter, comments and lips from the audience.

If North Karelian writers have momentum and wind in their sails, then apparently there is reason to keep a little head under the pressure of the days of realism, as shown by the behavior of Jouko Puhaka (left), Heikki Turunen and Seppo Lappalainen. The weeping wall in the background was painted by the audience as colorful as they wanted at the opening event of the days on Monday.

Summer Finnish

Maybe a Finn has also now achieved glory, when the Inter-Continental of Helsinki passed into domestic hands.

For the entertainment of tourists and why not others, the restaurant hosts a Finnish summer evening on Wednesdays, where for a couple of hours you can see a folk song, listen to pelimanni music, Cumulus, kantele playing and Stig Fransman, who with amazing skill hosts the program in five languages, English, German, French, Swedish and a little Finnish too.

Images of the “Finnish way of life” are projected onto the wall with a slide show. There is a picture with a woman in a rohdin suit carrying water with a straw and the text “Finnish Watergate”.

Stig Fransman hosts the Finnish show.

to Canada

Brand new Kuusankoski’s Työväe band is traveling to Canada in yellow-green “uniforms” today.

Finns in Canada celebrate a big summer party every fifth year, and Kuusankoski Työväen Soittitat, as the name is officially called, is now presenting from the old homeland.

We will go on the trip with the strength of thirty musicians.

The true moment of the horn players before leaving for a long journey: left. conductor Pertti Huuhko, the band’s only female member Sirkka Nissilä with flute and tuba players Johan Heimonen, Allan Nissilä and Henry Heimonen.

Stuffed tomatoes

Red the sun-ripened tomato is not mixed with other foods for a long time.

You like to taste the tomato as it is and carefully season the slices with salt and chives. Sometimes you feel like reviving the good tastes of your childhood: tomatoes were eaten with sugar back then.

But there will be a time in the summer when tomatoes are cheap and plentiful. So, the tomatoes served as a side dish with fresh bread and smoked fish are hollowed out, carefully seasoned with pepper and salt, a raw egg is beaten in the middle to coagulate, and plenty of grated cheese is sprinkled on top.

In the oven, the eggs are coagulated to your liking, causing the cheese to melt and the eggs to harden. Grated cheese and egg can also be rubbed together.

In this case, you can wrap anchovies on the bottom of the tomato before filling, which releases the salts and spices.

For simple stuffed tomatoes, you need four large, not too ripe tomatoes, a few eggs and a couple of deciliters of grated cheese.

The inside of the tomatoes is hollowed out — it can be used in soups, bread or injected directly into the cheeks. Grated cheese and egg — one large or two small — are rubbed together. Salt and white pepper are sprinkled on the bottom of the tomatoes. The tomatoes are filled with paste. They are cooked in the oven or on the grill.

You can wrap a strip of anchovy on the bottom of the hollowed out tomatoes and pour eggs on top. Grated cheese is sprinkled on top. The tomatoes are gelled and served warm. Thin bacon, which is wrapped around the tomato before cooking, would also make a difference. There are countless conversions!

The strange fate of an old spy

London (Erkki Arni)

English a former intelligence chief who disappeared three years ago has been found dead in his own home.

His son opened the room that had been locked for a long time and found his father’s skeleton on the sofa.

On the fifth of October 1971, Sir Peregrine Henniker-Heaton told his wife he was going for a little walk. After that, nothing was heard from him.

– –

Only last Sunday, his 20-year-old son Yvo was looking for some documents and then noticed a locked door that had not been opened for a long time.

There didn’t even seem to be a key to it, until a strange key was found in the dresser in the hall, which didn’t seem to fit any lock. However, Yvo Henniker-Heaton was able to open the locked door with this key.

The door led to a stuffy little side room filled with books and papers dusted over the years. There was a sofa against the wall and in its corner something that looked like a clothes rack. It turned out to be a dark brown man’s tweed suit that draped over the skeleton. It was Sir Peregrine’s.

He had not left his home anywhere on the fifth of October three years ago. He had committed suicide.

But no one can explain how that cave-turned-burial chamber had gone unexplored when Sir Peregrine disappeared.

It was his reading and smoking room where he kept his books and papers and where he retired to smoke cigarettes because his wife didn’t like the smell of tobacco.

