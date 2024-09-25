HS 50 years ago 26.9.1974 | Silver-Holland is too hard for the Finns

Football The World Cup silver team Holland was not motivated to show its best moves when playing against Finland at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium.

Even playing at half speed, Holland was too tough an opponent for Finland. The Dutch won 3–1 (2–1).

Johan Cruyff, the leading figure in Dutch football, did not give up his part in Helsinki either. Cruyff scored two goals in the first period. That’s the decision of the match. – –

After getting over the initial confusion, Finland was able to give a decent resistance to the Dutch soccer talents. Finland was spared the harsh backstabbing of the silver men, which many small countries have experienced.

Holland’s winning numbers 3–1 (2–1) were largely the result of Finland’s own mistakes and the favorable assistance of East German referee Wolfgang Riedel. There were 20,379 ticket redeemers.

In Southern fashion, the crowd rushed to the field when Finland took a 1-0 lead in the soccer match against the Netherlands. Holland’s Arie Haan (left), Theo de Jong and Johan Neeskens are calm about the setback.

Keihänen has a new travel agency project

To three CEO Kalevi Keihänen is currently planning to restart his club travel business, which ended in bankruptcy.

He says that the public’s interest in the new travel agency is so great, “that it has become a necessity”.

According to Keihänen, so far more than a thousand people and organizations have signed up who would like to subscribe for shares in the new travel agency.

Finnish lakes “turning into booze”

In the old one at the rally, they dream about what would be done “if all the lakes in Finland turned into booze”. The situation would hardly be much different from the current one.

Alcohol consumption in liters has almost tripled since 1969. We are fast approaching the chaos that our alcohol and social policy has striven for.

Such harsh words are used by Aarne Kostamo, director of Mikkeli’s A-home. In his opinion, the public discussion has mainly been held by representatives of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health and Alko, the voice of the field has not been heard. – –

When an even freer alcohol policy was planned and later also implemented, a very strong reform mentality prevailed in society – and still prevails – in all areas of life. The people cried out for more freedom as if they were worse enslaved.

With the increase in tourism and trips to the south, we had seen countries where the alcohol policy was free, and we, as a developing nation, had to come to the same.

Mary Medea

Riitta-Eliisa Laine

Many the people of Turku at least remember the beautiful actress Martta Aho, who once married an American and moved to the New continent.

The darkly exotic Maria Aho will perform the part of Medea next month on Broadway. She was once known as Martta Aho in Turku’s workers’ theater.

As Maria Aho, Martta Aho-Ensiö has stuck to the local theater world as much as her family has had time.

There is now some interesting news from New York, as Maria Aho is starring in a new play on Broadway.

The play is called Jason and Medea. It is an adaptation of Euripides’ Medea, and according to New York magazines, it is one of the most notable and anticipated performances of the season. Jason and Medea is adapted and directed by the renowned Eugenia Leontovich.

The cricket season was celebrated

Riitta-Eliisa Laine

Now it is believable that summer is over. Helsinki Cricket Club already celebrated the end of its first season.

Pertti Räsänen, a merconomist from Helsinki, has surprised the cricket community with his rapid progress in the demanding game. For that good work, he received a recognition award from Mrs. Anthea Elliott. Left team captain John MacKenzie, on the right, keen cricketer Charles Godden from the English Embassy and Mrs Betty MacKenzie.

The cricket club was founded in the spring and now has a successful summer season behind it.

There are already more than 60 members, more than half of them Finns, which is a positive phenomenon of the spread of the peri-British game to our latitudes.

The chairman of the club, Duncan Stuart from the English Embassy, ​​said that the activities had started brilliantly and raised a toast to the future of Helsinki Cricket Club. The cricket dinners held at Handelsgillet were attended by dozens of club members and ladies, e.g. Ambassador and Mrs. Anthony Elliott.

HCC has played five official matches during the season. The first was against the BEA team from England, resulting in a rare draw.

Howe, 46 and Hull, 35 again in top condition

Over 1,500 goals have been scored by Gordie Howe – Bobby Hull, the most experienced pair of the WHA professional Canadian team, in professional ice hockey arenas.

Even age doesn’t seem to hold back Howe, 46, and Hull, 35. Last season, Howe was third and Hull fourth in the WHA points exchange.

The master does not hesitate

Valery Borzova two-time Olympic champion from Munich and number one at the European Championships in Rome in the 100 meters, never takes any chances.

Valeri Borzov has never failed in major competitions.

He only runs in major races when he knows he will win.

“I wasn’t in such a strong condition in Rome that I would have been able to fight for the two-distance championship,” explained the 24-year-old Ukrainian gymnastics teacher about his absence from the 200-meter competition.

“However, this does not mean that I will end my running career. I participated in the Montreal Olympics in 1976 and I am in better shape there than ever before”.

Feed for sheep from waste paper

Australasia in experiments it has been found that sheep can use waste paper as feed. About 65 percent of waste paper from government agencies is excellent, easily digestible sheep food.

Sheep, on the other hand, can only digest 22 percent of newspaper waste. In addition, newsprint is not at all as tasty in a sheep’s mouth as office paper.

Paper was fed to the sheep in the form of feed pellets. They contained 65 percent office paper, 32 percent linseed oil and the rest minerals.

Prepare food for the elderly at home

Ready home delivery of meals for the elderly has been tried in Lappeenranta.

Those who are covered by the service can prepare their table during lunch time and sit down to wait. A thermal bag containing the day’s meals will be brought to the corner of the table in a moment.

It is important to hurry so that the bags reach their recipients on time. Driver Aulis Hänninen drives a seven-kilometer route in about half an hour and leaves 14 food bags along the way. Hostess Virpi Nikku, on the other hand, has made sure that there is enough tasty and versatile food in the bags.

Permanent savings instructions for energy use

Savings line energy use continues. On Wednesday, the Ministry of Trade and Industry announced the energy saving guidelines, which are intended to be permanent, and which will replace the May recommendations that will “expire” at the end of September.

Savings in energy use will continue to be based on the voluntariness of citizens and production life.

The goal is to get the growth of energy consumption under control and in this way make it easier to reduce our foreign trade deficit and maintain our international competitiveness.

Seawater irrigation does not harm crops

Southern Finland farmers in coastal areas have been artificially irrigating their grain fields and pastures with seawater for a few years. According to the farmers, the salt in the sea water has not caused any harm so far; neither for plants nor for the soil.

Dr. Paavo Elone from the Agricultural Research Center thinks that in the near future seawater may at least partially save the crops during the dry early summer. If the farmer artificially irrigates his field with seawater just once at that time, the yield per hectare may increase by hundreds of kilograms.

