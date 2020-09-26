HS 50 years ago 26.9.1970 Prince Philip sat down again in the cockpit of his own special plane

Free company of honor, red carpet and fanfare The Prince of Edinburgh’s four-day visit to Finland ended on Friday.

The car column of the Prince’s entourage slid directly onto the field in front of the old passenger pavilion at Helsinki Airport, the guest shook hands with his escort, got on the plane and sat down again in the pilot’s seat.

– –

The plane that had brought the prince to Finland had been waiting at Helsinki Airport for the entire four-day visit.

When he arrived in Finland, the prince himself steered part of his plane, and after saying goodbye to his escort, he did not sit in the cabin, but walked straight into the cockpit, put his headphones on his ears, grabbed the wand and, while rolling towards the runway, waved to the escorts.

Two out of three have seen “offensive” programs

About two-thirds of viewers have seen programs on television that offend their patriotic, religious, or moral feelings.

About a third of radio listeners have heard offensive programs on the radio.

However, only about a quarter of the listeners and viewers were able to name the injured or harmful program or matter in more detail, according to a study completed at the Research Institute of the University of Tampere.

– –

According to the study, older viewers and listeners have seen more offensive programs than younger ones.

The level of education also affects vulnerability, with those who attend a lot of schools have found more vulnerability in the programs than those who are not educated.

Right-wing supporters, mainly Coalition or Liberal supporters, have also seen more offensive programs than supporters of left-wing parties.

The party position was most evident in the detection of programs that violated patriotic values.

Ddt is but not a means of destruction

One or two one hundred pounds of ddt has caused a headache to the Finnish Forest Research Institute.

The plant would like to get rid of the poison, but so far there is no known worldwide means by which ddt could be safely destroyed.

It has been decided to return Ddt to the Sulfuric Acid plants in Vaasa.

According to universal advice, it will be stored until a means of destruction is invented.

The plant is not prepared for the return of the poison. There, attempts are made to get rid of unusable material by incineration or trade abroad.

Incineration is not recommended by the Plant Protection Agency.

Nor can the toxin be disposed of by immersion in the ground, as it can then be absorbed into groundwater.

When burned, it evaporates and comes with the rain back to the ground on some side of the globe.

In Finland, it is recommended to return the poison to the importer or manufacturer.

However, the ddt ban made less than a year ago is not complete; it can still be used to treat forest tree seedlings in nurseries.

The lottery was approved in committee

Parliamentary In its report on Friday, the Committee on Legal Affairs and Finance approved an amendment to the Lotteries Act, which will make it possible to start lottery betting in Finland.

In the lottery, a certain number of numbers are bet on a larger number of numbers.

Veikkaus’ final result is determined by drawing a number of numbers from a series of numbers.

The most common number betting method used in other countries is 6 out of 49 digits.

The law on lotteries is expected to be finalized in parliament in a couple of weeks.

There is a risk of birds and machines colliding in the Old Town Bay

Helsinki The Old Town Bay is currently operating at full capacity as a seaport, although it has not yet been designated as an airport.

Conservationists are opposed to locating the airport not only in the nearby nature reserve but also because the flock of thousands of seagulls poses a high risk of collision.

The matter is still being prepared and is expected to be resolved by the city government later this year.

The Town Planning Board has made a proposal to designate the front of the Old Town Bay Nature Reserve as an airport.

Ammunition was found in the track in Hanko

Lohja (HS)

Russian ammunition and cartridges from train coil cannons were surprisingly found on the former power line track on the border between the city of Hanko and the municipality of Bromarv.

When placed in airtight zinc cylinders, the cartridges and loose gunpowder had survived very well for nearly 30 years.

Ammunition and cartridges have been removed by the Hanko coastal battery, and the ramparts of the entire former power line are still being explored with a mine rake.

“Most of the stakes were for railway cannons. This small ammunition depot had been dug precisely into the ground along the track. There were two rounds of ammunition, one very large 12-inch cannon projectile. It weighed 475 kilos, ”said Major Erkki Saramo of the Hanko coastal battery.

1,148 new students will be enrolled this fall

Nearly The three-week wait for 1,500 students ended on Friday when the results of the fall’s student papers were released.

A total of 1,148 candidates passed the degree, of whom 1,094 are in Finnish and 54 in Swedish.

1,622 candidates enrolled in the enrollment, but 139 of them did not attend the exams or missed one of the mandatory exams.

There were 335 backpackers.

HS

Compiled by: Kari Lankinen

Read more: hs.fi/aikakone