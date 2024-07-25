HS 50 years ago 26.7.1974 | Music summer in full swing in Savonlinna

Savonlinna (Seppo Heikinheimo)

Savonlinna after Thursday’s premiere of Boris Godunov at the opera festival, Savonlinna’s music summer is in full swing. On Friday, the music and educational days of the Music summer seminar organized by the Union of Music Teachers begin, and on Saturday, the seminar’s concerts. – –

The eagerly awaited premiere of Boris Godunov at the Savonlinna Opera Festival started on Thursday 13 minutes past eight, after conductor Jorma Panula silenced the late premiere guests with a strict exhortation to “Try to find your place as soon as possible” and received resounding applause for his initiative.

The disturbance was the only one of the evening, apart from a couple of motorboats parked near Olavinlinna, and the performers, led by the title character, Martti Talvela, were rewarded with great applause.

The moods, which greatly differed from Monday’s general practice, were primarily due to the now truly ideal weather conditions; the evening was warm and completely calm, so even the rainstorm that was blowing badly in the wind earlier didn’t get in the way of the show. The Swallows, who often so diligently brought their own addition to the performances, now honored the occasion mainly by being absent.

Peas are getting cheaper and pulsating

Strawberry has been paying FIM 2.50–3 for a box at the Helsinki Market Square for several weeks now. Slightly cheaper jam strawberries are now available at a few sales tables; the lowest price per liter is FIM 4.50.

The price of a liter of potatoes varies from FIM 1.50 to FIM 2.50 at the Helsinki Market Square.

The price of a liter of peas has fallen and the peas have pulsated during the week. A liter of peas now costs FIM 2–2.50.

Blueberries have been picked diligently. However, the price is the same, a box of blueberries costs FIM 3–3.50, the price per kilo varies between FIM 6–8.

Raspberries have already been found, the price of a box is 5 marks. The first domestic cherries cost FIM 6 per box. A couple of lacquer cases have been filled, the price is 4 marks.

Familiar wine, strange bottle

Specially older wine buyers have weaned themselves off short brown red wine bottles and colorless white wine bottles. In a self-service store, buyers do not always notice the wine they are looking for on the shelf when the color of the bottle has changed.

Younger customers, on the other hand, like short wine bottles that take up little space, according to Alko stores in Helsinki.

Empty bottles are returned even more eagerly when the price went up to 20 pence. About 1.6 million bottles from domestic wine and liquor factories would remain unused if Alko had not started filling them with mild wines bottled in Finland.

Thus, the green bottle with a plastic cap for the red wines Vin Rouge d’Algerie, Rioja Tinto and Egri Bikaver has been replaced by a brown screw-cap bottle. Two white wines, Feteasca and Magyar Feher Bor, and Pusta Rose are sold in colorless bottles.

VR has a shortage of carriages, two floors for car carriages

Express car trains places have been in high demand this summer and they are almost sold out by July. To ease the situation, VR is getting new double-decker wagons.

The Pasila machine shop will produce 12 double-decker carriages and they will be put into use during the fall. The carriages had to be double-decked so that the trains wouldn’t be too long.

Express trains run on the lines Helsinki–Oulu–Kemi, Helsinki–Rovaniemi and Turku–Tampere–Rovaniemi.

A good shoemaker is starting to be worth a kilo of gold

Jyrki Maunula

Kingdom the most wanted professional at the moment is undoubtedly a good shoemaker.

Ari Myllymäki from Jämsälä does horse shoeing. Ari thinks that he will become a race track and stable blacksmith after graduating as a professional in the field.

Hoof tappers would be needed just as well at large racetracks as at stables, in addition to shoe maintenance for working horses. The shortage is so tight that “a kilo of gold” is already promised for a blacksmith’s tip.

“Shoesmiths have such a strong export that even we don’t have a teacher in the field at the moment,” says director Osmo Aalto from the State Horse Breeding Institute, in connection with which the agricultural blacksmith school operates.

The previous shoemaking teacher was lured away from the building in the spring, and only now is a new one expected in the fall. Aalto is really upset, because Finland’s 40,000 pollen hooves should be taken care of regularly. Otherwise, their joints and vertebrae may be badly damaged.

Only the birth rate can prevent a labor shortage

Economic the planning center predicts that the labor supply will decrease already in the 1980s. The Planning Center has published a report on the development characteristics of Finland’s population and workforce until the year 2000.

The Planning Center says that the availability of labor is secured in the long term only through the birth rate. According to it, increasing labor force participation rates cannot continue indefinitely.

Acquiring labor from abroad must be considered an unfavorable emergency solution due to the obvious harmful social consequences, the report states.

According to the report, maintaining the population unchanged in the long term would require approximately 70,000 children to be born each year.

France promises to stop nuclear tests in the atmosphere

Paris (Reuter)

France to stop nuclear detonations in the atmosphere after this year’s test series is completed. This was confirmed by President Valery Giscard d’Estaing in his first press conference after the elections.

France is believed to have detonated at least three nuclear warheads in the Pacific this year and is believed to be planning two or three more.

The French government has not publicly announced the tests.

Finland is one point away from golf’s top group

Only one difficult shot separated Finland from the top six in the qualifying round of the European Junior Golf Championship at the Tali course in Helsinki. Norway managed to score a point ahead of Finland in the deciding phase of the competition. Thus, the Finnish team was left struggling for places 7th–10th.

Massimo Mannelli was one of the most accurate players in Italy’s consistent and tough team.

Situations vary in golf. Here, Spain’s Luis Gabarda hits the ball from the fist.

In the middle of the competition, it seemed fairly clear that Finland would make it to the top six to compete in the finals for the European championship.

The team was in fourth place when the first players had gone around the field. However, the last West German and Norwegian players stretched perfectly and Finland finished seventh. – –

The best player of the Finnish team was Timo Sipponen. Sipponen is the core of the team – only 15 years old. His score was 74, which was seventh best in the competition. In total, there were 78 golfers in Tali.

Nedomansky already thought about defecting during the Helsinki Games

Prague (HS)

Czechoslovakia The Ice Hockey Federation has not yet taken an official position on the defection of Vaclav Nedomansky and Richard Farda. Even Farda and Nedomansky defected while on vacation in Switzerland. – –

Both are believed to have been planning to defect for a long time. All the arrangements had been taken care of carefully.

Nedomansky is believed to have already made his decision during the World Championships in Helsinki. At that time, he had discussed with several WHA recruiters about the transfer.

Agostini will not come to Imatra

Imatra (HS)

Italian pride 13-time world champion Giacomo Agostini has to miss the Imatra World Championships. This means that this year he cannot get the world championship in the large machines (500 ksm) class. – –

Giacomo Agostini will miss the Imatra World Championship.

Agostini has been a regular guest at Imatra. He has been here for nine consecutive years and has won at least one, usually two classes every year. Agostini was seen in Imatra for the first time in 1965. – –

Ago is currently in the hospital in his hometown of Bergamo, where he underwent a successful operation last Monday. Even then, it was not possible to say for sure whether Agostini could drive or not. It was only on Wednesday that it became clear that Agostini would not be able to move his injured shoulder in Anderstorp.

Pielinen fascinates tourists again

Shipping Pielinen has become very lively this summer. By autumn, 10,000 passengers are expected to sail between Nurme, Lieksa and Koli.

The surprising revival of traffic on a route thought to be abandoned by tourists has put the weak piers to the test. Of Pielinen’s ports, only Nurmes is in acceptable condition. – –

The newly completed marina in Koli has already become too cramped. When it was built, it was not believed that ship traffic in Pielinen would grow so quickly.

Compiled by Pasi Oikarinen

