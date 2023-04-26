HS 50 years ago 26.4.1973 | The cottagers were evicted from Konala

Red Cross The district of Helsinki and Uusimaa is on alert. If the situation requires it, it is the only one willing to house the residents evicted from Konala’s allotment garden. – –

On Wednesday, the bailiffs evicted the first 13 families from their homes. The evictions continue today.

The city authorities have also woken up. In the evening, the maintenance office started organizing accommodation for the cottagers. Most of them have no idea about their next place of residence. At the moment, the help of the Red Cross is not yet needed.

The outcasts are rising up in rebellion. They illegally carried the things thrown in the yards back to their homes. According to the city authorities, the matter will turn into a police matter for them. The bailiffs wash their hands of the snitchers.

The atmosphere at Konala Kesäsiirtola Oy was furious on Wednesday. Despite the threats, the residents still did not approach the city authorities. – –

Residents removed serial numbers from the sides of their houses so that bailiffs would not immediately find the address.

The basis for the eviction is that the residents have been wintering for years in cabins where winter living is prohibited. The cottagers appealed to the Court of Appeal. They thought they were safe while the court proceedings were still pending. – –

The eviction wave did not agree with the chairman of Konala’s transplant garden association. Carpenter Aarne Partinen, 61 “Frankly speaking, this is common robbery. We couldn’t prepare for this. We are ready to leave, but two weeks’ notice is too short. This is unbelievable.”

In the afternoon, the furniture and other items had been taken from the yards back to the cottages in Konala’s summer camp.

From there and here after Eurovision

Marion and Kimi’s joint performance has attracted attention even outside of Finland. Portuguese television has asked the duo to appear on the screen there.

Raimo Möysä

Finn restaurant entertainment is quite minimal. In autumn, the trio Leppänen, Kuusla & Virtanen and Viktor Klimenko will perform. In the spring, it’s Marion Rung’s turn. If it goes really well, Vesku or Ritva Oksanen can still fit somewhere in between.

This spring’s novelty is the joint performance of Marion and Kim Floor at Kalastajatorpa. The two Eurovision contestants have edited a joint program, which includes songs here and there. In honor of the boisterous spring, there are also a few songs about it and its sustainability.

The theme follows “vecicle-like, hilarious” paths. Makes those who have a sensitive smile anyway, more serious characters hardly at all. Most people have seen the obligatory parody “The Last Tango on Kalastajatorpalla” at least ten times at various events. Older audience more often.

The vocal part from Marion and Kim goes confidently and professionally as usual. The software starts with speed and ends with power. In between, unfortunately, there are a few quite meaningless songs that do not weigh on the mind for long.

Yli-Ii pays the support fee for childbirth

Oulu (HS)

Over-I the municipality uses the power of money to fight against the decrease in the birth rate. By the decision of the municipal council, every child born will receive a bank book of 100 marks as a birth allowance from the beginning of July. – –

According to municipal manager Matti Kako, the basis of the birth bonus is not only the prevention of a decrease in the birth rate, but also changing attitudes. “Hopefully it will also draw the attention of the government and wake up the decision-making bodies to investigate the current meaninglessness of the child benefit system.”

“It may be that this hundred markka will not increase the birth rate in the municipality, but it is certain that no child will mind when they get their first handful of hundred marks.”

We hope for a new ferry to Korkeasaari

Hurry up and the sports and outdoor recreation board of the city of Helsinki wants a thorough improvement to Korkeasaari’s traffic.

Last year, the Korkeasaari ferry and two boats rented for weekends transported almost a million people to the island and from there to the city.

In the letter it sent to the transport agency on Wednesday, the board proposes that procurements in accordance with the development of ferry traffic be undertaken.

— Completion of the bridge from Mustikmaa to Korkeasaari will probably slightly reduce the pressure of return traffic, otherwise the bridge will hardly reduce the number of passengers on the ferry, says the petition.

Competitors take a look at Elanto’s kiosk experiments

Livelihood has decided to start a kiosk business. The first point of sale will be built in connection with the grocery store that will be completed in Koskela in the fall. More E-kiosks will appear on the street scene later.

Kiosk operation is considered in connection with the repair of every old store or the construction of a new one.

The retail store does not greet the new kiosk owner with joy. The operation is considered unfair competition, because the grocery store-kiosk combination is able to attract more customers thanks to its longer opening hours than a grocery store alone.

In the dairy trade between Elanto and Valio, HM’s stores were transferred to Elanno. HM is now formally Elanto’s sister company. It is also planned to build kiosks in some of HM’s stores.

The name of the progressive kiosks has yet to be decided. The kiosks are intended to sell, in addition to the usual kiosk articles, e.g. packaged foods and possibly also barbecue products.

Kontula will get the library in about a year

Over The library conditions of the 20,000-inhabitant Kontula district will improve after more than a year. The library cars will be replaced by a branch library.

The registration of shares in the apartment has been approved by the Helsinki City Council.

The library service in Kontula and Vesala has been taken care of with the help of library cars. There are four parking spaces in the area, where cars visit nine times a week. The weekly parking time for cars is 12 hours.

Compensation for salmonella mothers in Vantaa

Vantaa The municipality has decided to pay the guardians of salmonella babies compensation for lost working time.

Last December, 10 people from Vantaa were infected with salmonella at Kätilöopisto.

Salmonella disease was considered so contagious that the children’s mothers could not be allowed to work in the food industry or the like. The children could not be kept in the crib or elsewhere with other small children. Consequently, several families faced financial difficulties

The condition of the roads has had to be lowered

The roads According to Transport Minister Pekka Tarjante, the maintenance level has had to be lowered recently: pavements have to be renewed more and more quickly, the so-called there is not enough money to maintain secondary roads.

Tarjanne spoke at the Association of Asphalt Contractors’ Asphalt Day in Helsinki on Wednesday.

He said that studs cause annual damages of 50 mmK to roads, but denied the information that the use of studded tires would be banned. – –

Motorists still have almost three weeks to change their studded tires to summer tires. According to the current road traffic regulation, studded tires can be used from the beginning of October to mid-May.

British milk bottles on the shelf

London (Erkki Arni)

When a few years pass, one of the most everyday and common items in English households can turn into a valuable and rare museum piece.

You see, large dairies are considering putting traditional glass milk bottles out of use.

The so-called pint, i.e. a little less than six deciliter, bottles of milk crash on the steps of millions of English homes every morning on weekdays and holidays. An average of 32 million bottles are distributed every day.

The possibility that this cozy fishing will cease to be heard before long is due to the fact that plastic packaging is cheaper.

The dairies calculated that one bottle of milk should theoretically last 50 round trips from the bottling plant to the consumer and back again.

Nowadays, however, the average age of a bottle is only 25 trips — civilized people — and in the garden suburbs, which handle bottles more carefully, still about 45 trips, but in one of the slums of Glasgow only 6 rounds.

The plastic bags familiar to the Finnish milk buyer are significantly cheaper, say the dairies, and since the packaging methods have been sufficiently familiarized, the transition to plastic is only a matter of time.

Yugoslavia suffers from a lack of leadership

Vienna (Erkki Pennanen)

in Yugoslavia there are no more volunteers for the previously sought-after directorships after President Tito’s instigated authorities in a short period of time put the directors of more than 500 companies in different parts of the country on trial for embezzlement and other abuses.

Yugoslav newspapers report that the country’s general prosecutor has announced in the parliament that the monetary value of the abuses caused by the leaders prosecuted in recent months will rise to more than 200 million marks.

Business leaders came under fire from the authorities last fall, when President Tito announced a campaign against “billionaires”, by which he meant people who became unreasonably rich through non-socialist methods.

Tito demanded detailed investigations into the origin of their wealth and laws to prevent excessive enrichment in the future.

Ickx and Redman drove to victory

The car of Jacky Ickx and Brian Redmann (1) crossed the finish line slightly before the similar car of Tim Schenke and Carlos Reuteman.

Monza (Reuters—AFP)

Belgian Jacky Ickx and Englishman Bryan Redmann drove their Ferrari to victory in the Monza 1,000 km race. This was part of the World Cup competition for car brands.

The winners drove 174 laps in 4 07 34.4. It corresponds to an average speed of 242,463 kilometers per hour.

The victory brought Ferrari to the top of the manufacturers’ World Championship. – –

Points standings of the brands after four races 1) Ferrari 65, Matra 52, Porsche 34, Lola 22, Gulf-Mirage and Alfa Romeo 8 and Chevron 5.

Compiled by Jarkko Rahkonen

