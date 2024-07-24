HS 50 years ago 25.7.1974 | The harvest spoils almost all over the country

Part the hay crop is ruined almost all over the country. The rains have prevented harvesting, the nutritional value of the hay lying on the slats and felled has dropped quite a bit. Even the hay that is still standing has lost its nutritional value.

The rains have particularly affected farmers who use the baling method. This summer, hay harvesting is two to three weeks behind the usual schedule.

It is thought that the silage obtained from the odelma, i.e. the hay that grows after harvesting the main crop, can replace the weak quality of the hay and the possibly missing amount of hay.

The new government of Greece recognizes Makarios

Athens (Reuter)

Constantine Greece’s new civilian government led by Karamanlis announced a general amnesty for all political prisoners on Wednesday, while also announcing that the prison on the isolated island of Jaros will close. – –

Tens of thousands of Athenians surrounded Greece’s new Prime Minister Konstantin Karamanlis on Wednesday, who needed police help to get through the crowd.

The new government recognizes the deposed Archbishop Makarios, who fled from Cyprus, as the island state’s president and legitimate head of state.

The announcement came just a few moments after the government was sworn in and the seven-year military junta ended in Greece. – –

Exiled Greek actress Melina Mercouri said on Wednesday that she plans to return to her homeland in the coming days now that Greece has a civilian government. Composer Mikis Theodorakis, who is also known as an implacable opponent of the junta, has already returned to Athens, according to his friends.

Even the deposed King Constantine hopes to return.

Resignation from church position proposed for homosexual employee

Seija Sartti

A youth councelor Seppo Kivistö, 23, has been threatened with dismissal from his position in the Helsinki Old Church parish because he has publicly admitted that he is homosexual. No complaints have ever been made about him or his work.

If he is fired, the Church of Finland will have to take a stand on homosexuality for the first time in its history, as Kivistö plans to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.

The Church Council already discussed the matter once, but put it on the table. In its interim decision, the council promises to grant Kivistö a leave of absence on the condition that he seek treatment to free himself from homosexuality.

The Council also disapproves of the fact that Kivistö did not tell about the matter when applying for the position two years ago. The Council considers that impeachment is possible.

Kivistö wonders why he should seek treatment when he is completely satisfied with his life. He also doesn’t understand whether every person should also explain their sex life when applying for a job.

Jupakka started when Seppo Kivistö told Ilta-Sanom under the pseudonym Stefan what it’s like to be gay in today’s society. He justified the granting of the interview by saying that he considers it important to discuss the issue objectively. – –

According to Kivistö, gays are forced to be silent and afraid all the time, e.g. being kicked out of a job or apartment.

Kivistö’s claim proved to be correct very quickly.

Yle would like color televisions for schools

Color televisions should, in the opinion of Yleisradio’s school program committee, be included in the instruments entitling schools to state aid.

In its letter to the school board, the committee points out that the purchase of equipment should be aimed at the latest technology, and money should no longer be invested in outdated equipment.

According to the research commissioned by the committee, only two-thirds of the schools own a television, and even 43 percent of them have been purchased with collection funds. – –

Today, color plays a significant role in the production of school programs.

The quick birth gave me goosebumps

Pio Olamo’s visit to Kätilöopisto produced results, but husband Risto was surprised to pick up his wife at home earlier than agreed.

A kindergarten teacher Pio Olamo was about to give birth to his first child at the midwifery school. Käväisi is exactly the right word, because two days after giving birth, she was sent home with a stomach full of ticks.

“The time is definitely too short,” says chief physician KA Schroderus. “Complications occur if they occur on the fourth, fifth or sixth day after delivery, and the patient’s stay at home naturally increases the risk”.

“Those who give birth should be in the hospital for seven or eight days. However, even under normal conditions, we can keep them here for a couple of days less than the ideal time”.

Pio Olamo is horrified by his own case “I’m waiting here to see if the child turns yellow”. I was originally promised that I would be allowed to stay in the hospital for a day longer, but I was thrown out and told that usually 10-15 patients are sent out every day and that day only five had been sent out. – –

The staff is ten percent too few.

Recreational trips for senior citizens

Finland At the end of August, the Red Cross will start a series of recreational vacation trips for senior citizens, where the destinations are popular holiday resorts in Spain, Yugoslavia and Greece.

With this service, the Red Cross aims to offer holiday travel opportunities also to those pensioners for whom the presence of a doctor and nurse is important.

In addition to the doctor and nurse, the Finnish Red Cross has chosen trip leaders from among themselves.

Wihuri plans to assemble vans

Wihuri Group plans to assemble vans. According to preliminary studies, their engines, gearboxes and axles would be Volkswagen parts. The baskets would be made of fiberglass in Finland.

The Publishers’ Association will not press charges against the Finns

of the United States the association of newspaper publishers announces that it does not intend to take legal action against Finnish paper exporters. Previously, it was speculated that the union could accuse Finnish exporters of violating the agreement.

Finnish exporters plan to stop exporting newsprint to the United States in the middle of the two-year contract period. The reason for stopping the export is the low price level in the US market

According to the news agency UPI, the American Newspaper Publishers Association (ANPA) states that “the union will not initiate legal action.” However, the association still points out that “what private publishers decide to do is entirely their own business”. – –

Almost a third of newsprint exports have gone to the United States.

The weakening of the dollar and the rapid increase in the price of ocean freight have been the worst blows for Finnish exports.

The Turks’ goal may be the division of Cyprus

Ehekelia, the British base in Cyprus (Lauri Karén)

Turks military activity in Cyprus at the moment suggests that their political aim is apparently to have the island split in half along the 35th parallel. This line runs from Nicosia in the west to Famagusta in the east. – –

Many people think that the Turks fight like gentlemen. They too have taken revenge, but nowhere near as cruel as the Greeks.

Among the Turks, there has been particular bitterness about the way of the now-deposed president Nikos Sampson to target military operations on Turkish territories and their population. The Greeks have burned entire Turkish villages to the ground.

On the other hand, the Turks do not follow the ceasefire orders. – –

In the midst of the fighting, humor has still blossomed in the mouths of the UN men. “Is that smoking so dangerous now, even if the doctors say so,” said the UN man, who while bending down to light a cigarette got hit on his helmet.

“Hello, Turks ten meters away. Keep them away, the UN soldier warned the others.

“Yes, we’ll close the door”, answered those who heard the warning.

The windows of the officer’s mess at Kykko Camp are constantly kept open so that bullets can pass through without breaking the window panes. Reporting glass damage would just be too much bureaucratic effort.

Supreme Court Unanimous: Nixon’s Tapes to Be Released

of the United States Supreme Court ruled unanimously on Wednesday that President Richard Nixon must turn over White House tapes and documents to Watergate special counsel Leon Jaworski. The decision was announced by Chief Justice Warren Burger, who was appointed by President Richard Nixon himself.

The world’s longest underwater tunnel

The Japanese Construction of the world’s longest underwater tunnel connecting the islands of Honshu and Kiushu has been completed.

The construction of the tunnel started in August 1970. In March 1975, the first trains will run along it.

The length of the tunnel is 18,713 meters. It runs deep under the bottom of the strait. (APN)

Jukka Parikka brought down PuMu

I’m humming Jukka Parika’s two breakthroughs, which yielded two hits and six regular runs, solved two important series points for Hamina, who have been going from victory to victory recently at the expense of Puna-Mustie.

PuM’s Kari Nordström has visited Tapio Väisänen’s home. Hamina’s striker Markku Raasu waits for the ball.

The stump round, which included only four matches, did not bring any surprises, even though there were some tight games. Kouvola’s 8–2 victory against Imatra was so significant that last years’ champion team can sigh with relief for a while after the threat of relegation has subsided.

At the same time, Puna-Musti’s exit from the series is becoming certain. In the other two matches of the round, the top teams of the series, Oulu and Seinäjoki, took victories over Alajärvi and Ulvila, albeit by small numbers.

Bill Shankly is not coaching Liverpool

Liverpool (Reuters)

of Liverpool respected football coach Bill Shankly resigned from his club. Shankly has been coaching Liverpool for 14 years. The separation came as a complete surprise.

Shankly said that he wants to “recharge his dead batteries” and spend time on his hobbies.

A triple victory for the Finns

Boden (TT)

Finland took a triple victory in the men’s series in the two-day orienteering competitions that started in Boden. The best of them was Seppo Keskinarkaus.

Results Men 1) Seppo Keskinarkaus 1.18.21, 2) Simo Nurminen 1.23.13, 3) Matti Turtiainen, all from Finland, 1.23.30, 4) Lars Lundholm 1.24.44, 5) Raimo Keskinarkaus, Finland 1.25. 55.

Junior riders have modest success

Finland The junior team did not get any medals in the equestrian youth PM competitions. However, the level of performance was already significantly better than the previous year.

In non-championship classes, our juniors collected six awards.

Titania brought Finland three places in the Junior PM competitions in Norway. Satu Väihkönen in the saddle.

The junior Nordic championships took place this year in Norway, in Honefoss near Oslo. For the first time, Finland had assembled a team for dressage in addition to show jumping. – –

Among the Finns, Satu Väihkönen from Lahti had the best success with his Titania. – –

Salo’s Raimo Aaltonen on Bunczuki and Turku’s Jyri Koponen on Caesar also got places in show jumping. In dressage, Leena Tammisalo surprised at Esplanada, taking one fifth prize.

Although both the show jumping and dressage teams finished last in the team championships, it was not a crushing loss, as in previous years.

Compiled by Jarkko Rahkonen

