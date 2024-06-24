HS 50 years ago 25.6.1974 | Many buyers’ bikes are missing accessories

Oili Tolvanen

When you buy you can violate the road traffic regulation as soon as you ride a bicycle on the street.

Your bike may be defective, but that’s your responsibility, not the dealer’s. The sale of bicycles is currently not controlled in any way.

According to the road traffic regulation, the rear fender of the bicycle must have a white painting at least 20 cm high. Many foreign touring and youth bikes lack white paint. However, only the driver is guilty of violating the regulation, as the transaction cannot be monitored.

The Parliamentary Transport Committee is considering regulations that would also subject the sale of bicycles and their accessories to supervision. At the same time, the responsibility for the condition of the new car would also be transferred from the buyer to the dealer. – –

“You can sell a bicycle even without handlebars, we can’t do anything about it,” says inspector Olli Riekki from the Helsinki traffic police.

There is not yet an efficiency definition for the reflectors of bicycle safety wires. The reflector must not be triangular. The top two pennants in the picture are domestic and the bottom is made in Sweden.

“The bike’s rider is responsible for its condition. The highest possible punishment for even impaired driving is a fine or up to three months in prison, but usually the police are content to point out deficiencies,” says Riekki.

“The bicycle seller should point out to his customer about the lack of white paint and shove a can of paint into the buyer’s hand, or at least sell him the paint,” says Riekki.

There are demolition threats at the houses on Kuopio’s Kauppakatu

Kuopio (HS)

Kuopio The look of the city’s main thoroughfare, Kauppakatu, will change over the next few years. The first to be demolished is the red-brick three-story commercial building of Kansalliskauppa, which was built in the 1910s and which the Finnish Museum Agency wanted to preserve.

Kauppakatu in Kuopio changes its shape when Kansalliskauppa’s old commercial building is demolished to make way for the new one.

A new, light brick supermarket will replace the old one. Placing the store’s main entrance on Vuorikatu makes Kauppakattu even quieter.

There are also construction projects along Kauppakatu by the Saastamoinen group, whose business building is on the corner of the market. There have been whispers in the city about the demolition of the old stone houses on a couple of other streets, although the owners deny such rumors.

Kauppakatu was Kuopio’s dominant bank and business street until the 1950s. Stores competed for lots on the street.

Before the wars, about thirty ships arrived in Kuopio every day, with which the country people came to the city for shopping. Kaupkatu leads directly to the port.

Suurputka is shown in Kyläsaari, Helsinki

At least A survival station for two hundred intoxicated people is being planned for Helsinki’s Kyläsaari. On Monday, the city government left the preliminary plan related to the large pipe on the table.

The survival station is sized so that it can accommodate at least 200 intoxicated people at the same time. Two square meters of floor space is reserved per person.

According to the plan, the building will be one-story. The floor level is built at the same height as the ground surface, i.e. without steps.

The house will have discharge facilities for three “Black Mays”. Special attention is paid to sound insulation, as is air conditioning.

The ear mushroom harvest depends on Kainuu

Oulu (HS)

Summer according to the current prospects, the ear fungus harvest is almost entirely up to the people of Kainuu.

With the mushroom harvest characterized as normal in the province, the pickers have exceeded their goal already halfway through the picking season. Elsewhere in Finland, the pickers have had to make do with almost non-existent catches.

The mushroom line of Kiantama Oy managed by Vieno Juntunen in Suomussalmi has had enough work this spring. The people of Kainuu have taken more ear mushrooms out of their forests than anywhere else has even dared to dream of in the grip of the drought. The goal of 20,000 kilos of ear mushrooms has already been reached halfway through the collection period.

Kiantama Oy, which processes natural products in Suomussalmi, already met its 20-ton goal on Tuesday, but according to manager Matti Huhtamäki, as much mushroom is taken in for processing at the facility as possible, in order to fill the shortage in other areas. – –

At the moment, the picking of berries and mushrooms and the income from it surpass even the traditional ancillary activity, i.e. the income from the forest.

In the household of small farmers with large families, berry income and mushroom income may be the biggest income item, even though the picking season is only a couple of months.

Finnish lichen is good for medicine and namu

Pentti Räsänen, Oulu (HS)

For decorationFinnish lichen is used as medicine, tea, candy and tobacco in Central Europe.

On average, 350,000 cartons of lichen are exported annually, or almost 10 million marks. 85 percent of exports go to West Germany. The rest is divided evenly between Austria, France, Switzerland and the Netherlands. – –

“There are no other jobs for schoolchildren here, and yes, you can do it here,” say the picker girls from Melalahti. Front right Kirsi Leinonen, left. Marja Leinonen and Liisa Moilanen behind.

Collecting lichen is mainly a summer holiday activity for school children. The best lichen fabrics in Finland are the regions of Oulujoki, Kalajoki and Hailuoto on the coast, and inland Manamansalo island in Oulujärvi and the area around Kajaani.

USA demands suspension of whaling

London (UPI)

United States demanded on Monday that the killing of whales should be suspended for ten years. Japan and the Soviet Union strongly opposed the proposal.

According to the Americans, the whale, which is the largest mammal on Earth, is being systematically destroyed. The US representative spoke at the opening of the 26th meeting of the 15-nation International Whaling Commission in London.

Japan opposed the US demand, which the Japanese said would make it difficult for them to get food and take away the livelihood of 50,000 Japanese people.

England detonated a new nuclear charge

of the United States The Atomic Energy Commission confirmed on Monday that a joint US-UK underground nuclear test had been conducted at the Nevada nuclear test site “several weeks ago”.

Just a little earlier, Prime Minister Harold Wilson had dismayed the representatives of the left wing of the Labor Party by announcing in the House of Commons that the rumor published by the Daily Express on Saturday about England’s new nuclear test was indeed true.

However, Prime Minister Wilson did not say where the nuclear test, England’s first in nine years, had been carried out.

The Soviet fleet is visiting Turku

Turku (HS)

Everyone’s the second ever Soviet naval visit to Turku began on Monday morning when one destroyer and two patrol ships docked at the Turku harbor pier.

During the five-day visit, almost 600 men from the navy department will get to know real Finnish sights, industrial plants and museums. – –

During the day, the Finnish hosts of the visit of the destroyer Obraztsovy and the guard ships also received an invitation for a return visit to Leningrad.

Tuesday’s visit program includes e.g. tours, visits to Turku industrial plants and presentation of ships to the Turku public.

The first Soviet naval visit to Turku was made in 1962.

Movies of the week: The Japanese War

Paula Talaskivi

of Okinawa bloody days (Kenikaze Okinawa zero). Directed by Kihachi Okamoto, screenplay by Kaneto Shindo, cinematography by Hiroshi Murai, music by Masaru Sato. – –

A scene from the movie Bloody Days of Okinawa.

The bloodiest battle in the Pacific Ocean theater at the end of World War II in the spring of 1945 was the 82-day occupation of Okinawa. It killed 12,000 American landers and over 100,000 Japanese defenders. Besides, about 65,000 of the island’s population perished at the feet of the fighters or otherwise.

It’s no wonder that the Japanese film depicting these battles is shocking, bloody and full of almost unbelievable examples of human suffering.

The screenplay is the work of Kaneto Shindo, who is also well-known as a realistic director (also known here as the creator of Naked Island and Onibaba).

He has interspersed the direct war narration with documentary glimpses that help to create some kind of overall understanding of the events. – –

There is no attempt to make a sensation about the suicide pilots’ specialties, not too much about the traditional suicide ceremonies of the commanders, but rather the expressions of war weariness and the will for peace are shown remarkably strongly.

The tone also breathes life into the effort to show the depth of the absurdity of warfare in ways other than bloodshed.

“Are we on the road to destruction”

A fisherman and a bank manager discuss the problems of nature conservation on TV 2 at 21:25. Pentti Linkola (pictured) and Raimo Ilaskivi present their own significantly different positions, e.g. about nature conservation and human comfort in the program “On the road to destruction”.

Compiled by Pasi Oikarinen

