HS 50 years ago 24.8.1974 | Saturday’s wishes

On a walkie-talkie contacted CEO Ilkka (Danny) Lipsanen, what do you hope for?

“I am currently at sea in a relatively fast boat, on my way to Merenkävijöy. I hope for a juicy steak, good drinks and nice people. Rich is the one whose pleasures are cheap”.

The only ruins left from the Finnish UN camp

Nicosia (HS)

Finland The UN battalion’s camp, Kykko Camp, looks ragged after the worst disaster the world organization’s peacekeeping forces have ever faced.

At Kykko Camp, the headquarters of the Finnish UN forces in Cyprus, the poteron’s dugout has not yet taken shape and sandbags were purchased for protection. On the inspection tour, the commander of the Finnish battalion, lieutenant colonel Jorma Pullinen, accompanied by major Harri Jokihaara.

Only blackened ruins remain of the hospital and car repair shop of the camp near Nicosia. The three residential barracks have a new direct scenic connection to the outdoors.

Only the supporting structures were left of Kykko Camp’s car repair shop after the walls were blown away by grenades. Jaeger Kalervo Kuusio is on guard.

There is hardly a roof or wall in the entire camp that does not have a bullet or shrapnel hole in it. In places, the hot sun of Cyprus breaks in like through a sieve.

When touring Kykko Camp, caught in the middle of the fiercest battles on the peaceful island, it seems incredible that the Finns did not fare worse.

A week and a half ago, 15 Finnish UN soldiers were wounded in a shooting that lasted three days and two nights. Some of them are still in the hospital and all are recovering well.

The damage to the shelters of the Finnish UN soldiers has been urgently repaired. Jaeger Keijo Haake sawing and jaegers Esko Kalliomaa and Tuomo Ruohonen on the roof.

Modern generation and crime

Stir it up just panicking, but the truth is that the Finnish people have made progress.

You 70-year-olds (both sides) remember the situation in your youth and also in your grown-up age: weddings in Finland were bad if at least one man was not killed there.

In addition to this, you parents have promoted and maintained the songs of the knife junkies, instilling them in the youth and at the same time giving them the spirit of fighting.

It is strange that the aforementioned generation, whose heirs and education the current generation is, now sees youth as decadent.

Remember your own youth, but be honest with yourself, then you will realize that the current youth of Finland are angels compared to you.

Now, after all, weddings are celebrated without manslaughter.

Isn’t there progress?

70 years old

Juliana wants to sleep only on a reindeer harness

Lemmenjoki (Jorma Korhonen)

Queen Juliana’s trip to Lapland at the beginning of next month is being feverishly prepared. Roadsides are swept in Inari and officials go around checking places.

On Friday, Theodore Francois Valck Lucassen, the Dutch ambassador in Helsinki, inspected the area at Lemmenjoki, where the Queen, Prince Bernhard and President Urho Kekkonen and a large entourage are staying in tents. The ambassador was quite taken aback by what he saw.

Her Royal Highness Juliana has announced that she wants to sleep with only reindeer harness in a sleeping bag. Therefore, the honkalakis planned for the tent from the beginning must be dismantled.

A boat ride on the magnificently beautiful Lemmenjoki under the Joinkielinen fell is included in the program of the Royal Lapland of the Netherlands.

– –

In the queen’s tent, the border guards have stuffed the furniture, which includes a dressing table with mirrors, a bedside table, a washing table and a coat rack.

The queen’s toilet is also assembled from coil elements. An ascetic pot has been reserved for men, which was stated by Valck Lucassen himself, the robustly built ambassador of sustainability.

The Dutch ambassador Theodore Francois Valck Lucassen visited the scenery of Lemmenjoki first and fell in love forever.

The Italian jooli arrived in Helsinki for a visit

Sailing training Giovanni Iannucci, the commander of the Italian sailing school ship Stella Polare, who came to Finland for an unofficial visit, thought it was important for the students of the naval school.

The six-day visit began on Friday morning when a 21-meter long jib was moored at the Eteläsatama pier in Helsinki.

A visit to Helsinki is part of Stella Polare’s normal training sailings. Now only the ship headed its way to Finland for the first time.

Jooli Stella Polare arrived in front of Helsinki on Friday early in the morning. The Navy’s iron boat was welcoming visitors at Harmaja’s place.

The time of public service in the museum

Paper shoes and substitutes for bicycle tires made of wooden sticks, as well as archival material from the famine and card era, is presented by the Museum of Pohjois-Ostrobothnia with the exhibition “Kansanhuolto aika 1939—1949”.

The original posters, drawings, texts and photographs related to the exhibition come from the state archives. The objects, on the other hand, are the property of the Museum of Northern Ostrobothnia.

In connection with the construction of the exhibition, it has been noticed how little substitute artefacts from the war and its aftermath have been deposited in the museum.

Paper and wood is a common material in textiles and footwear during the People’s Welfare period. The famine period exhibition is open in the museum of North Ostrobothnia.

Sheeting

Mott the Hoople is a strange rock band because it doesn’t sound like what it looks like.

Five years of nothing but angry faces refers to a remrock band. But no. Vocalist Ian Hunter most often sounds like David Bowie or Bob Dylan or Bowie singing an Elton John tune.

When you listen to a song from the golden age of rock ‘n’ roll on The Hoople record (CBS = 32 MKD), you can guess where the divisiveness is.

There is nothing in Hunter’s voice and the band’s playing that separates it from other hard rock performers.

Rock is not such a high art that you can’t make a good record by stealing from good sources. And the album is a distinctive whole, because Ian Hunter radiates personality and he writes thoughtful and straightforward lyrics.

– –

In recent months, Mott the Hoople has been marketed as a champion band and the boys are doing well after many lean years.

They will apparently visit Finland in the fall.

Mott The Hoople: a band that makes plagiarism sound like cultural borrowing.

Zandy and wife

Encounter in the Wilderness (Zandy’s Bride) Directed by Jan Troell

Jan Troell is now continuing in the USA a similar description of life as new farmers, which he presented in the latter part of his emigrant films.

He has been lucky enough to get the same great actress Liv Ullman, who he had in his Swedish Oscar films, in the second lead role, and who is perfectly suited to the part of the jewelry-free beautiful Hannah.

– –

Troelll’s main characters act excellently, the depiction of manners and the scenes of life in the film are both lively and interesting, also in new kinds of details.

There is quite a bit of everyday humor, and some speed as well.

Jan Troell’s new pair of scavengers, Zandy — (Gene Hackman) and his bride (Liv Ullman) in the Swedish director’s first American film Encounter in the Wilderness.

An evening with a Finnish jännär

MTV 1 at 21:20

In the year 1961 Matti Kassila’s The Crimson Dove gained fame and honor as a skilfully made thriller, a summer pastime at its best, even though the personal direction was criticized as flimsy.

– –

In the film, Tauno Palo plays a doctor who, on the last day of his summer vacation, gets caught up in a strange chain of events.

Next to the wife (Gunvor Sandkvist) comes the beautiful and mysterious Fire Red Dove (Helen Elde), who completely messes up the doctor’s mess.

SF once asked journalists not to reveal the beginning of the film any better than the end. What’s up.

The original subject of the fiery red pigeon is Matti Kassila, script by Juha Nevalainen, music by Osmo Lindeman, stage design by Aarre Koivisto and editing by Elmer Lahti.

Tauno Palo and Helen Elde in the love scene of Fire Pigeon. The director Matti Kassila is watching next to him.

Compiled by Kari Lankinen

