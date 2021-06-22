HS 50 years ago 23.6.1971 Bloody entertainment

Violence promised in all of this summer’s show programs. Frederik gives people all the money for himself by performing as Revenge.

Frederik promises to shoot hard and at the same time also show excerpts from Jesus Christ the Superstar.

For as long as I can remember, percussion singers, or artists, have said they want to influence their audiences and also feel responsible.

Yes, I guess they make an impact, but how? Does it make any sense to make the youth scream out loud, then collect the fyrkas and fade to the next place.

Midsummer note

Midsummer is a midsummer celebration. As an ecclesiastical celebration, it has been celebrated since the 4th century to commemorate the birth of John the Baptist.

There are many ways associated with the celebration of Midsummer that refer to the celebration of light and fertility during paganism.

The purpose of the Midsummer size has been explained in many ways: to cleanse, to banish evil spirits, and to increase light and heat.

Midsummer night’s eating has involved making magic and has been practiced especially by married girls to get a suitor.

Midsummer food

Midsummer offering the family more festive eating than normal, both salty and sweet.

Salmon, kingfish, rarely delicately delight; maybe now for midsummer though. And the insignificant Karelian roast leaves the hostess time to enjoy the measure.

Whether Midsummer is celebrated in the country or in the city, cooking must be arranged as effortlessly as possible. This knows, especially for those waiting for Midsummer guests, that on the eve and eve, the sleeves have to swing faster than usual.

Those arriving at the finished table would be thoughtful to ask the hostess well in advance how they could carry their cards in the pile.

Vegetables, fruits, canned food and disposable tableware are sure to be welcome. Fresh coffee bread can significantly ease entertainment worries.

Outbound traffic on the busiest Thursday night

Midsummer traffic will be very lively this year.

An estimated 70,000 people leave the capital by rail for Midsummer. Sleeping and runway seats have already been sold out on trains departing on Wednesday and Thursday. There are a total of 11 additional trains in Midsummer traffic.

– –

Finnair has made all its fleet available to air travelers. Some scattered places may still be found. Otherwise, all shifts are almost booked.

– –

Bus traffic from Helsinki to the rest of Finland is increasing day by day before Midsummer. Ticket sales indicate whether bus services are being increased from normal. It was told from Matkahuolto that there are enough extra flights.

– –

The busiest time for private car traffic will be Thursday evening and Friday morning, the Mobile Police thought.

The differences dominated the author’s speeches

To a pop singer English writer Arnold Wesker compared his moods when he stepped in front of an audience at an international writers’ conference in Lahti Mukkula.

The performance and skillful Microphone Technology proved that it was, however, a used and well-known playwright. Wesker was one of the initiators of the inaugural day of the Writers ’Conference.

Before the opening, the Finnish organizers of the meeting had had time to knock down the speaker stand set up on the Mukkula lawn. They wanted to get rid of the border fences.

However, the boundaries and contradictions that divide the world dominated the speeches of the first day of the meeting. One of the key issues was the gap between Europe and other continents.

“It always comes to come”

Suomussalmi (Hilkka Paakolanvaara)

Frontline the resident is barely able to comprehend what the road means to the population of Selkonen. It is often a direct condition of life, and a lot was told about President Urho Kekkonen on his second day in Kainuu on Tuesday.

Thanks to the new roads, the head of the republic can now more easily visit his friends instead of the former hikes.

– –

Pirttivaara was happy when the President always remembers the residents of Selkonen during his visits. “He’s in such a high position that he could send smaller gentlemen to the movement, but he always brings it.”

Drug offenses tripled

The police According to Statistics Finland, more than 76,000 crimes came to light during the first quarter of this year.

In the corresponding period a year ago, the number of crimes was more than 10,000 more. According to Statistics Finland, this reduction is due to the fact that parking errors are no longer considered criminal offenses.

More than 1,100 drug-related crimes came to the attention of the police. The figure is more than three times the same period last year and almost half of the total number of drug-related crimes last year.

Assaults also increased in the first quarter of last year by more than three quarters.

Division of justice in Ekenäs

One some time ago Ingvar S. Melin argued that the image of a politician is becoming more and more official; technocrats are taking over this field as well.

We have something different in Finland. Technocrats have not been seen yet and there is plenty of fun.

Our Minister of Justice Mikko Laaksonen has met his sister in Ekenäs, who is the mother of 8-year-old Vessel. For him, Mishka had bought a real Colt-looking water pistol.

In the Ekenäs market square, against Mishka, there was a sudden and even slightly influenced hubby (en gubbe). The man clearly attacked the newcomer. This took the pistol from his pocket and pressed it against the stomach of the threatener.

“Why are you threatening me!” asked the hubby in fright.

“I’m right, I’m the minister of justice,” Mishka said.

The man burst out laughing and forgot the whole pistol. It was a good joke that the man dared to claim to be a minister.

For an ordinary citizen, the story can be very funny. At least it shows that a man of justice has a sense of humor.

On the other hand, in these times of law reform, it shows unprecedented courage from the Minister of Justice. If the grandfather had also had a gun and had time to pull first, the situation would now be different.

Metro worries in others as well

Rio de Janeiro (Los Angeles Times)

Traffic congestion Saturated Rio residents are eagerly awaiting the completion of the city’s FIM 42 million underground network.

The wait may become long.

Jornal do Brasil, one of the largest newspapers in Rio, says that the 400-meter section has been completed so far. The work has been done for five years. Less than 20 km of underground will be completed at this rate in 2026.

Compiled by Kari Lankinen

