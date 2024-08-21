HS 50 years ago 22.8.1974 | Volvo’s new model

Matti Jansson

Volvo has presented its new models, which have undergone such thorough changes that they have received new model designations. The 240 and 260 series Volvos have new engines, chassis, interior and exterior.

The most striking thing is the new front part, which is based on Volvo’s experimental safety car, the VESC.

With the changes, many principles previously typical of Volvos have fallen into the scrap heap.

A test drive with different models on Volvo’s new test track showed that, from a technical point of view, the 1975 models have made considerable progress in every respect.

They are more comfortable, better drivability and undoubtedly even safer than their predecessors.

The prices of the new models are not yet known, but clear increases would not be a surprise. However, we are already approaching the limit of what car users want to pay for safety.

Sibelius-Marathon starts the festive weeks in Helsinki

The big ones concert events, experimental theater performances, consistent pop-jazz patterns, multi-faceted art exhibitions and even more expanded free programs characterize Helsinki’s festive weeks, which start on Thursday for a generous two weeks.

Almost 300,000 guests are expected for this last 74 events of the cultural summer.

The Sibelius marathon is a new type of concert from the classical music side, which at Finlandia Hall aims to present Sibelius’ work as a light-hearted cross-section.

Thursday’s event consists of two parallel series, each with four separate episodes of about half an hour. The audience can freely change the listening place during the intervals.

This Sibelius marathon playing in all rooms of Finlandia Hall also starts the festive weeks.

The port is also remembered during the holiday week

“Helsinki will never die, because it lives and breathes in the sea and the port”, said Lord Mayor Teuvo Aura when he opened the large port exhibition set up in the hall of the city hall.

The “Hundreds of Port Years” exhibition tells the living story of the city, which trade and shipping once gave birth to, with photographs, miniature models and many private objects.

The posters of the past tell about Finland as a tourist destination and the beauty of cruise life.

“The sea and the harbor are an important sustainer of the life of the city of Helsinki,” said Aura.

“If, for example, we were toying with the idea that Helsinki would be deprived of its capital rights, then we could be quite sure that Helsinki would not perish.”

The miniature model of the icebreaker Apu takes pride of place in the port exhibition, surrounded by historical maritime artifacts.

The housing market is in a slump

Apartments the store is almost in a slump. The supply is significantly greater than the demand. There are hundreds of old apartments standing unsold.

This house in the rural municipality of Porvoo has forty apartments; There are still the majority of unsold items in the B-level. Most of the apartments in the whole house are not sold.

So far, the builders have sold the houses around the time they are completed. But the deals have been preceded by several months of sales activity.

The situation is favorable for the buyer, but it still does not make him the king of the market.

Yard work is underway in the Gammelbacka residential area, Porvoo rural municipality. The house in the background is almost empty — full of unsold apartments.

Fuel peat is also wanted from calmed bogs

Kuopio (HS)

State fuel center Vapo has also set its sights on calmed marsh areas.

In the letter sent to Metsähallitus, Vapo has requested to obtain a right of use for a total of 7,670 bog hectares, of which approximately 4,000 hectares are ore areas or bog areas protected from drainage.

The purpose of Vapo would be to rehabilitate the bogs in order to obtain fuel peat.

There are a total of 31 bogs that Vapo wants to use, with an average area of ​​about 250 hectares, and there are nine ore areas and bogs that have been protected from drainage.

Oulujoki rises above the cliffs

Oulu (HS)

Water rises over the banks of Oulujoki.

Low-lying crops are under water and at the mouth of the river, the flood escapes to the Hupisaarti park, a favorite of Oulu residents.

The power plant’s floodgates rush water past the turbines. A lot of energy is wasted. Merikoski on the edge of Oulu is bubbling like in the old days, because hundreds of cubic meters of water per second flows into the old bed through the floodgates of the power plant.

A few days ago, the water level of Lake Oulu rose four centimeters above the highest permitted limit. That is why Oulujoki Oy discharges too much water out of the lake, as much as the river can carry.

“This is where the path should be.” And that’s it, but Oulujoki has risen to the park on Oulu’s Hupisaari. The flood has broken embankments and uprooted trees.

The wooden houses on Papinkatu in Kotka are being demolished

Eagle (HS)

Eagle in connection with the renovation of the town hall site, one of the city’s most elegant wooden house ensembles is about to disappear. The demolition of the Papinkatu wooden houses connected to the plot has already started.

The State Council will make a decision on the fate of the Kotka shopping hall on Thursday. The facade and towers of the culturally valuable Kotka shopping hall are proposed for protection.

In particular, it is feared that Papinkatu will turn from the current quiet park street into an unsafe street with traffic jams if the market hall is left without protection and a car market is built in its place.

Kotka’s oldest wooden house area will be lost when the shopping hall plot is renovated. The peaceful Papinkatu is feared to become congested.

The celebration of the Museum of Architecture

Finland the museum of architectural art is a pioneer in its field in the whole world, the oldest depository and research institute of contemporary architecture.

Celebrating a quarter of a century of activity, the Museum of Architecture handed out recognition awards at an event organized in Finlandia Hall on Tuesday.

The museum’s first silver merit plaques were awarded to Professor Alvar Aalto, Doctor of Philosophy Hilmer Brommels and Professor Otto-I. Meurman.

A new rock painting was found on Pakanavuori in Kuusa

Kuusankoski (HS)

In Kymenlaakso within a short time, already another Stone Age rock painting was found on the Pakanavuori rock wall in Kuusankoski. Part of the drawing has probably remained under the initials of the boat painters.

The most visible drawing shows a human figure in a threatening pose. A series of rock paintings about four meters wide was found in a systematic search.

The rock painting found now is the ninth found in Finland.

Vehmersalmi is full of souvenirs

Vehmersalmeites, Residents of the most insular municipality in Kuopio County, just any pot and wooden ladle are not suitable as souvenirs to be offered to tourists.

As a souvenir, the people of Vehmersalm start making a proper serving dish, a trough made according to the model of the owner’s mistress’s salted fish dish.

Kielua’s landlady’s salted fish dish was almost completely worn out, but there was enough left for Ville Happonen, a local carver, to notice it.

The people of Vehmersalme have already shoved their salted fish dish under the arm of the visiting ministers, and it will be ready for wider production in the near future.

The municipal secretary Marjatta Heiskanen is of the opinion that the smoke sticks are well suited to be offered as a souvenir from Vehmersalme.

Twiggy to the theatre

Twiggy, that stick-like mannequin of yesteryear, will make his first appearance in the theater at Christmas.

She plays Cinderella in a pantomime play for children in London.

Twiggy, who appeared in the movie “Boyfriend”, has expressed her opinion about going to the theater: “I want my first play to be magically beautiful and give the children the same feeling I got when I went to the theater as a child.”

Twiggy doubted her skills and thought that she was nervous, at least on the first night.

Today Twiggy weighs 47 kilos. He says that he has gained many kilos recently. (AP)

The sinful song was rewarded

Rauni Mollberg’s Mukka film Maa ont sininte vaulu continues its festival tour. Last week, it was shown in Switzerland at the Locarno Film Festival, from which the festival management has sent a happy telegram: Sintinen laulu has been awarded as the best debut film of the festival. In the picture Oula Lappalainen — Jouni Aikio and the central girl of the story Mäkelä Martta — Maritta Viitamäki.

