HS 50 years ago 21.9.1974 | Love and freaks

What? (What, Che?) Direction and script. Roman Polanski, photo. Marcello Gatti and Giuseppe Ruzzolini, mus. Mozart, Schubert, Beethoven, Italian-French-German production, produced by Carlo Ponti, starring Marcello Mastroianni, Sydne Rome, Polanski, Hugh Griffith, Kamras-Film repertoire (La Scala).

Almost all of Roman Polanski’s films to date have been constantly circulating as reruns (I would like to see even the first long one, Veitsi vedense, so that their cinematic merit is widely known).

In its own way, Polanski’s wild fantasy series Which? It’s a brilliantly shot and rhythmic freak about the more remarkable experiences of a young American girl, hitchhiker Nancy, in a multimillionaire’s palatial villa next to a scenic mountainside. – –

It is difficult to conclude what Polanski is aiming for with his film and whether he is seriously aiming for anything. Oh, e.g. to think of Nancy as representing some kind of new innocence, which even in the modern “wonderland” somehow survives unspoiled by adventures rather than adventure. Nothing really touches him – even if he participates in a way.

This one in addition to the new Maxim theaters – number one and number two – opening at the end of the month, Helsinki has just got another double-screen cinema. At Alfa Romeo, in the corner of Pitkänsilla, a side hall was opened in the former lobby, with seats for 49 spectators.

The small theater of the Kamras brothers is special in that it can be managed without additional labor alongside the big stage. The entire film is pre-rolled on the projector.

Specials are planned for Kylkiäinen’s repertoire.

Price demonstration without slogans

Dissatisfaction against the government’s price policy gathered around three and a half thousand demonstrators in front of the Parliament building on Friday in Helsinki at the end of the working day. Slogan posters were exceptionally not carried in this demonstration.

At the price demonstration, SKP chairman Aarne Saarinen issued reprimands to both the government and the Social Democrats’ main newspaper Demari.

Instead of posters, the twenty or so MPs standing on the upper steps of the House of Parliament could look at the variegated umbrella roof, which protected the protesters from the torrential downpours, which sometimes got quite loud.

The parliamentary session ended just before the demonstration began. So the representatives going home had to clear their way through the protesters. Not everyone managed to escape the attention of the demonstrators and the shouts echoing behind them.

Sdp chairman Rafael Paasio was urged to stay at the demonstration. “Don’t go away, join the group,” a man shouted to him. Raimo Ilaskivi, the representative of the coalition, got a whisper behind him: “That’s where the main villain goes.”

The demonstration was organized by the Uusimaa regional organization of the communist-led Construction Workers’ Union.

Ruotsalaislehti lashes out at Helsinki’s cleaning operation

Stockholm (Kari Kallio)

“Finland the capital has excellent public architecture and well-planned suburbs. However, they do not succeed in hiding behind their facades social disgraces, which a technically and economically developed country should deal with in a humane way”, writes the Stockholm newspaper Expresse on its editorial page.

On the inside page, the paper publishes a description with pictures of the cleaning operation in use in Helsinki, where “garbage is swept under the carpet”.

In a comment on the editorial page, Expressen states that around 400 people a day are kept in a warehouse designated for demolition, which means Porkkalankatu’s “flame hotel”. – –

Helsinki’s intensive cleaning of pollutants continues. The Ministry of Internal Affairs gave the Helsinki Police Department an order to continue “for the time being” the intensive operation that was otherwise agreed to end after the end of the week.

Originally, the major cleaning was supposed to last only two weeks. – –

The Helsinki police management considers the results of the past two weeks to be excellent: for example, robberies, car break-ins and disturbances in parks and other public places have significantly decreased.

So far, the police have collected about 5,000 people who are intoxicated.

Crazy bear and other political stuff

Hannu Savola

Johannes Virolainen has got a title band. However, it is not the four-man Elonkorjuu, whose name you would easily associate with the host of Estonia, but of course Hullujussi.

Hullujussi, Eeki Mantere and Holle Holopainen.

A refreshed Spede

Jukka Kajava

Speed ​​show is in patterns again, in its last broadcast more lively than spring receipts. The conversation between Esko Roine and Spede was nicely written and presented, in which the entertainment artists of Armo did not know each other’s achievements, since they are in the entertainment bread of different companies.

Pentti Siimes’ little baby is also biting again after a break. The text of the sketch was also thought out more than usual. In general, we were frugal when it came to the length of the little plays. The brevity was an advantage.

You also have to be able to laugh at everything. An aspect of humor should be allowed. However, care must be taken that, for example, thinking about reducing violence programs is not viewed negatively in itself. This was the danger in Spede’s sketch.

The filming, which kept Simo in the air for a long time, using copying and editing techniques, even reached the level of a masterpiece.

The program’s interludes are as detached as before. Without them, the Spede show would be almost cut in half, but would this be a loss?

The calculated sound of the Abba group was significantly weaker in an empty studio than at the Eurovision public event. We learned from Esko Roinee that she has a beautiful singing voice. The singing style, on the other hand, favors clichéd emotion-based expansions. – –

We’ll see how the Spede show holds up. Hopefully, the burdens of high-speed production will not fall on its shoulders like a year ago.

Outi Borgenström as a surprise for the bronze

Viborg (Marjut Svahn)

Today in orienteering world championships and medals went strictly to the North and Finland was involved in the division.

It’s easy for medalists to smile. Sweden’s Kristin Cullman (left), Norway’s Jan Fjärestad, Denmark’s Mona Norrgaard, Sweden’s Bernt Frilen, Finland’s Outi Borgenström and Norway’s Eystein Weltzin pose.

Outi Borgenström, 18, from Hyvinkää, immediately brought bronze from his first World Championships. In the men’s series, the best Finn was Risto Nuuros, who finished fourth.

The Swedish report supports aerial spraying

From the plane According to the forest information office of the Finnish Forestry Association, spraying of the forest is the cheapest way to control the forest.

In its press release, the office relies on a survey of the Swedish industry. According to the forest information office, the ban on aerial spraying of forests will be lifted in Sweden at the turn of the year.

The housing company accuses Haka of illegal activities in Kerava

Kerava (Paula Palomäki)

of Kerava A skirmish has developed between Asunto Oy Porvoonkatu 11 and Rakennuskunta Haka.

A two-story parking building is planned to be built in the common yard of the five housing associations in Kerava Porvoonkatu. The residents are against the building intended for this place – especially its two-story structure. Building permits required the reservation of parking spaces already four years ago – the spaces are still missing.

Residents rent parking spaces according to the deed of sale from Haka. They claim that Haka sold the same Autopaikat at least twice.

The city has also been drawn into the dispute. The residents are criticizing the city for the illegal site plan change.

The phone came to the elderly

The phone use in everyday elderly care is being tested in Pielavesi municipality in North Savoia. The experiment of the Central Association of Senior Citizens and the municipality of Pielavesi will reach around seventy elderly people who are alone or disabled people living in a remote village.

Former center manager Olga Leinonen is more than happy with her brand new phone.

The experiment is just at the beginning: ten of the phones have been installed.

However, the municipality’s social secretary Mirjam Hakkarainen believes that the benefit of the experiment is already noticeable. Elderly people who have lived alone for years have been able to make new contact with their relatives and friends who have moved away with the help of the phone.

Brandt bitter about Guillaume’s case

Bonn (Reuters)

Former Chancellor Willy Brandt on Friday accused the Federal Republic of Germany’s security authorities of keeping him in the dark for 10 months about the spy scandal that ended his political career last spring.

The 60-year-old former chancellor testified in a parliamentary inquiry into his former personal political aide Günter Guillaume. 47-year-old Guillaume is in custody on suspicion of espionage.

Brandt, whose face was marked by deep furrows, stated during the interrogation that when he resigned, he publicly took the blame for the neglect.

But he insisted he was only following the advice of security officials – “kind of orders” – that he should keep Guillaume by his side so that Guillaume’s suspicions would not be aroused during the investigations.

