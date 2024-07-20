Greek and Turkey tensions reached their peak on Saturday after 6,000 Turkish troops, backed by tanks and aircraft, invaded Cyprus and seized control of a wide corridor from the capital, Nicosia, to the northern coast.

Fierce fighting also broke out in Nicosia. The United Nations announced that it had brokered a ceasefire in Nicosia along the “Green Line” separating Turkish and Greek territories, but the validity of the ceasefire seemed questionable on Saturday night. – –

Greek Cypriot soldiers are defending their own Ministry of Defense in Nicosia, where fierce fighting took place during the day on Saturday.

The Turkish landing forces apparently did not take part in the battles of Nicosia, but the Greeks and Turks of the city quarreled with each other. The Greeks cut the electricity and telephone lines leading to the Turkish side.

However, neither attempted to invade each other’s territories. The Turkish police chief grinned and said, “We can afford to wait.”

Fierce battles between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots also took place elsewhere on the island.

Poju likes Liisa and bread

Ritva Liikkanen

Before in the olden days, almost a hundred vossies roamed the streets of Kuopio. Now a single express driver, Ville Lappalainen, 49, guides his horse in the midst of a traffic jam.

The townspeople like Poju; somewhere, someone is dropping a loaf of bread into Poju’s “bread lotus” or shoving a sneaky bun into its mouth. Ville makes sure that Poju’s working day does not become unreasonable. “If it’s tired, I don’t drive. Not even a human being can walk for ten “hours straight.”

Ville, a merciless mouthpiece, considers himself a living tourist asset for Kuopio, acting as a travel agency.

“Poju and I are the most photographed, like the statue of the Brother”, he announces. The division of labor is also clear, Poju does the work and Ville is the PR man. This is how I present the town hall: this is a warm house, it is lined with piles of crap.

Ville has a toasted wash-resistant vellum face. Ville spins the story, glances at the listener out of the corner of his eye and remains to taste whether the other person was worth the story. Well, are you laughing? Did you understand the whole thing? – –

“You have to have humor. If I start being vain, this thing will be ruined”, Ville assures and admits. “And I honestly don’t even know etiquette.”

Ville is proud of his horse. It takes an hour in the morning to feed, shoe and harness it, and another in the evening.

From Lappu-Liisa, Poju doesn’t get a fine, at most a lump of sugar or two. Terttu Korte and his official sister are Poju’s favorites, whom he knows even from the traffic.

The lack of energy increased the number of people with cancer

Cockroaches hospitals are buzzing, bedbugs are conquering apartments again, sugar worms have increased dramatically and children often return from summer camps with lice on their heads.

There are significantly more people with cancer now than last year. The reason is e.g. lack of energy: the lowered temperatures in the apartments provide good living conditions for pests.

Sugarcane larvae, which are considered harmless, have increased very much. However, according to the latest foreign studies, larvae can also spread dangerous diseases. – –

Bed bugs that have been missing for some time have also found their way back into human dwellings. There are a lot of bed bugs in Helsinki, Tampere and other population centers. – –

Along with bed bugs, cockroaches have also returned. There have been plenty of them in the capital’s old houses in recent years. In addition, cockroaches plague the food industry, especially breweries, bakeries and slaughterhouses.

At least in Helsinki, there are a lot of head lice. Head lice returned with the long logs and now they have spread in schools. The worst are the summer camps at public schools, from which almost all children return with lice on their heads,” says the Helsinki Disinfection Institute.

There are also fur beetles in almost every old house. However, the biggest fuss about beetles is already over.

Today, the flea is the bane of few Finns. Instead, various animal fleas have also spread to humans in recent days.

Järvikylä manor turned 300 years old

Joroinen (STT)

Finland Järvikylä manor house in Jorois, one of the oldest manors received as a donation, celebrated its 300th anniversary on Saturday. The manor has been in the possession of the Grotenfelt family for ten generations. At one time, our country’s first dairy and municipal folk school operated in the manor. – –

Järvikylä, formerly called Laustila, was a riding farm from the beginning of the 17th century. However, the estate fell into disrepair and the patronage government of Queen Kristina donated it to Captain Mårten Brenner as a reward for his military merits in 1644. – –

The progenitor of the Grotenfelt family, Nils Groth, was born in 1631. It is thought that the family moved from Saxony to the Baltic Sea provinces and from there to Finland. Groth became a master of the horse in 1657, and having distinguished himself in the wars, he received land from Jorois in 1659.

Nils Groth founded the Paajala manor and two years later married Elisabet von Goben, the widow of lieutenant colonel Brenner. Groth petitioned for the fiefdoms of Brennenr for himself, and so King Charles IX signed the deed of gift in 1674.

For his bravery in the battle of Lund, Major Nils Groth was ennobled in 1677, and he was named Grotenfelt. – –

The current owner of Järvikylä, Nils-Östen Grotenfelt, took control of the manor in 1961. His wife is economist Karin Hackzell, the daughter of wartime prime minister Antti Hackzell.

In 1961, the manor still had about 50 Ay breed dairy cattle. Mainly due to the labor situation, it was given up and switched to beef cattle, which annually sells a hundred animals. Agriculture is highly mechanized.

The manor has its own home museum with valuable objects.

A piece of summer show cake

Markku Valkonen

From Lapland is fast becoming a significant place in the Finnish art scene. The new art foundry, built in place of the old and decaying one, is running for its first year, the Halosten art center as well, and there is still an expansion of the museum planned.

The Halosten Art Center is housed in an old and carefully made stone barn. As an exhibition venue, it’s no crazier at all. The walls of the barn are surrounded by Raimo Puustisen’s illustration sketches for Ahon Rautatiehe, Kimmo Kaivanton’s paintings, sculptures and graphics, and e.g. photos from Lapland. – –

The delicious photos tell, for example, how modern technology conquered Lapland. The locality’s first car required a chubby, uniformed driver.

The first threshing machine in the village of Martikkala brought a shy but proud smile to the mouth of the host when the camera shutter clicked. – –

Sculptor Miina Äkkijyrkkä cleans the bronze casting from Ruukki’s blanket at the Lapinlahti foundry. Due to the labor shortage and the rush, the sculptor had only one option, to do part of the work himself. He characterizes the new experience as good and necessary.

Miina Äkkijyrkkä assures that foundry work is a necessary experience for a sculptor.

“Besides, physical work clears up thoughts,” he says. It’s easy to believe.

Miina sparkles, gives lip service and serious talk about art and the commercialization of art, etc., but warns sternly at the end: “Don’t put anything in that magazine, I’m just at work.” OK, Miina, only these palstamills.

Whales and sheep are Icelandic slaughter cattle

The largest whales that are currently allowed to be caught weigh twenty tons and grow to over 15 meters in length.

Jorma Korhonen

Two a lifeless 20-ton humpback whale carcass floated to the quay of the tranny kitchen next to the fishing vessel in the bay of Hvalfjörður bay. Twenty men hit them with their axes greedily, like ants at a caterpillar. The tourist lady in the flower hat turned away and nodded in disgust.

A herd of a thousand sheep rolled down the river, guided by shepherds on ponies, in Skálholt towards the sunset. When the lava field changed to a green meadow, the katra’s run stopped. The enthusiastic eating began. The snowy peak of Hekla glittered in the distance. The tourist lady trembled with delight.

Opposites – opposites, Iceland is full of them. Fire and ice, violent primordial ferocity of nature, gentle idyll, large-scale destruction and death or life at its strongest, it gives to its own and guests.

Icelanders still continue to hunt whales in the North Atlantic and also in the Antarctic regions. – –

Of course, there is no large-scale whaling in Iceland anymore, but the Valasvuono kitchen north of Reykjavik operates at high pressure during the high season from May to September.

Solzhenitsyn’s Gulag Archipelago on stage

Essene a new play by Alexander Solzhenitsyn premiered in the theater in December 1974. According to the theater’s new director, Jürgen-Dieter Waidelich, who will take up his post in the fall, the play was written at the same time and on the same theme as the Prison Archipelago.

The main character, front-line officer Nemov, is sent to a punishment camp, “we talk about things that shouldn’t be talked about”.

Compiled by Jarkko Rahkonen

