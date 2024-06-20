HS 50 years ago 21.6.1974 | If Midsummer is warm, the dress should be cool

Anna-Liisa Wiikeri and Kirsi Keihäri

A flame so that Midsummer is a smaller celebration today than before. Midsummer dresses are not always bought as much as in previous years.

One reason is, of course, the liberation of clothing style. Midsummer can be celebrated in jeans and a t-shirt just as well as in a long suit. A normal dress can then fit in between.

Clear, easy dresses for the summer street. Marimekko’s cotton striped dress costs FIM 103, Suomen Trikoo’s sweater FIM 74. It has 35 percent cotton, the rest polyester.

Two Suomen Trikoo warm dresses that are suitable from morning to evening. The one-color stretch terrycloth contains 80 percent cotton, the rest polyamide. The patterned dress is full cotton jersey, price 51 marks.

However, the most important thing is the material of the dress: one Midsummer night’s wear still suffers in Hiostava’s synthetic fiber, but suffering the whole summer is already a different story. – –

Cotton is the most used summer material, and for good reason. It breathes, which is definitely the most important thing in summer.

A striking long cotton suit, which in black and white can be used in any way other than summer. Marimekko collection, price FIM 220.

In hot weather, sweat does not glue the cotton suit to the back, because the air current can blow through the fabric. In cool weather, the same suit is warm because the fiber stores the warm air secreted by the skin.

Synthetic fibers, on the other hand, require fairly neutral weather to feel tolerable. – –

A material that has all the good properties and none of the bad ones has not yet been invented.

Gentlemen by helicopter to Kultaranta

Noise shields this time, the ministers traveled with ears to the presentation of the president, which took place in Naantali’s Kultaranta. The vehicle was a Soviet-made semi-heavy helicopter.

In our picture above, on the right, Minister of Transport Pekka Tarjanne leading his entourage to the helicopter: Minister of Defense Kristian Gestrin, Minister of Social Affairs and Health Pentti Pekkarista, Chief of Staff Reino Lindroos, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Heimo Linna and Deputy Chancellor of Justice Antti Okko.

It took a little over four hours to travel from Helsinki to Naantali and back, the presentation of the president and the lunch enjoyed there. Let the ministers take a moment to cool off before the presentation in the Kultaranta park. – –

On Thursday, the list of the president’s presentation included confirmation of the law on the transport of dangerous substances on the road.

The President’s confirmation of the law came, and in the same breath a hilarious question to the ministers: Is this why you arrived here by air?

The “helicopter pilots” had to wait for a while in Kultaranta park to get to the president’s speech.

By this, President Kekkonen meant the helicopter trip of members of the Government to Naantali’s Kultaranta. – –

However, things were quickly hammered away and we moved to the lunch table. On offer was e.g. pike caught by the president himself.

Few are good at bonfire rituals

Finns Midsummer’s fairs, maistongs and festive rituals hide many beliefs and magic unknown to modern Finns. The traditions of the Nightless Night celebration are, on the one hand, a mixture of our own people, on the other hand, parts of Eastern and Western cultural traditions.

Fires have always been a part of major celebrations, especially in farming cultures. They have been worshipped, begged for protection and earthly blessings. – –

Building a shelter fire was a ritual. Already a couple of weeks earlier, they started collecting dry stumps and tar for the bonfire places. So-called island trees were erected from birch logs. Four of them were placed on each bonfire, chopped wood was laid out on the sides between them and as much wood as could fit inside.

The biggest one in the shelter was the thunder bonfire. It was fenced off on a stone bank. On the other side of it came the boys’ sizes, in order of length, from the largest to the smallest, of which there were usually two. On the other side, it was necessary to form an unusual mother-in-law fire. It was assembled from conifers, junipers and aspen into a round pile.

The fire pit was fenced with nettle sticks, which were connected by a thong strap, and at the ends of which the thongs were placed.

The giant bonfire in the center, the cake-like mother bonfire on the other side and the boy bonfires on their own side make up Valkjärvi’s traditional bonfire garden. Ukkokoko’s most important task is to light a bonfire with his fire, otherwise it will not be good for the village.

Love is always beautiful — even gay love

Thank you for daring to write and express your opinion. I decided to write you a few more lines.

There are probably more PEOPLE in Finland who don’t dare to hold their friend’s hand and are ready to make love in dark basements. Thus we support people’s prejudices: we make the love of two boys into a dirty, hidden thing.

Love is never dirty. It is natural that people who like each other can show it by holding hands, dancing together, for example. I by no means meant that people make love in parks and other public places, because the vast majority don’t either. But I think it is reasonable that we should have the same rights as heterosexuals.

Musta Two masons’ displays of affection are as beautiful as two students’. And age is by no means a barrier to love, as you, Tahvo, make it clear.

STEFAN

Co-prison supervised sex

Framingham, Massachusetts (New York Times)

Women’s and co-parole for men is being tried in the United States to eradicate homosexuality.

Female and male prisoners eat together, play cards together, splash in the pool at the same time and walk hand in hand in the prison yard.

However, closer sexual intercourse between prisoners is not allowed. – –

Rooting out homosexuality makes most people believe in communal prisons, assures prison director Dorothy Chase.

He considers a joint institution to be a more realistic option than a male and female prison.

West Germany’s entire team mutiny

Hanover (Voitto Sulander)

West Germany the national football team has revolted against its head coach Helmut Schön. The reason is too hard training at the WC camp in Malente.

Head coach Helmut Schön (standing) has already made the players’ embers burn with his tough training pace.

This “rebellion”, which hardly causes anything other than psychological effects on the team, has been led by its captain Franz Beckenbauer.

“For some, the roof is already falling in,” Beckenbauer is alleged to have said. The players also complain at the camp that the free time is poorly organized. Germans don’t have the opportunity to swim, for example.

Oriana is the last of the ship giants

Nearly The 42,000-ton cruise ship arrived in front of Kaivopuisto early in the morning. Almost all of its 1,600 passengers visited Helsinki for presentation tours and shopping.

Many people walking along the Kaivopuisto beach would probably rub their eyes. On Red, a plush colossus was basking in the day, from which boats brought people ashore. The ship is almost 300 meters long and about 30 meters wide. The control bridge is 30 meters high.

In the evening, Oriana left for Stockholm, where its passengers will participate in the Midsummer celebrations. It may happen that the ss Oriana, which visited Helsinki on Thursday, will forever remain the largest ship that has been seen here.

The captain of Oriana, John Wacher, says that the time for giant ships like this is coming to an end.

The last of the houseboats was handed over in Katajanokka

of Valmet Oy Severnaya, the last ship in the series of 37 houseboats built by the Helsinki shipyard, has been handed over to the Soviet customer in Katajanokka.

Production at the old shipyard in Katajanokka ended once and for all when the houseboat Severnaya was handed over to the Soviet customer on Wednesday. It was the last unit in a series of 37 houseboats built by Valmet’s Helsinki shipyard.

Severnaja’s home place will be Arkangeli. The ship does not have its own propulsion machinery, but is always moved by towing. The ship has accommodations for 394 people.

The first houseboats were completed in Katajanokka in 1962. More than 7 million working hours, or more than 4,000 man-years, have been used to build the ship series.

Tough men in New York

Paula Talaskivi

Nope Midsummer in Helsinki was completely devoid of news: at least three new films were announced by Thursday. We also saw the Japanese “unknown soldier” from last week, a violent war film about the April 1945 massacre on the island of Okinawa.

In the news, there are two more full-on, views of peacetime New York. Another of them is Italian Carlo Lizzani’s first directorial venture in the United States, a new mafia film about Italian emigrants in America produced by Dino De Laurentiis. There is a large group of both American and Italian leading actors, e.g. Eli Wallach, Luther Adler and Rip Torn.

Peter Boyle, who suddenly rose to fame as John Avildsen’s Joe, now returns as “crazy Joe” or the Riveter in Carlo Lizzani’s first American film. The film is mostly shot in New York, mostly in the residential areas of Italian emigrants, and the mafia is again heavily involved.

The script is by Lewis John Carlino and the original name of the film is Crazy Joe, Nitistäjä in Finnish.

The title role is played by Peter Boyle, who is still well-remembered from a few years ago.

Israel carried out extensive airstrikes in Lebanon

Tel Aviv/Tyre (Reuter)

of Israel planes carried out three consecutive days on Thursday of retaliatory strikes against five different targets in southern Lebanon. The attacks were the largest in more than a month and Lebanese sources said dozens of civilians were killed and wounded.

A father carrying his young son runs away from the Rashidieh refugee camp after Israeli aircraft attacks.

However, an Israeli military spokesman said the jet fighter pilots had taken “all possible measures to avoid innocent casualties”.

Compiled by Pasi Oikarinen

Read the magazine: hs.fi/aikakone